High School wrestling notebook: Skiatook building new culture

“Cole’s a tough kid, he just lacks a little bit of confidence here and there, but he’s got good stuff and we’re really looking forward to what he can do here in the later part of the season,” Parker said. “And Josey’s a two-time placer already (fourth both in 2020 and 2021). This year, he’s really turned it on, he’s competing well. He’s one of the leaders in the room also, so we’re really glad to have him right now.”

Leadership from guys like Jernegan is key, because with the loss of four-time state champions Cougar Andersen and Josh Taylor, and with neither Matt Patton, who placed second at 106 pounds at last year’s state tournament, nor Hunter Wills, who qualified for state at 113, also not returning this year, the Bulldogs have needed new guys to step up.