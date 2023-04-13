Baseball

Trojans, Rams split

Owasso and Jenks spilt in a crucial district series to start off this week. Owasso won 2-1 at Jenks on Monday with the Trojans rallying for a 6-1 victory at Owasso on Tuesday.

Owasso’s Jackson Farrell threw a complete-game three-hitter in the Rams’ victory, while Tanner Primeaux had nine strikeouts while Chandler Fowler scored twice and had four stolen bases in the Trojans’ triumph.

Both teams are now 8-2 in District 6A-3 with Broken Arrow leading the way at 9-1.

Reeder reaches 800

Collinsville coach Tony Reeder hit a big milestone to kick April off. On the first day of the month, Reeder recorded his 800th coaching victory when the Cardinals knocked off Catoosa, 5-3.

“More than anything, it’s a sign of longevity,” said Reeder, whose been coaching the Cardinals for more than two decades and secured a state championship in 2010. “Coaches don’t win games; players win games. Been blessed to have a lot of good players to win a lot of games.”

The Cardinals are 22-1 overall this season and 8-0 in District 5A-4 play with two extra-inning wins over Grove this week. The Cardinals’ lone setback this season was to Stillwater on March 3, and Collinsville has won 21 straight since then.

“Main thing this year has been pitching and defense,” Reeder said. “We’ve played really good defense. Despite playing more than 20 games, we’ve only had about 12 to 14 errors. Limiting opportunities for other teams has been a big key.”

Tennis

Bishop Kelley girls dominate

The Bishop Kelley girls ran a clean sweep through the Broken Arow tournament, winning all four divisions in the event.

In No. 1 singles, Bishop Kelley’s Jassel Bailey knocked off Holland Hall’s Natalie Gillett, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8 in the championship. The Comets claimed the No. 2 singles crown with Aubrey Brown winning 6-0, 6-1 agianst Booker T. Washington’s Maya Barki in the finals.

On the boys side of the tournament, NOAH’s Brady Dick won the No. 2 singles title with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Norman North’s Tage Rex. NOAH also won the No. 1 singles title with Otis Hillock winning all of his matches in straight sets.

Track

Bristow girls boast title

The Bristow girls cruised to the team title at the Kellyville meet last week with 116 points. Kiefer was the closest team at 76.

Ava Yocham led the Purple Pirates with a 100-meter hurdles crown at 17.16 seconds. And it was a trio of Bristow hurdlers in the 300-meter hurdles leading the way with Kinzie Williams winning the event at 48.37 seconds, and Yocham (49.84) was second and Reagan Plum (52.13) was fifth.

Bristow also won the 3,200- and 1,600-meter relays.

Booker T. Washington boys, Tahlequah girls win big

The Tahlequah girls racked up 121 points to win the Tahlequah meet last week, and the Booker T. Washington boys compiled 122 points to win the team title.

Leading the way for the Tahlequah girls was McKenna Hood, who won the 800-meter run at 2:27. She was also second in the 1,600-meter run at 5:49.

Hood was also part of the Tiger relay team that won the 3,200-meter relay at 10:34. Hood teamed up with Tori Pham, Haley Wilson and Riley Dotson to win the crown.

Pham also won the pole vault title at 7 feet, and Alexa McClure secured the shot put crown at 35 feet, 1 inch.

For the Booker T. Washington boys, Kyler Brown won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

The Hornets also dominated in the long-distance runs with Oscar Uy winning the 1,600-meter run and Samuel Freeman finishing second. And it was Freeman who won the 3,200-meter title at 10:10.

Booker T. Washington also won both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles with Uy and Freeman teaming up on the 3,200-meter relay team, along with Maxwell Freeman and Christian Uy.

Golf

Comets prevail in preview

The Bishop Kelley boys pulled out a one-stroke victory at the Class 5A state preview tournament in Duncan on Tuesday. The Comets recorded a 301 at the Territory Golf Course in Duncan, where Duncan finished second with a 302.

Bishop McGuinness (309), Piedmont (313) and Carl Albert (323) rounded out the rest of the top five.

On the individual side, Bishop Kelley’s Will Hennessee won medalist honors with a 69. Noble’ s Parker Payne was second with a 70. Bishop McGuinness’ Carson Lee and Duncan Jace Blake both tied for third at 1-over, 73.

For Bishop Kelley, David Bryan shot a 75, Henry Bayles recorded a 77, Nikus Revelis had an 80 and Ty McGinty also had an 80.

The Bishop Kelley girls played in a 5A preview tournament in Ardmore, where Peyton Coburn led the Comets with a 79 and finished fourth overall.

Carl Albert won the team title with a 355, and Altus’ Natalie Blonien won the individual crown with a 73.

Cascia Hall, Holland Hall win Pinnacle titles

The Cascia Hall boys won the Pinnacle Conference tournament at South Lakes Golf Course on Monday. The Commandos recorded a 302 with Lincoln Christian second at 303 and Holland Hall at 304.

Harrison Shaw and Matthew Kendrick led Cascia Hall with a pair of 70s.

Regent Prep’s Benton Manly was the tournament medalist with a 67, while Lincoln Christian’s Preston Whitmarsh was second at 68.

The Holland Hall girls won the team title with a 355, and Lincoln Christian was second at 390. Megan Kalapura led the Dutch with a 74, and Riley Beeler had a 78 for Holland Hall.

Jenks girls win again

The Jenks girls picked up another team title this season, this time by winning the Union tournament at LaFortune Golf Course on Tuesday. The Trojans finished with a 296, and Edmond North was second at 312.

Stillwater (328), Bixby (333) and Owasso (334) rounded out the top five.

Jenks’ Lisa Herman won medalist honors with a 69, and the Trojans’ Lily Stanton was second at 72. Sophia Lefler (77) and Isabella Suttee (78) also finished in the top 10 for the Trojans.

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World