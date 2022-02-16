High School swimming notebook: Muskogee’s Bradley, Stevenson hoping for success at state

Stevenson placed third in the 100 backstroke as a sophomore in 2020, and then came back from a torn ACL in her knee to finish sixth in the 100 butterfly at state last year. Both she and Bradley helped the Roughers’ 200 medley and 200 free relays finish 10th at the regional. They are seeded 16th and 18th, respectively, although no other individuals from Muskogee qualified for state.

Jenks facing tough task to sweep 6A at state again

The past two years, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that Jenks would win the Class 6A state meet for both boys and girls. This time around, the Trojans’ task is a bit tougher, thanks to a rising Edmond North squad in both genders.

In the boys competition, Jenks still looks to be the favorite, boasting impressive depth that will probably overwhelm the rest of the field. Edmond North, which won the West Regional by 163.5 points over second-place Enid, has far more elite-level swimmers, but it doesn’t have anywhere near as many potential point-scorers as the Trojans.