High School wrestling notebook: Fort Gibson claims conference title

Fort Gibson wins conference title
It was extremely close, but Fort Gibson emerged with the team championship at the Maverick Conference tournament in Sallisaw last weekend, totaling 208 points to edge Wagoner, which had 204.5.
It took a win by fall in the final bout of the tournament — by freshman Kyle Rye, to take third place at 220 pounds — for Fort Gibson, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, to pull out the team victory in a tournament historically dominated by Wagoner, which was ranked No. 6 coming into this year's meet.
“We wrestled really well at conference, we put five in the finals,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson. “We haven’t won the conference since 2015, I think, so it was a good win for our high school to kind of end the year on, and it’s always nice to beat Wagoner. There’s a lot of 4A teams there that will be in our regionals, so it’s a good tournament to get in.”
Of their five finalists, three Tigers claimed individual championships: Blake Walden at 120 pounds, Jaiden Johnson at 132 pounds and Toby West at 138, while Cole Mahaney at 145 and Grant Edwards at 152 each finished as runners-up.
In addition to Rye, Mario Briley at 113 pounds and Hudsen Neafus at 126 each placed third.
Coach Johnson highlighted two of his standouts — Walden, a sophomore who is 39-1 on the season, and West, a senior who is 38-4.
“Blade Walden, he may be one of the best kids I’ve ever coached, from top to bottom,” Johnson said. “I’ve had kids who were really good on their feet or really good kids on bottom or maybe good in two positions, but he’s really tough in every position. He just stays calm and collected the whole time, a really good kid. And Toby West, we’re wrestling really well, we’re peaking at the right time, I think, and he’s got a chance.”
With such a deep team, Johnson hopes to improve on last year’s eighth-place finish at the state tournament, when West and Edwards each placed third individually.
The Tigers also defeated 6A Tahlequah 59-24 in a dual on Jan. 27 to complete the regular season 10-0 in duals. They are headed to the dual state tournament, hoping to go at least a step further than last season, when they lost 42-37 to Elgin in the state quarterfinals.
“I think we’ve got a few point scorers; I think we’ve got a chance to hopefully get in the top three or four at the state tournament and maybe go get a trophy,” Johnson said. “And same thing at dual state; it depends how we fall (in the bracket).”
Bixby girls have strong showing
Considering Bixby had just three competitors at the high school level, finishing fifth in the team standings at last weekend’s Beast at Broken Arrow girls tournament was pretty impressive.
The Spartans were led by senior Emma Thompson, who was the individual champion at 145 pounds after winning all four of her bouts by pinning her opponents. Thompson, who placed second at 147 pounds at last year’s state championship, was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler for the upper weights.
“Emma wrestled great, she went out there and took care of business,” said Gregg Evans, officially Bixby’s assistant coach but the one who’s basically in charge of the girls program. “She got poked in the eye one time and was trying to call time out, but she fought it off and finally got the time out, so that was real impressive.”
The other two Bixby wrestlers did well, also. Freshman Jadyn Roller placed second at 100 pounds, winning four matches by pinning her opponents but dropping a tight 5-3 decision to bracket champion Brooklyn Noel of Del City.
And junior Grace Thompson finished third at 152, after losing her opening bout to Sapulpa’s Kassandra Buckner and then pinning her next four opponents. The tournament’s round-robin format ended up placing her third and Buckner second, even though she defeated champion Hannah Koen of Comanche. But because Koen beat Buckner, leaving all three tied with 4-1 records, Koen and Buckner ended up ahead of Thompson in the final standings because they had faster pins.
“They all did real good; I was real proud of them,” Evans said. “Grace lost her first match and she came all the way back. I was real impressed. There are some things we’ve got to fix, for sure, but at least we know we’re going in the right direction.”
— John Tranchina, Tulsa World
