High schools: Bishop Kelley survives Mustang comeback to claim 6A volleyball title

CHOCTAW – For a while, it looked like Bishop Kelley was going to roll to a dominating victory in the Class 6A state championship final Tuesday at Choctaw High School.
Then it looked like it might end up with a nightmare defeat, but in the end, Kelley did just enough to claim the title 3-2 (25-21, 25-16, 18-25, 25-27, 15-13).
Bishop Kelley (31-3), the No. 1-ranked team in 6A, won its 25th straight match, a stretch that included two against Mustang at the Jenks Invitational Tournament on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. It was the Comets’ 19th title in the past 32 seasons.
“It still doesn’t feel real yet,” sophomore libero Jessica Schildt said. “It was really fun working with my team and being able to win as a team together. I’m really proud of how we came back and won together.”
After cruising to victory in the first two sets, Kelley lost the third 25-18. Then after missing a chance to win at set point in the fourth, ended up falling, 27-25.
In the fifth set, Mustang led 11-9 before the Comets seized back the momentum with four straight points, with senior Audrey Buford serving, to regain the lead and eventually claim the title.
“I was definitely nervous but the team came together,” Schildt said, regarding her thoughts as Mustang mounted its comeback. “I think everyone got discouraged when we lost a point, but we just had to tell each other that we got it and just get confidence.”
Buford, the Comets' captain, got hurt late in the second set and her return in the fourth was a big part of the victory.
“When Audrey went down, that’s just a little bit of a mental, ‘Are we going to be okay?’” Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “We count on her for a lot of offense, so we had to change it up a little bit. I was just saying, ‘I think it was time for us to eat again.’ We were about out of gas, but I’m so proud of our kids. They never really got flustered all year, they always stayed calm. They worked themselves through it, even though they were making some mistakes that were uncanny for us. It’s a big moment and you can’t blame them.”
No. 3 Mustang (32-7) had won seven in a row since its last meeting with Kelley and was seeking its first state title since 1984 (and seventh overall).
“I’m super proud of them, I wouldn’t change anything,” Mustang coach Steve Hajek said. “Our girls played well. Five years ago, we weren’t even .500 and here we are in the state finals. My girls, the whole season, they fight start to finish, they never give up. I knew we would get ourselves back in the game and we did.”
Kelley won the Class 5A title in 2018, then lost the 5A final last year to Victory Christian, and having that big-stage experience clearly benefited the team.
“Some of our kids have already been state champions in their careers, and you’ve got to think that helps them a little bit,” Berna said. “We had some really young kids play really big, we’re playing a couple of sophomores, we play a freshman, Kate Schneeberg, she came in and played well while we had Audrey in the training room.
“It was a great effort on everybody’s part. What is good about us is we are a great team. We do not succeed unless everybody’s playing well.”
Featured video
Gallery: Action from Bishop Kelley's 6A state volleyball title win
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
6A Volleyball Championship
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!