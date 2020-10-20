High schools: Bishop Kelley survives Mustang comeback to claim 6A volleyball title

Buford, the Comets' captain, got hurt late in the second set and her return in the fourth was a big part of the victory.

“When Audrey went down, that’s just a little bit of a mental, ‘Are we going to be okay?’” Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “We count on her for a lot of offense, so we had to change it up a little bit. I was just saying, ‘I think it was time for us to eat again.’ We were about out of gas, but I’m so proud of our kids. They never really got flustered all year, they always stayed calm. They worked themselves through it, even though they were making some mistakes that were uncanny for us. It’s a big moment and you can’t blame them.”

No. 3 Mustang (32-7) had won seven in a row since its last meeting with Kelley and was seeking its first state title since 1984 (and seventh overall).

“I’m super proud of them, I wouldn’t change anything,” Mustang coach Steve Hajek said. “Our girls played well. Five years ago, we weren’t even .500 and here we are in the state finals. My girls, the whole season, they fight start to finish, they never give up. I knew we would get ourselves back in the game and we did.”