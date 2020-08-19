THREE STORYLINES 1. Will Wagoner win its fifth gold ball in 10 years?
Coach Dale Condict’s Bulldogs have gone three years without a trip to the state final — that’s a long time for Wagoner, which has four state titles and two other championship game appearances during his 15 seasons as coach. Among Wagoner’s returnees is Sawyer Jones, who will be a three-year starter at quarterback.
“My expectations are always high as usual we expect to compete for a district championship and a state championship,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. “But I think with the number of players, 18-19 starters, we have returning from last year’s team, a team that was very close to knocking off a great Poteau team, after being right on the verge of winning a championship last year, we feel great about our chances if they continue to work and have a great attitude like they have this summer and if we stay healthy.”
2. Skiatook moves to 4A
Coach Vance Miller’s Bulldogs have six returning starters on offense and nine on defense back from last year’s team that was better than its 6-4 record. Four of their six wins were routs and all of their losses were by one-score margins. Skiatook reached the 5A semifinals three times from 2014-17 and appear ready for another deep playoff as it competes in 4A for the first time since 2005. Sophomore quarterback Mason Willingham shows great potential after passing for 18 TDs and rushing for eight last year. Skitsaook hosts Wagoner in the regular-season finale Nov. 6.
3. Will this be another wild year in 4A-3?
It was a crazy season in 2019 in 4A-3 as Wagoner didn’t win the district for the first time since 2011. Bristow came away with the title instead as it handed Wagoner its most lopsided loss since 2008. In addition, Oologah and Catoosa, which had only missed the playoffs once previously during the decade, failed to qualify for the postseason. Their spots were filled by Grove, in the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and Cleveland, which ended a five-year postseason drought.
The district will be even tougher this season as Skiatook replaces McLain, which goes to 4A-4 after going 3-7 in 2019. This district is so competitive, there will likely be a wild scramble for the final two playoff spots behind Wagoner and Skiatook.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cash Cooper, Skiatook
As a junior in 2019, the wideout had 23 catches for 270 yards and five TDs.
Gavin Ragsdale, Catoosa
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior linebacker had 106 tackles last season.
Kade Sharp, Grove
The 6-0, 200-pound senior linebacker had 80 tackles, with 47 solos and five for losses, last season.
DISTRICT 4A-3
Teams ranked by coaches’ voting
1. Wagoner Bulldogs
Head coach: Dale Condict (16th year, 167-29)
2020-21 average daily membership: 624.40
2019 record: 10-3
District titles: 1945, ‘54, ‘57, ‘59, ‘61-62, ‘64-65, ‘77, ‘81-82, ‘97, 2006-07, ‘10, ‘12-18
State titles: 2011, ‘14-16
Top players: Kaden Charboneau, LB (5-11, 175, Sr.); Braden Drake, RB (5-8, 160, Sr.); Jesse Fair, OL (6-4, 265, Sr.); Trey Gause, LB (5-9, 205, Sr.); Sawyer Jones, QB (6-3, 205, Sr.); Chase Nanni, WR/DB (6-3, 195, Sr.); Isaac Smith, DE/TE (6-6, 235, Sr.); Chochee Watson, RB/DL (5-11, 225, Sr.)
Notable: Drake rushed for 981 yards and 14 TDs last season while Jones completed 108-of-192 passes for 1,717 yards and 17 TDs. ... Nondistrict opponents are Coweta, Tahlequah and Sperry.
2. Skiatook Bulldogs
Head coach: Vance Miller (13th year, 71-61)
2020-21 ADM: 682.06
2019 record: 6-4
District titles: 1949-50, ‘52, ‘69, ‘73-74, 2014-15, ‘17
State title: 1974
Top players: Alex Goekler, OL (6-0, 210, Sr.); Hunter Hall, LB (6-1, 180, Sr.); Alex Johnson, LB (5-11, 195, Sr.); Josh Taylor, CB (5-8, 150, Sr.), Mason Willingham, QB (6-1, 175, So.), Reece Womack, RB (5-9, 205, Sr.)
