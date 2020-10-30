 Skip to main content
High school tennis: Regent Prep hires longtime Jenks coach Ron Acebo

Longtime Jenks tennis coach Ron Acebo is moving to Regent Prep in January.

Regent announced Acebo's hiring Friday as the Rams' boys and girls tennis coach.

Acebo was a coach for 15 years at Nowata and 13 years at Jenks. He led Jenks to seven state titles, 14 runner-up finishes and 22 regional championships. Acebo has been selected as the World's tennis coach of the year five times.

"We are excited, he is the real deal," Regent athletic director Kerwin Dees said. "It's a great fit for us. He shares our faith and values, and has a strong academic and coaching background."

Acebo succeeds Phillip Shaw, who stepped down during the summer after starting Regent's tennis program eight years ago.

"We hated to lose Coach Shaw as a coach, he is dearly loved here and built the program," Dees said. "But we are thankful that Coach Acebo is joining us."

