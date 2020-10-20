 Skip to main content
High schools: Monday Night football includes comeback wins for Cleveland, Grove

Other players to watch: Asher Brewer (copy)

Asher Brewer had three second-half TD runs in Cleveland's comeback win over Skiatook. BARRY LEWIS, TULSA WORLD FILE PHOTO

 Photo by BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World

Monday Night football featured two big comebacks in District 4A-3.

Asher Brewer had three second-half touchdown runs to lead host Cleveland's 28-21 victory over fifth-ranked Skiatook.

Brewer had a tying 80-yard run before snapping a 21-21 tie on a 1-yard run with 2:10 left.

Skiatook led 21-7 at halftime as Reece Womack had two TD runs and quarterback Mason Willingham scored another.

At Grove, the Ridgerunners prevailed 30-23 over Oologah. Grove also rallied with three TDs in a 7:25 span midway through the second half as it overcame a 20-8 deficit after Blake Salt passed for two Mustangs TD.

Grove's Carson Trimble passed 20 yards to Greg McCurdy for a touchdown with 5:25 left in the third quarter and the period ended with the Ridgerunners taking a 23-20 lead as Trimble tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Kadian Forbis and then ran for the two-point conversion.

Two minutes later, Forbis scored his third TD of the night on a 4-yard run for a 30-20 lead. Oologah's Blake Oliphant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:59 left.

As a result of Monday's makeup games, Wagoner leads 4A-3 at 4-0, followed by Bristow at 3-1, Oologah and Skiatook at 2-1 while Cleveland and Grove are 2-2.

GROVE 30, OOLOGAH 23

Oologah;6;7;7;3;--;23

Grove;2;6;15;7;--;30

O: A. Trimble 7 run (pass failed), 9:02

G: Safety, QB tackled in end zone, 3:08

O: Reidle 12 pass from Salt (Oliphant kick), 5:25

G: Forbis 1 run (run failed), 1:29

O: Ankerich 32 pass from Salt (Oliphant kick), 7:26

G: McCurdy 20 pass from C. Trimble (Allsup kick), 5:25

G: Forbis 9 pass from C. Trimble (C. Trimble run), 0:00

G: Forbis 4 run (Allsup kick), 10:00

O: FG, Oliphant 30, 3:59

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

