High schools: Class 4A, 3A state volleyball capsules

CLASS 4A
No. 1 Regent Prep
Record: 30-11
State titles: 1 (2014)
Notes: Rams led by Beth Bayless’ 582 kills, 374 digs and 70 aces. Ella Drake has added 447 kills, 335 digs and 107 aces. … Regent Prep has gone 11-1 against other 4A teams this season.
No. 2 Lincoln Christian
Record: 27-10
State titles: 3 (2011, 18-19)
Notes: Bulldogs searching for their third straight state title … Abby Cunningham has come up with 534 digs this season and sits at 2,157 in her career. Hope Keltner, Raena Marick, Paiton Tuttle and Micah Clayton have combined for 872 kills.
No. 3 Cascia Hall
Record: 19-5
State titles: 8 (1999, 2000-04, 11-12)
Notes: Commandos beat McLain and Oologah in regional tournament play to qualify for the state tournament. … Cascia Hall was eliminated in last year’s state tournament in the quarterfinals by Bishop McGuinness.
No. 4 Verdigris
Record: 25-8
State titles: None
Notes: Cardinals are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2013. … Verdigris has won seven straight, including regional tournament wins over Wagoner and Webster.
No. 7 Holland Hall
Record: 14-13
State titles: None
Notes: Wins over Cache and Chickasha helped the Dutch pick up a spot in the state tournament. … Holland Hall qualified for the 2017 and 2018 state tournaments in Class 3A, with this being the first time the Dutch are playing in the 4A state tournament.
PAIRINGS
All games at Westmoore
FRIDAY
Quarterfinals
Cascia Hall vs. Bethany, 10 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall, noon; Regent Prep vs. Tuttle, 2 p.m.; Verdigris vs. Chrsitian Heritage, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Semifinals
Lincoln/Holland Hall winner vs. Cascia/Berthany winner, 1 p.m.; Regent/Tuttle winner vs. Verdigris/CHA winner, 3:30 p.m.
Final
7:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A
No. 5 Oklahoma Union
Record: 22-10
State titles: None
Notes: Cougars knocked off Sperry and No. 7 Cement in straight sets to qualify for the state tournament. … Oklahoma Union enters the state tournament on a 20-match winning streak.
No. 7 Metro Christian
Record: 8-20
State titles: 1 (2019)
Notes: Carly Callaway, who has 415 digs this season, leads the Patriots — last year’s 3A state champion — in serve percentage at 97.5 … Eden Wagner leads with 275 kills. … Patriots are the only team in the 3A field with a losing record.
No. 8 Summit Christian
Record: 13-5
State titles: None
Notes: Eagles have played only nine times since August. … Summit Christian beat Salina and Claremore Sequoyah to secure a spot in the state tournament.
PAIRINGS
All games at Blanchard
FRIDAY
Quarterfinals
Oklahoma Christian vs. North Rock Creek, 10 a.m.; Summit Christian vs. Community Christian, noon; Metro Christian vs. Holland Hall, 2 p.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Oklahoma Bible, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Semifinals
Summit/Community Christian winner vs. North Rock Creek/Oklahoma Christian winner, 9 .m.; Metro/Heritage Hall winner vs. Oklahoma Union/Oklahoma Bible winner, 11:30 p.m.
Final
3:30 p.m.
