High School wrestling notebook: Fort Gibson claims conference title

Bixby girls have strong showing

Considering Bixby had just three competitors at the high school level, finishing fifth in the team standings at last weekend’s Beast at Broken Arrow girls tournament was pretty impressive.

The Spartans were led by senior Emma Thompson, who was the individual champion at 145 pounds after winning all four of her bouts by pinning her opponents. Thompson, who placed second at 147 pounds at last year’s state championship, was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler for the upper weights.

“Emma wrestled great, she went out there and took care of business,” said Gregg Evans, officially Bixby’s assistant coach but the one who’s basically in charge of the girls program. “She got poked in the eye one time and was trying to call time out, but she fought it off and finally got the time out, so that was real impressive.”

The other two Bixby wrestlers did well, also. Freshman Jadyn Roller placed second at 100 pounds, winning four matches by pinning her opponents but dropping a tight 5-3 decision to bracket champion Brooklyn Noel of Del City.