High schools: Fastpitch softball state tournaments start Thursday in OKC
Class 4A-6A state softball

Regional Softball Champions

Coweta players celebrate after winning a Class 5A regional title. 

 Clay Allen, American-Tribune

AREA TEAMS AT A GLANCE

Class 6A

Stillwater Pioneers

Record: 20-16

State titles: None

Notes: Sidney McLaughlin leads the Pioneers with eight home runs and 29 runs batted in. … Stillwater upset Sand Springs in regional play to win twice and qualify for the state tournament.

Owasso Rams

Record: 28-8

State titles: 1 (1995)

Notes: Rams lost their opening game of regional play to Union but won four in a row to reach the state tournament.

Jenks Trojans

Record: 28-13

State titles: None

Notes: Trojans are 14-9 against 6A teams this season. … Trojans enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed.

Class 5A

Coweta Tigers

Record: 32-3

State titles: 3 (2002, 04, 05)

Notes: Tigers didn’t allow a run during the regional tournament, outscoring Ada and Bishop Kelley by a combined 25-0 in three games.

Claremore Zebras

Record: 22-13

State titles: 5 (1994, 95, 98-99, 2003)

Notes: Maddox Thomas is the Zebras’ leader in batting average (.473), on-base percentage (.574) and runs batted in (36). … Alyssa Poorboy has pitched 178 innings with a 2.51 earned run average.

Tahlequah Tigers

Record: 20-15

State titles: None

Notes: Tigers went 3-0 in regional play to earn a trip to the state tournament with two of those wins over Pryor. … Tahlequah is hitting .308 as a team and field with a percentage of .943.

Class 4A

Bristow Purple Pirates

Record: 20-10

State titles: None

Notes: Sophomore McKenna Ingram is leading Bristow in the pitching circle with 160 strikeouts and a 1.35 earned run average. … Sophomore outfielder Kinzie Williams is hitting .494 with 28 stolen bases.

Hilldale Hornets

Record: 21-7

State titles: 1 (2013)

Notes: Celeste Wood has driven in 27 runs, while Drew Riddle has 21 extra base hits on offense and a 16-2 record as a pitcher.

Cushing Tigers

Record: 25-9

State titles: None

Notes: Tigers appearing in the state tournament for the first time since 2003. … Rachel Sherwood is the Tigers’ leadoff hitter and is batting .527 with 15 doubles and 34 runs batted in. … The Tigers also won the Tulsa 7 Conference title this season.

Skiatook Bulldogs

Record: 25-9

State titles: 1 (2001)

Notes: Madi Drummond is Skiatook’s leading hitter with a .436 average. … Paige Castillo is the Bulldogs’ pitching ace with a 25-7 record and 189 strikeouts with a 1.66 earned run average.

SCHEDULE

Class 6A

All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. First-round and semifinal games on Field 4, championship on Field 1.

THURSDAY

Mustang vs. Deer Creek, 11 a.m.; Jenks vs. Southmoore, 1:30 p.m.; Stillwater vs. Edmond Memorial, 4 p.m.; Owasso vs. Shawnee, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Mustang/Deer Creek winner vs. Jenks/Southmoore winner, 11 a.m.; Stillwater/Ed. Memorial winner vs. Owasso/Shawnee winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. First-round and semifinal games on Field 3, championship on Field 1.

THURSDAY

Coweta vs. Del City, 11 a.m.; Durant vs. Lawton Ike, 1:30 p.m. Claremore vs. Tahlequah, 4 p.m.; Guymon vs. Carl Albert, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Coweta/Del City winner vs. Durant/Ike winner, 11 a.m.; Claremore/Tahlequah winner vs. Guymon/Carl Albert winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Field 1.

THURSDAY

Hilldale vs. Cushing, 11 a.m.; Bristow vs. Lone Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Skiatook vs. Tecumseh, 4 p.m.; Tuttle vs. Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Bristow/Lone Grove winner vs. Hilldale/Cushing winner, 11 a.m.; Tuttle/Broken Bow winner vs. Skiatook/Tecumseh winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

