High school volleyball: Victory Christian, Coweta, Skiatook, Sapulpa and Glenpool headed to the 5A state tournament

Coweta Volleyball (copy)

Coweta's Madison Swift blocks the ball in a win over Claremore earlier this month. The No. 3 Tigers defeated the Zebras again Monday and punched their ticket the 5A state tournament, set to begin Monday at Shawnee High School.

 CLAY ALLEN, WAGONER COUNTY AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Victory Christian, seeking a fourth consecutive volleyball state championship, will have plenty of company from area teams in the 5A state tournament.

No. 3 Coweta, No. 5 Skiatook, No. 9 Sapulpa and No. 11 Glenpool also punched their tickets to the elite meet, which unfolds Monday with first-round and semifinal games at Shawnee High School.

No. 1 Mount St. Mary, which lost to Victory in last year's quarterfinals and seeks a third gold ball in eight years, rounds out the field, along with No. 4 Carl Albert and No. 7 Lawton MacArthur.

Sapulpa and Glenpool upset their way into the tournament, winning regional finals at No. 8 Piedmont and No. 6 El Reno, respectively.

Victory defeated Bishop Kelley in last year's 5A championship match. The Comets have now moved up to 6A and are ranked No. 1.

The Conquerors will play Glenpool at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Skiatook faces Carl Albert at 11:30 a.m., Coweta plays Sapulpa at 1:30 p.m. and St. Mary faces Lawton MacArthur at 3:30 p.m.

Tournament semifinals are 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Monday at Shawnee and the winners advanced to play in the championship final, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Choctaw High School.

Pairings for the 6A state tournament will be delayed until a regional in that classification is played Wednesday.

5A volleyball

MONDAY

At Shawnee High School

First round

Victory Christian vs. Glenpool, 9:30 a.m.; Carl Albert vs. Skiatook, 11:30 a.m.; Coweta vs. Sapulpa, 1:30 p.m.; Lawton MacArthur vs. Mount St. Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Victory/Glenpool winner vs. Skiatook/Calbert winner, 5:30 p.m.; Coweta/Sapulpa winner vs. St. Mary/MacArthur winner, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

At Choctaw High School

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

