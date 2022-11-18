 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's playoff scores

High school Week 12: Friday night's playoff scores

MWC Carl Albert 19, Del City 0

Union 45, Broken Arrow 17

Choctaw 48, Sand Springs 29

Bixby 63, Enid 0

Edmond Deer Creek 45, B.T. Washington 6

Metro Christian 49, Cascia Hall 19

Stillwater 56, Bartlesville 0

Jenks 34, Mustang 31

Owasso 41, Norman North 34

Wagoner 13, Tuttle 10

Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0

Lincoln Christian 48, Kingfisher 12

Sequoyah (Claremore) 35, Eufaula 7

Verdigris 35, Perkins-Tryon 14

Victory Christian 48, Prague 20

Idabel 24, Beggs 12

Kiefer 21, Vian 12

OKC Bishop Mcguinness 35, Coweta 28

Regent Prep 69, Quinton 20

Chandler 56, Frederick 21

Cushing 42, Blanchard 7

Hominy 56, Quapaw 6

Mcalester 60, Piedmont 42

Colcord 35, Tonkawa 14

Crescent 19, Mooreland 18

Dewar 68, Pioneer 52

Fairview 46, Christian Heritage 14

Gore 56, Woodland 20

Grove 27, Guthrie 19

Jones 27, Community Christian 20

Laverne 22, Covington-Douglas 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 34, Wesleyan Christian 20

Okc Heritage Hall 55, Stigler 23

Okc Millwood 38, Lindsay 12

Poteau 35, Clinton 28

Stroud 39, Commerce 20

Timberlake 64, Maud 24

Tipton 66, Maysville 8

Washington Ok 18, Oklahoma Christian School 11

Waynoka 64, Thackerville 14

Weleetka 72, Keota 26

Wetumka 50, Caddo 44

