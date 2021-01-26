 Skip to main content
High school wrestling: Pawnee's Blake Skidgel is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

High school wrestling: Pawnee's Blake Skidgel is the latest Tulsa World wrestler of the week

Blake Skidgel * Pawnee * 170 * Sr.

Won last year’s Class 3A state title at 160 pounds and is 15-0 with 14 pins in 2020-21. Defeated another defending champion, Heritage Hall’s Gannon Allen, 5-0, last Saturday. Has won three tournaments (Inola, Tuttle, Western Conference) and was outstanding wrestler at all three. Finished fourth at state as a sophomore. Quarterbacked the football team to 13-1 and 9-2 records the past two years. Signed to wrestle at Oklahoma State University.

Blake Skidgel Pawnee (copy)

Pawnee wrestler Blake Skidgel

