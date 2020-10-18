High schools: 6A, 5A state volleyball tournaments start Monday

Class 6A
No. 1 Bishop Kelley Comets
Record: 28-3
State titles: 18 (1989-92, 98-2000, 2001-02, 05, 07-12, 15, 18)
Notes: The Comets have only lost once to a 6A team this year out of 25 matches. … Curry Kendall, Emma Frette and Audrey Buford have combined for 813 kills this season. … Buford leads the Comets with 547 assists. … Jessica Shildt has 406 digs to lead Bishop Kelley.
No. 4 Jenks Trojans
Record: 25-8
State titles: 4 (1996-97, 2006, 2014)
Notes: Sophie Bufogle leads the Trojans with 243 kills, while Mikiah Perdue has a team-high 76 blocks. … Honda Figueroa leads Jenks with 506 assists. … Trojans are 6-5 against top-five teams this season.
Class 5A
No. 1 Victory Christian Conquerors
Record: 20-6
State titles: 3 (2017-19)
Notes: Conquerors made it to the state tournament with wins over Rogers and Tahlequah. … Victory Christian has played teams mostly outside of 5A this year, but the Conquerors are 4-0 against other 5A teams.
No. 3 Coweta Tigers
Record: 22-7
State titles: None
Notes: Alexxia Mercer leads the Tigers with 218 kills, while Kamryn Lyndens has a team-high 320 assists. … Mercer, along with sister Allyson Mercer, qualified for their sixth state tournament across multiple sports. The two will have played in three volleyball and three basketball state tournaments.
No. 4 Skiatook Bulldogs
Record: 19-14
State titles: None
Notes: Josie Reed has 323 kills for the Bulldogs and Karson Pirtle -- a Metro Lake Conference co-player of the year -- has 343 kills and 404 digs. … Piper Lorenzo has 651 assists and was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the year.
No. 6 Sapulpa Chieftains
Record: 18-14
State titles: None
Notes: Lilly Horath was a Frontier Valley Conference second team selection with 189 kills and 42 aces. … Jessica Thompson has 323 digs with a 96.8 serve percentage. … Chieftains make the state tournament after going 7-20 last season.
No. 8 Glenpool Warriors
Record: 15-14
State titles: 1 (1998)
Notes: Warriors beat Guymon and El Reno to qualify for the state tournament.
SCHEDULE
CLASS 6A
MONDAY
At Choctaw
Quarterfinals
Mustang vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 9:30 a.m.; Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman North, 11:30 a.m.; Bishop Kelley vs. Edmond North, 1:30 p.m.; OKC McGuinness vs. Jenks, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Mustang/Edmond Deer Creek winner vs. Edmond Santa Fe/Norman North winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kelley/Edmond North winner vs. McGuinness/Jenks winner, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
At Choctaw
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
MONDAY
At Shawnee High School
Quarterfinals
Victory Christian vs. Glenpool, 9:30 a.m.; Carl Albert vs. Skiatook, 11:30 a.m.; Coweta vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.; Lawton MacArthur vs. Mount St. Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Victory/Glenpool winner vs. Skiatook/Carl Albert winner, 5:30 p.m.; Coweta/Sapulpa winner vs. St. Mary/MacArthur winner, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY
At Choctaw High School
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
