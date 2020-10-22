High schools: State champions Bishop Kelley, Lincoln Christian place two on All-State rosters

Bishop Kelley, Lincoln Christian, Cascia Hall and Coweta each have two players on the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State volleyball rosters that were announced Thursday.
The Large East's roster includes Audrey Buford and Emma Frette from Class 6A champion Kelley. Also with two players on the Large East are Coweta's Alexxia Mercer and Kaycee Stiles. Class 5A champion Victory Christian will be represented by Zoe Samuels.
On the Small East are 4A champion Lincoln Christian's Abigail Cunningham and Hope Keltner. Cascia Hall also had two selections: Erin Coulon and Chandler Eby.
The Large East coach will be Coweta's Tony Ramos while Oklahoma Union's Crissy Ott will lead the Small East.
The All-State matches are scheduled for July 27 in the Tulsa area.
ALL-STATE ROSTERS
Large East
Audrey Buford and Emma Frette, Bishop Kelley; Alexxia Mercer and Kaycee Stiles, Coweta; Zoe Samuels, Victory Christian; Olivia Boss, Broken Arrow; Sophia Bufogle, Jenks; Baylee Norris, Bixby; Gabriella Guerrero, Owasso; Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook.
Small West
Aubrey Cramer, Edmond North; Madelyn Booth and Anna Beth Fehrle, Mustang; Lainie Britton, Edmond Santa Fe; Dylan Sokolosky, OKC McGuinness; Josie Thomas, Choctaw; Marlee Hunter, MWC Carl Albert; Riley Connor, El Reno; Samantha Perez, Santa Fe South; Gracie Myatt, Piedmont.
Small East
Erin Coulon and Chandler Eby, Cascia Hall; Abilgail Cunningham and Hope Keltner, Lincoln Christian; Emma England, Rejoice Christian; Kinlea Green, Okay; Gracie Koscielny, Okla. Union; Kathryn Panter, Regent Prep; Daisy Scott, Catoosa; Eden Wagner, Metro Christian.
Small West
Joy Cortesio and Layne Draper, Christian Heritage; Addie Ray, Bethany; Sydney Barr, Weatherford; Ashton Major, Okla Christian School; Daphne Matthews, OKC Heritage Hall; Ally McDaniel, Cement; Faith Beagley, Okla. Bible; Gracie Williams, Cache; Ally Jamison, Crossings Christian.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!