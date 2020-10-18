High schools: 6A, 5A state volleyball tournaments start Monday

No. 3 Coweta Tigers

Record: 22-7

State titles: None

Notes: Alexxia Mercer leads the Tigers with 218 kills, while Kamryn Lyndens has a team-high 320 assists. … Mercer, along with sister Allyson Mercer, qualified for their sixth state tournament across multiple sports. The two will have played in three volleyball and three basketball state tournaments.

No. 4 Skiatook Bulldogs

Record: 19-14

State titles: None

Notes: Josie Reed has 323 kills for the Bulldogs and Karson Pirtle -- a Metro Lake Conference co-player of the year -- has 343 kills and 404 digs. … Piper Lorenzo has 651 assists and was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the year.

No. 6 Sapulpa Chieftains

Record: 18-14

State titles: None