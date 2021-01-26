High school wrestling: Pawnee's Blake Skidgel is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Blake Skidgel * Pawnee * 170 * Sr.
Won last year’s Class 3A state title at 160 pounds and is 15-0 with 14 pins in 2020-21. Defeated another defending champion, Heritage Hall’s Gannon Allen, 5-0, last Saturday. Has won three tournaments (Inola, Tuttle, Western Conference) and was outstanding wrestler at all three. Finished fourth at state as a sophomore. Quarterbacked the football team to 13-1 and 9-2 records the past two years. Signed to wrestle at Oklahoma State University.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Mike Brown
Sports Writer
I have covered high school football, basketball and baseball for the Tulsa World since Spencer Tillman, Wayman Tisdale and Troy Aikman were in the 10th grade. Phone: 918-581-8390
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.