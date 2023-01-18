High school wrestling notebook: Morris’ Jaxen Wright shines; Catoosa finishes close second

Morris’ Jaxen Wright shines under bigger spotlight

He may not get as much attention because he wrestles for a small Class 3A school that doesn’t have a big team around him, but Morris senior Jaxen Wright is having a strong season and he proved he could compete with higher-level wrestlers last weekend.

At the Jerry Billings Invitational tournament in Sapulpa last Friday and Saturday, Wright faced wrestlers from 5A and 6A (from Oklahoma as well as other states) and emerged as the individual champion at 165 pounds (in the new weight class implemented this year). In the final, after a bit of a slow start in which he was trailing 2-1 after the first period, he came back and had built up a 13-4 advantage before pinning Boede Gibson of Southlake Carroll (Texas) in 5:09.

“It just goes to show hard work pays off, it really does,” Wright said afterwards. “I don’t really care about the class, we’re all made equal, I’m just out there to scrap.”

Morris coach Kevin Younger acknowledged that the tournament was a good opportunity for Wright to test himself against tougher adversaries and he came through successfully, pinning four of his five opponents over the weekend.

“That’s what he was needing, he was needing some stiffer competition than what he’s been getting into,” Younger said. “It kind of lets him know where he’s at getting into the postseason. There are really good wrestlers here.”

Wright, who lost in the final of the 3A state championship last year at 160 pounds, is fueled by that defeat and motivated to come out with a different outcome in 2023.

“It definitely is, I’ve learned a lot more from my losses than from my wins,” Wright said. “It’s definitely motivating me to be where I’m at today. I’ll get it in February.”

“I think he thinks about that every day,” Younger said of Wright’s state final defeat, a 9-2 decision to Perry’s since-graduated Chance Davis, who completed last year 46-0. “Hardest worker in the room, he’s going and getting work other places. He puts in the time, morning workouts – he’s dedicated.”

Catoosa finishes close second at own tournament

On the other side of Tulsa, there was another tournament going on, and Catoosa nearly won its own Port City Classic, but fell just short. Olathe North (Kansas) ended up on top with 262 points, just edging out second-place Catoosa, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A, who had 256.5 points. A pretty close third was 4A No. 3 Chickasha with 241.

Despite missing one of their top wrestlers, the Indians crowned three individual champions and had four other top-four placers. Seniors Caleb Spencer and Corey Chilcoat each won their weight brackets (165 and 175, respectively), while freshman Aiven Robbins won at 190.

Other placers were Brogan O’Neal, who finished fourth at 113, Logan Hargrove, who took third at 126, Cael Eremita (third at 144), and Fernando Dominguez (third at 150).

“We had a good weekend,” said Catoosa coach Mike Clevenger. “The whole team has been wrestling well. We were without returning state champion Gunner Wilson and are looking forward to competing later with everyone in the lineup. Olathe North is usually a state title contender and a very good team from Kansas.”

Clevenger was proud of his two senior champions, as well as the influx of freshmen that have excelled lately – Robbins, O’Neal and Hargrove.

“Both seniors have a chance to place at the state tournament,” Clevenger said. “Our freshmen have gotten better since the first dual of the year. Aiven Robbins, the 190 champion, has been wrestling extremely well.”

Stillwater vs. Edmond North, again

In another matchup of the two best teams in Oklahoma, both nationally-ranked within the top five, last weekend it was Edmond North who came out on top.

Both squads participated in the COAC (Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference) Tournament at Southmoore High School and 6A No. 1 Edmond North topped the standings with 345 points, while 6A No. 2 Stillwater, the two-time defending state champions, finished second with 305.

Edmond North had five individual champions after going 5-4 in the final round, while the Pioneers crowned six champions, with two runners-up. For Stillwater, title winners included Aydan Thomas (106 pounds), Beric Jordan (113), J.J. McComas (126), Kael Voinovich (150) LaDarion Lockett (157), and Landyn Sommer (165). Sam Smith (120) and A.J. Heeg (190) each placed second.

The two powerhouse teams face each other again this weekend at the Jay Hancock Invitational tournament in Yukon.