Notable: Although Skiatook is dropping from 5A, all three of its nondistrict foes are in 5A. The Bulldogs host Collinsville on Sept. 11 in the 97th meeting of the Highway 20 rivalry. Other nondistrict foes opponents are Glenpool and Hale.
3. Grove Ridgerunners
Head coach: Ron Culwell (5th year, 16-25)
2020-21 ADM: 670.33
2019 record: 5-6
District titles: 1958-59, ‘63, ‘69, ‘71, ‘73, ‘82, ‘91, 2008
State titles: None
Top players: Emmanuel Crawford, RB (6-0, 170, So.); Wesley Downing, LB (6-0, 170, Sr.); Kadian Forbis, RB/S (5-10, 175, Sr.); Braden Pittman, DB (5-11, 165, Sr.); Carson Trimble, QB (6-0, 170, So.); Josh Wright, L (6-1, 240, Sr.)
Notable: Grove uses a spread offense. ... Nondistrict foes are Vinita, Jay and Pryor.
T4. Bristow Purple Pirates
Head coach: Brett Jones (7th year, 36-28)
2020-21 ADM: 471.39
2019 record: 9-2
District titles: 1946, ‘57-58, ‘73-76, ‘78, ‘80-85, ‘87-91, ‘99, 2019
State titles: 1975-76, ‘85
Top players: Fabian Bradford, DL/TE (6-0, 235, Sr.); Cayden McCall, RB/DB (5-9, 150, Sr.); Stephon Tolon, QB (6-1, 190, Sr.)
Notable: Nondistrict opponents are Cushing, Chandler and Mannford.
T4. Oologah Mustangs
Head coach: Darrin Wegner (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 524.23
2019 record: 5-5
District titles: 1970, ‘73, ‘75-77, ‘89-90, ‘93, ‘97, 2001-04
State titles: 1997-98
Top players: Wade Bright, RB/LB (5-9, 170, Sr.); Gabe Grazier, OL (6-3, 265, Jr.); Nathan Langbehn, OL (6-1, 210, Sr.); Cade Reidle, TE (6-3, 215, Sr.); Blake Salt, QB (5-9, 170, Sr.)
Notable: Wegner was the head coach the past four years at Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Kansas. He succeeds Chad Weeks, who remains with the Mustangs as an assistant. ... Nondistrict foes are Collinsville, Skiatook and Hilldale.
6. Cleveland Tigers
Head coach: Cy Stallardi (1st year)
2020-21 ADM: 487.64
2019 record: 6-5
District titles: 1946, ‘48, ‘50, ‘52-53, ‘66, ‘82-83
State titles: None
Top players: Asher Brewer, RB/LB (6-1, 190, Sr.); Shain Hamilton, QB (6-0,m 170, Jr.); Caden McArthur, LB (5-11, 200, Sr.); Kainan Wade, T (6-0, 285, Sr.);
Notable: Stallard returns to his alma mater after spending 2019 as offensive coordinator for 6AII semifinalist Choctaw. ... McArthur had 90 tackles last season.
7. Catoosa Indians
Head coach: Jason Medrano (2nd year, 3-7)
2020-21 ADM: 505.01
2019 record: 3-7
District titles: 1974, ‘79-80, 2011
State titles: None
Top players: Cody Busch, QB (5-11, 165, Jr.); Corey Chilcoat, LB (6-0, 185, So.); Camron Hall, OL (6-4, 250, Sr.); Jonathan Molina, K/WR (6-1, 160, Sr.); Gavin Ragsdale, LB (6-1, 195, Sr.); Adam Shuck, OL (6-4, 240, Sr.)
Notable: Busch passes for 1,409 yards and eight TDs last season. ... Nondistrict foes are Pryor, Fort Gibson and Claremore.
