High schools: Monday Night football includes comeback wins for Cleveland, Grove

Monday Night football featured two big comebacks in District 4A-3.

Asher Brewer had three second-half touchdown runs to lead host Cleveland's 28-21 victory over fifth-ranked Skiatook.

Brewer had a tying 80-yard run before snapping a 21-21 tie on a 1-yard run with 2:10 left.

Skiatook led 21-7 at halftime as Reece Womack had two TD runs and quarterback Mason Willingham scored another.

At Grove, the Ridgerunners prevailed 30-23 over Oologah. Grove also rallied with three TDs in a 7:25 span midway through the second half as it overcame a 20-8 deficit after Blake Salt passed for two Mustangs TD.

Grove's Carson Trimble passed 20 yards to Greg McCurdy for a touchdown with 5:25 left in the third quarter and the period ended with the Ridgerunners taking a 23-20 lead as Trimble tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Kadian Forbis and then ran for the two-point conversion.

Two minutes later, Forbis scored his third TD of the night on a 4-yard run for a 30-20 lead. Oologah's Blake Oliphant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:59 left.

As a result of Monday's makeup games, Wagoner leads 4A-3 at 4-0, followed by Bristow at 3-1, Oologah and Skiatook at 2-1 while Cleveland and Grove are 2-2.