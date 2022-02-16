High School swimming notebook: Muskogee’s Bradley, Stevenson hoping for success at state

The past few years have featured glimpses of greatness from two swimmers from Muskogee, and they are both hoping to shine their brightest in 2022 as seniors.
Klair Bradley and Meredith Stevenson have had mixed success the past few years at the Class 6A state meet, usually as their team’s only competitors, and after strong performances at last week’s East Regional, both are hoping to do well at the state meet that begins Friday in Edmond.
Bradley won the 500-yard freestyle and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at the regional and is seeded third in the 500 and second in the breaststroke for the state meet. She has recently signed to swim at Minnesota State.
Bradley, who didn’t swim at state last year due to COVID-19 health issues, placed third in the 100 breaststroke and was fourth in the 500 free in 2020 as a sophomore.
Meanwhile, Stevenson finished third in the 100 backstroke at the regional, in her first competitive swim since recovering from a life-threatening infection. She is seeded sixth for the state meet.
“Meredith is coming off of a very serious injury, so she wanted to swim the relays with her team and she wanted to swim one individual event,” said Muskogee coach Beth Wells. “This is the first time Meredith has been in the pool all year. That was her first race.”
Stevenson placed third in the 100 backstroke as a sophomore in 2020, and then came back from a torn ACL in her knee to finish sixth in the 100 butterfly at state last year. Both she and Bradley helped the Roughers’ 200 medley and 200 free relays finish 10th at the regional. They are seeded 16th and 18th, respectively, although no other individuals from Muskogee qualified for state.
Jenks facing tough task to sweep 6A at state again
The past two years, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that Jenks would win the Class 6A state meet for both boys and girls. This time around, the Trojans’ task is a bit tougher, thanks to a rising Edmond North squad in both genders.
In the boys competition, Jenks still looks to be the favorite, boasting impressive depth that will probably overwhelm the rest of the field. Edmond North, which won the West Regional by 163.5 points over second-place Enid, has far more elite-level swimmers, but it doesn’t have anywhere near as many potential point-scorers as the Trojans.
While the Huskies have seven swimmers seeded among the top three in their individual events and Jenks has just one (Josh Rau third in the 100 backstroke), the Trojans have eight swimmers seeded four or five, nine seeded between 6 and 10 and another 11 seeded from 11-16 — all slots that score plenty of points if they finish in those positions during the final round on Saturday. Edmond North has just one swimmer seeded fourth or fifth, three seeded 6 to 10 and two in the 11-16 range, giving Jenks more opportunities to pile up the points as it seeks its fourth consecutive state title.
“It’s probably going to be a little nerve-wracking at the beginning,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “Let’s say we’re only 20-30 points ahead, any swimmer making a mistake to get disqualified or on a relay, that could set us in a different direction. We train to not make mistakes, but we’re humans. We’re going to try to have a perfect meet, where everyone’s going to drop some time, score some points and hopefully move up in their rankings. It’s going to be a fun competition.”
The situation in 6A girls is similar, but the Trojans’ depth advantage is not as pronounced as they seek their third straight championship. Edmond North has six top-three seeds (including four No. 1s), but just two 4 to 5 seeds, three 6-10s and three 11-16s. Jenks has two top-three seeds (Marissa Williams in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke), but also has three 4 to 5 seeds, four 6-10s and 10 swimmers seeded 11-16.
Bartlesville also has a depth advantage on Edmond North, with two No. 1 seeds (Aidan Howze in both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke), with two more in the 4-5 range, seven in 6-10 seeds and eight from 11-16.
Bishop Kelley boys will be challenged in 5A
In Class 5A, the Bishop Kelley boys are aiming for their fourth straight championship, but they will face a difficult challenge from West Regional champ Altus when the 5A meet begins Thursday.
The Comets have four top-three seeds for the state meet (Preston Hoang first in the 200 IM, Cogan Frohnapfel second in the 50 free and Ian Wilson third in both the 50 free and the 100 free), while Altus has two. Bishop Kelley has five swimmers in the 4-5 seeds while Altus has three, but Altus has the depth advantage, because it has 13 swimmers seeded 6-10 while the Comets have just three. Each school has five seeded 11-16.
In 5A girls, West champion Altus also appears to have the edge, with East champion Shawnee also in the mix. Altus’ girls have three top-five seeds, nine 6-10 seeds and six 11-16s, while Shawnee has eight top-fives, but just five 6-10s and one 11-16.