8. Miami Wardogs
Head coach: Zach Gardner (3rd year, 4-16)
2020-21 ADM: 515.66
2019 record: 1-9
District titles: 1949, ‘58, ‘62, ‘64, ‘71, ‘73, ‘76, ‘80, ‘84-85
State titles: None
Top players: Carson Folks, LB (5-8, 155, Sr.); Keaton Jinks, WR/DB (6-1, 170, Jr.); Clay McCormick, L (6-0, 225, Sr.)
Notable: Gardner coached Afton to the Class A state title in 2017. ... Nondistrict games are against Dewey, Jay and Verdigris.
OTHER AREA 4A TEAMS
Fort Gibson Tigers
Head coach: Greg Whiteley (6th year, 21-32)
2020-21 ADM: 554.11
2019 record: 4-7
Coaches poll 4A-4 finish: 3rd
District titles: 1964, ‘71, ‘97, ‘99, 2014
State titles: None
Top players: Cameron Dornan, WR (6-0, 155, Sr.); Jacob Hess, OL (6-0, 210, Sr.); Cole Mahaney, QB (5-9, 150, So.); Brody Rainbolt, OL (6-4, 245, Jr.); Deven Woodworth, RB/LB (6-0, 165, Sr.)
Notable: The Tigers have three consecutive playoff berths. ... Mahaney passed for 1,000 yards and eight TDs last season. ... Woodworth recorded 115 tackles in 2019.
Hilldale Hornets
Head coach: David “Pookie” Blevins (2nd year, 4-6)
2020-21 ADM: 560.41
2019 record: 4-6
Coaches poll 4A-4 finish: 3rd-tie
District titles: 1985, 2005, ‘12, ‘16
State titles: None
Top players: Evan Keefe, L (6-3, 240, So.); Jaden McWilliams, LB 5-10,m 190, Sr.); Jay Stroble, L (6-3, 275, Sr.); Dylan Walker, WR/DB (5-10, 170, Sr.)
Notable: Hilldale visits 4A-4 favorite and 4A defending champion Poteau in a district opener on Sept. 25.
McLain Titans
Head coach: Willie Ponder (3rd year, 5-15)
2020-21 ADM: 550.18
2019 record: 3-7
Coaches poll 4A-4 finish: 6th-tie
District titles: 1965-66, ‘75, ‘78, ‘83, ‘85, ‘87
State titles: 1978, ‘86-87
Top players: Elijah Bell, RB (6-0, 185, Sr.); Jared Marrs, L (6-5, 305, Jr.); Melchisedech Porter, QB (6-2, 205, Sr.); Brandon Stripling, L (6-4, 295, Jr.)
Notable: Porter moves from Hilldale, which visits McLain on Oct. 30.
Sallisaw Black Diamonds
Head coach: Randon Lowe (3rd year, 11-11)
2020-21 ADM: 525.54
2019 record: 8-4
Coaches poll 4A-4 finish: 2nd
District titles: 1956, ‘68, ‘70, ‘72, ‘79-81, ‘84-86, ‘98, 2000-01, ‘03, ‘09, ‘11
State titles: 1980-81
Top players: Jordan Decker, OL (6-2, 275, Jr.); Hunter Hutchinson, DB (5-8, 175, Sr.); Trenton Jones, LB (5-10, 240, Sr.); Ty McHenry, TE/DL (6-4, 245, Jr.); Jaxon McTyre, QB (5-11, 195, Sr.); Rylie Scavo,. WR (5-10, 185, Jr.); Trevor Sparks, OL (5-10, 275, Sr.);
Notable: McTyre passed for 2,067 yards and 19 TDs last season. Scavo had 24 catches for 366 yards and two TDs while McHenry scored on five of his 21 receptions. ... A freshman to watch is receiver Brock Streun. ... Sallisaw visits Poteau on Oct. 9.