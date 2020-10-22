High schools: State champions Bishop Kelley, Lincoln Christian place two on All-State rosters

Bishop Kelley, Lincoln Christian, Cascia Hall and Coweta each have two players on the Oklahoma Coaches Association's All-State volleyball rosters that were announced Thursday.

The Large East's roster includes Audrey Buford and Emma Frette from Class 6A champion Kelley. Also with two players on the Large East are Coweta's Alexxia Mercer and Kaycee Stiles. Class 5A champion Victory Christian will be represented by Zoe Samuels.

On the Small East are 4A champion Lincoln Christian's Abigail Cunningham and Hope Keltner. Cascia Hall also had two selections: Erin Coulon and Chandler Eby.

The Large East coach will be Coweta's Tony Ramos while Oklahoma Union's Crissy Ott will lead the Small East.

The All-State matches are scheduled for July 27 in the Tulsa area.

ALL-STATE ROSTERS

Large East

Audrey Buford and Emma Frette, Bishop Kelley; Alexxia Mercer and Kaycee Stiles, Coweta; Zoe Samuels, Victory Christian; Olivia Boss, Broken Arrow; Sophia Bufogle, Jenks; Baylee Norris, Bixby; Gabriella Guerrero, Owasso; Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook.

Small West