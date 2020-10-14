High schools: Fastpitch softball state tournaments start Thursday in OKC

Cushing Tigers

Record: 25-9

State titles: None

Notes: Tigers appearing in the state tournament for the first time since 2003. … Rachel Sherwood is the Tigers’ leadoff hitter and is batting .527 with 15 doubles and 34 runs batted in. … The Tigers also won the Tulsa 7 Conference title this season.

Skiatook Bulldogs

Record: 25-9

State titles: 1 (2001)

Notes: Madi Drummond is Skiatook’s leading hitter with a .436 average. … Paige Castillo is the Bulldogs’ pitching ace with a 25-7 record and 189 strikeouts with a 1.66 earned run average.

SCHEDULE

Class 6A

All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. First-round and semifinal games on Field 4, championship on Field 1.

THURSDAY

Mustang vs. Deer Creek, 11 a.m.; Jenks vs. Southmoore, 1:30 p.m.; Stillwater vs. Edmond Memorial, 4 p.m.; Owasso vs. Shawnee, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY