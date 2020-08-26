SOFTBALL
Tigers trending
Coweta is off to a hot start on the softball diamond this season with its only two losses coming against Class 6A teams in the Broken Arrow tournament. The Tigers have gone 6-0 over the past week with wins against Sand Springs, Oologah and Kansas, plus District 5A-3 victories over Collinsville, Edison and Claremore.
“The coaching staff is pleased with our team going out and playing competitively,” Coweta coach Blake Dunn said. “We are getting good pitching, good defense and scoring runs. We knew coming into the season we were going to be good in the circle and on defense; our hitting was the big question. But so far as a team we are hitting well.”
Senior shortstop Sherri Mason has been the catalyst offensively, going 7-for-15 last week with five runs, four stolen bases and four RBIs.
The Tigers are the only team in 5A-3 with a winning record at 9-2 overall and 3-0 in district games.
VOLLEYBALL
Rams reign
Class 6A No. 9 Owasso brushed off a first-day loss to Regent Prep and rebounded to finish first at the Regent Prep tournament over the weekend. The Rams knocked off Regent Prep, ranked fourth in 4A, 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-10) in the championship match.
“After losing to a tough Regent team on Friday, our girls played with a lot of heart and determination to beat Regent in the finals of the tournament,” Owasso coach Meghann Kannett said.
Taylor Hendricks led the Rams with a .307 hitting percentage, and Gabby Guerrero accounted for 16 digs. Jada Bishop and Carley Butler both averaged two blocks per match for the Rams.
“We challenged the girls to be good teammates, meaning to put others first and pick each other up in difficult moments,” said Kannett, whose team is 6-2. “They really took what we said to heart and that was the turning point for us this past weekend.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Trojans on top
Led by Avery Mazzei, the Jenks girls cruised to a first-place finish at the season-opening Field Run Festival at Deer Creek High School in Edmond last week.
The Trojans' top five scoring runners finished in the top eight, with Mazzei finishing the 5K race at 18 minutes, 40 seconds. Ryann Barber (19:44), Deborah Mazzei (19:51), Emily Coffey (20:06) and Lidia Routh (20:31) were fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively, for Jenks.
“We had a great early season race. As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud of their hard work over the summer and it’s exciting to see it pay off,” Jenks coach Rachael Graddy said. “For most of our girls, their last race was March 12 at the Union track meet. So we were definitely ready to race again. We’re excited for the possibilities this season and hopeful we get to continue to race and have the opportunity to try and defend our state title.”
Bishop Kelley finished second, with Abigail Hills leading the way in 13th place with a time of 20:46.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World