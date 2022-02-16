High School wrestling notebook: Pryor has roller-coaster dual state tournament

Pryor’s wrestling team experienced a roller coaster of emotions at the dual state tournament last weekend, riding the high of a blowout upset victory in the Class 5A quarterfinals and then, with a spot in the finals on the horizon, the low of a losing a big semifinals lead to a team the Tigers felt they should have defeated.
Even though it was ranked fifth, Pryor was really the No. 7 seed in the tournament, and it dominated No. 3 Duncan (the No. 2 seed) in a somewhat surprising 57-19 triumph in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“Our guys wrestled really well,” said Tigers coach Shae Jefferson after the quarterfinal. “We haven’t been healthy all season, to be honest with you. We went through injury after injury with different key guys. We finally brought it all together for this event and hopefully it’ll carry on through regionals and state. You never know how it’s going to go and you never expect it to go this well, but I was really pleased.”
Duncan won the first two bouts and led 7-0 before Pryor responded with seven consecutive pins to take over the match. Kaden Bessette at 145 pounds, R.J. Grant at 152, Kade Edmonds at 160 and Kaden Osborne at 170 got the train rolling, and the Tigers just kept winning after that.
“Those four falls in a row were impressive,” Jefferson said. “You want to see that and there’s a huge momentum shift; it just kept rolling and we rode the momentum in.”
On Saturday, it was a lot closer, as the Tigers fell to No. 6 Guthrie in the semifinals, 37-32.
Pryor led 28-18 after Edmonds won by fall at 170 pounds, but Guthrie rallied to win the next three matches to surge ahead 31-28 heading into the second-to-last match at 285 pounds. Pryor’s Connor DiCarlo moved up from his usual 220 weight to take on Riley Boyster, who had at least a 50-pound advantage on him, and battled him close. After trailing 7-4 in the third period, DiCarlo fought back to tie it 7-7 heading into the final 20 seconds, but Boyster pinned him with seven seconds left, clinching the dual for Guthrie.
“We wrestled a really good match; we asked Connor DiCarlo to do a lot of stuff right there, and that was the point where we lost control of our own fate, but everyone had a piece of that loss, not just that match,” Jefferson said. “We had all kinds of guys that could have done a little bit here and there and the score’s different.”
As a silver lining, Jefferson believes that the pain of the semifinal loss will serve as motivation for the upcoming regional this weekend and the state tournament the weekend after that.
“I think it should fuel us going forward,” he said. “We’re going to have to lick our wounds a little bit, because they wanted it so bad, but we’ll just go ahead and get back to work. We got two more weeks.”
Jay wins girls’ East Regional
In the girls’ East Regional, which took place at Jay on Monday and Tuesday, the home team emerged with the regional championship, posting 142 team points, comfortably ahead of second-place Union with 118.
With just four wrestlers competing, Bixby finished third with 94 points, edging out fourth-place Stilwell by one, while defending state champion Broken Arrow was fifth with 77 points.
The Bulldogs had three individual finalists among the 12 weight brackets, with Nevaeh Tagg claiming the 107-pound title, while Mikenna Moffett (114 pounds) and Ciara Franco-Shrum (132) each placed second.
For runner-up Union, three wrestlers were crowned individual champions: Chanelle Alburg at 120 pounds, Kali Hayden at 185 and Azreal Smith, who defeated Broken Arrow’s Ki’Eisha Cathey in a 4-0 decision in the 235-pound final.
Among its four wrestlers, Bixby had two champs — Jadyn Roller at 100 pounds and Emma Thompson, who beat previously undefeated Madison Byroads of Henryetta in the 145-pound final.
Other local wrestlers to win their weight brackets were Samara Markwardt of Will Rogers at 132 pounds, Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson at 152 and Sidney Milligan of Owasso at 165.