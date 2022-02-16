High School wrestling notebook: Pryor has roller-coaster dual state tournament

On Saturday, it was a lot closer, as the Tigers fell to No. 6 Guthrie in the semifinals, 37-32.

Pryor led 28-18 after Edmonds won by fall at 170 pounds, but Guthrie rallied to win the next three matches to surge ahead 31-28 heading into the second-to-last match at 285 pounds. Pryor’s Connor DiCarlo moved up from his usual 220 weight to take on Riley Boyster, who had at least a 50-pound advantage on him, and battled him close. After trailing 7-4 in the third period, DiCarlo fought back to tie it 7-7 heading into the final 20 seconds, but Boyster pinned him with seven seconds left, clinching the dual for Guthrie.

“We wrestled a really good match; we asked Connor DiCarlo to do a lot of stuff right there, and that was the point where we lost control of our own fate, but everyone had a piece of that loss, not just that match,” Jefferson said. “We had all kinds of guys that could have done a little bit here and there and the score’s different.”

As a silver lining, Jefferson believes that the pain of the semifinal loss will serve as motivation for the upcoming regional this weekend and the state tournament the weekend after that.