High school Week 12: Friday night's playoff scores

MWC Carl Albert 19, Del City 0
Union 45, Broken Arrow 17
Choctaw 48, Sand Springs 29
Bixby 63, Enid 0
Edmond Deer Creek 45, B.T. Washington 6
Metro Christian 49, Cascia Hall 19
Stillwater 56, Bartlesville 0
Jenks 34, Mustang 31
Owasso 41, Norman North 34
Wagoner 13, Tuttle 10
Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0
Lincoln Christian 48, Kingfisher 12
Sequoyah (Claremore) 35, Eufaula 7
Verdigris 35, Perkins-Tryon 14
People are also reading…
Victory Christian 48, Prague 20
Idabel 24, Beggs 12
Kiefer 21, Vian 12
OKC Bishop Mcguinness 35, Coweta 28
Regent Prep 69, Quinton 20
Chandler 56, Frederick 21
Cushing 42, Blanchard 7
Hominy 56, Quapaw 6
Mcalester 60, Piedmont 42
Colcord 35, Tonkawa 14
Crescent 19, Mooreland 18
Dewar 68, Pioneer 52
Fairview 46, Christian Heritage 14
Gore 56, Woodland 20
Grove 27, Guthrie 19
Jones 27, Community Christian 20
Laverne 22, Covington-Douglas 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Wesleyan Christian 20
Okc Heritage Hall 55, Stigler 23
Okc Millwood 38, Lindsay 12
Poteau 35, Clinton 28
Stroud 39, Commerce 20
Timberlake 64, Maud 24
Tipton 66, Maysville 8
Washington Ok 18, Oklahoma Christian School 11
Waynoka 64, Thackerville 14
Weleetka 72, Keota 26
Wetumka 50, Caddo 44