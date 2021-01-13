High school wrestling season extended to allow two-week gaps between major events

A one-year-only extension of the high school wrestling season creates two-week gaps between the regional and state tournaments and the state tournament and dual state meet.

The change in format is meant to give an athlete who was potentially exposed to the coronavirus (or quarantined) a better opportunity to continue, given the two-week gaps.

“We’re not trying to be different, we just feel it’s in the best interest of the sport,” said Todd Goolsby, wrestling chairman for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.

Goolsby presented the plan for appraisal by the OSSAA's board during Wednesday's meeting in Oklahoma City. He said the plan was recommended by members of the OSSAA’s wrestling advisory committee.

In the past, the three tournaments have been run on successive weekends, ending around March 1. But Goolsby said the pandemic poses unique challenges for wrestlers.

“If a kid qualified at regionals and then a quarantine situation came up, he would have no chance at all of overcoming it (with less than seven days) between activities,” Goolsby said. “This way, he at least has a fighting chance.”