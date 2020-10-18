 Skip to main content
High schools: 6A, 5A state volleyball tournaments start Monday
STATE VOLLEYBALL: AREA TEAMS AT A GLANCE

High schools: 6A, 5A state volleyball tournaments start Monday

Skiatook volleyball vs. Collinsville

The Skiatook volleyball team won a regional last week and heads to the Class 5A state tournament Monday.

 Lindsey Chastain, Skiatook Journal

Class 6A

No. 1 Bishop Kelley Comets

Record: 28-3

State titles: 18 (1989-92, 98-2000, 2001-02, 05, 07-12, 15, 18)

Notes: The Comets have only lost once to a 6A team this year out of 25 matches. … Curry Kendall, Emma Frette and Audrey Buford have combined for 813 kills this season. … Buford leads the Comets with 547 assists. … Jessica Shildt has 406 digs to lead Bishop Kelley.

No. 4 Jenks Trojans

Record: 25-8

State titles: 4 (1996-97, 2006, 2014)

Notes: Sophie Bufogle leads the Trojans with 243 kills, while Mikiah Perdue has a team-high 76 blocks. … Honda Figueroa leads Jenks with 506 assists. … Trojans are 6-5 against top-five teams this season.

Class 5A

No. 1 Victory Christian Conquerors

Record: 20-6

State titles: 3 (2017-19)

Notes: Conquerors made it to the state tournament with wins over Rogers and Tahlequah. … Victory Christian has played teams mostly outside of 5A this year, but the Conquerors are 4-0 against other 5A teams.

No. 3 Coweta Tigers

Record: 22-7

State titles: None

Notes: Alexxia Mercer leads the Tigers with 218 kills, while Kamryn Lyndens has a team-high 320 assists. … Mercer, along with sister Allyson Mercer, qualified for their sixth state tournament across multiple sports. The two will have played in three volleyball and three basketball state tournaments.

No. 4 Skiatook Bulldogs

Record: 19-14

State titles: None

Notes: Josie Reed has 323 kills for the Bulldogs and Karson Pirtle -- a Metro Lake Conference co-player of the year -- has 343 kills and 404 digs. … Piper Lorenzo has 651 assists and was named the conference’s co-offensive player of the year.

No. 6 Sapulpa Chieftains

Record: 18-14

State titles: None

Notes: Lilly Horath was a Frontier Valley Conference second team selection with 189 kills and 42 aces. … Jessica Thompson has 323 digs with a 96.8 serve percentage. … Chieftains make the state tournament after going 7-20 last season.

No. 8 Glenpool Warriors

Record: 15-14

State titles: 1 (1998)

Notes: Warriors beat Guymon and El Reno to qualify for the state tournament.

SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A

MONDAY

At Choctaw

Quarterfinals

Mustang vs. Edmond Deer Creek, 9:30 a.m.; Edmond Santa Fe vs. Norman North, 11:30 a.m.; Bishop Kelley vs. Edmond North, 1:30 p.m.; OKC McGuinness vs. Jenks, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Mustang/Edmond Deer Creek winner vs. Edmond Santa Fe/Norman North winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kelley/Edmond North winner vs. McGuinness/Jenks winner, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

At Choctaw

Championship, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

MONDAY

At Shawnee High School

Quarterfinals

Victory Christian vs. Glenpool, 9:30 a.m.; Carl Albert vs. Skiatook, 11:30 a.m.; Coweta vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.; Lawton MacArthur vs. Mount St. Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Victory/Glenpool winner vs. Skiatook/Carl Albert winner, 5:30 p.m.; Coweta/Sapulpa winner vs. St. Mary/MacArthur winner, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

At Choctaw High School

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World

