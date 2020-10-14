High schools: Fastpitch softball state tournaments start Thursday in OKC

AREA TEAMS AT A GLANCE
Class 6A
Stillwater Pioneers
Record: 20-16
State titles: None
Notes: Sidney McLaughlin leads the Pioneers with eight home runs and 29 runs batted in. … Stillwater upset Sand Springs in regional play to win twice and qualify for the state tournament.
Owasso Rams
Record: 28-8
State titles: 1 (1995)
Notes: Rams lost their opening game of regional play to Union but won four in a row to reach the state tournament.
Jenks Trojans
Record: 28-13
State titles: None
Notes: Trojans are 14-9 against 6A teams this season. … Trojans enter the state tournament as the No. 7 seed.
Class 5A
Coweta Tigers
Record: 32-3
State titles: 3 (2002, 04, 05)
Notes: Tigers didn’t allow a run during the regional tournament, outscoring Ada and Bishop Kelley by a combined 25-0 in three games.
Claremore Zebras
Record: 22-13
State titles: 5 (1994, 95, 98-99, 2003)
Notes: Maddox Thomas is the Zebras’ leader in batting average (.473), on-base percentage (.574) and runs batted in (36). … Alyssa Poorboy has pitched 178 innings with a 2.51 earned run average.
Tahlequah Tigers
Record: 20-15
State titles: None
Notes: Tigers went 3-0 in regional play to earn a trip to the state tournament with two of those wins over Pryor. … Tahlequah is hitting .308 as a team and field with a percentage of .943.
Class 4A
Bristow Purple Pirates
Record: 20-10
State titles: None
Notes: Sophomore McKenna Ingram is leading Bristow in the pitching circle with 160 strikeouts and a 1.35 earned run average. … Sophomore outfielder Kinzie Williams is hitting .494 with 28 stolen bases.
Hilldale Hornets
Record: 21-7
State titles: 1 (2013)
Notes: Celeste Wood has driven in 27 runs, while Drew Riddle has 21 extra base hits on offense and a 16-2 record as a pitcher.
Cushing Tigers
Record: 25-9
State titles: None
Notes: Tigers appearing in the state tournament for the first time since 2003. … Rachel Sherwood is the Tigers’ leadoff hitter and is batting .527 with 15 doubles and 34 runs batted in. … The Tigers also won the Tulsa 7 Conference title this season.
Skiatook Bulldogs
Record: 25-9
State titles: 1 (2001)
Notes: Madi Drummond is Skiatook’s leading hitter with a .436 average. … Paige Castillo is the Bulldogs’ pitching ace with a 25-7 record and 189 strikeouts with a 1.66 earned run average.
SCHEDULE
Class 6A
All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. First-round and semifinal games on Field 4, championship on Field 1.
THURSDAY
Mustang vs. Deer Creek, 11 a.m.; Jenks vs. Southmoore, 1:30 p.m.; Stillwater vs. Edmond Memorial, 4 p.m.; Owasso vs. Shawnee, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Mustang/Deer Creek winner vs. Jenks/Southmoore winner, 11 a.m.; Stillwater/Ed. Memorial winner vs. Owasso/Shawnee winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. First-round and semifinal games on Field 3, championship on Field 1.
THURSDAY
Coweta vs. Del City, 11 a.m.; Durant vs. Lawton Ike, 1:30 p.m. Claremore vs. Tahlequah, 4 p.m.; Guymon vs. Carl Albert, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Coweta/Del City winner vs. Durant/Ike winner, 11 a.m.; Claremore/Tahlequah winner vs. Guymon/Carl Albert winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
All games at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, Field 1.
THURSDAY
Hilldale vs. Cushing, 11 a.m.; Bristow vs. Lone Grove, 1:30 p.m.; Skiatook vs. Tecumseh, 4 p.m.; Tuttle vs. Broken Bow, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Bristow/Lone Grove winner vs. Hilldale/Cushing winner, 11 a.m.; Tuttle/Broken Bow winner vs. Skiatook/Tecumseh winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, noon
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!