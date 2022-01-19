High school swimming notebook: Bixby boys looking strong

Bixby held its Senior Night meet last Thursday, Jan. 13, and the boys squad looked strong. The Spartans finished second in the competition, just seven points behind three-time defending Class 5A state champion Bishop Kelley, with four individual champions and seven other top-three finishers.
Coach Christa Thompson believes her team is on track to do well again at state, where it placed third in last year’s Class 6A competition — as long as the Spartans remain healthy.
“If we can avoid COVID, my boys team is doing really well,” Thompson said. “We have some really good swimmers. Aydin Horn will hopefully place first or second at state this year, I think Jack Mose will place top three, and we have a couple of other boys that will be in the top eight, so that’s good for us. I’m hoping we can get third place like we did last year. But it’s tough competition out there.”
Horn, a senior, and Mose, a junior, each won both of their events at Senior Night, as Horn prevailed in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke, while Mose won both the 200-meter freestyle and 400 freestyle by large margins (eight and 25 seconds, respectively). Both swimmers also helped the Spartans win the 200 free relay and place second in the 200 medley relay.
Horn, who placed third in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 backstroke at last year’s Class 6A state meet, won his races at Senior Night despite still recovering from being sick. Mose, who placed sixth in the 200 free and seventh in the 500 free at state last year, has taken a clear step forward in his development this season.
“Aydin’s a senior, he’s been ill the last few weeks, so his training has been sporadic, but he’s fast,” Thompson said. “He just has a great stroke technique, and underwater, he’s just a natural. And Jack is a real hard worker, he’s improved — ever since his freshman year, he’s dropped a ton of time every single year.”
Other top Bixby finishers at the Jan. 13 meet included Drake Chandler finishing second in the 100 free, Cole Stisser (second in the 400 free and third in the 200 free), Teague Brown (second in the 50 free and third in the 100 free), Scott Kelly (second in the 100 breaststroke) and Logan Kapitan (third in the 50 free).
Broken Arrow girls have impressive week
The Broken Arrow girls won the Bixby Senior Night competition, piling up 428 points to edge out the host Spartans, which had 399. Bishop Kelley was third with 251.
In that meet, Claire McDaris won both the 50-meter freestyle and the 100 free, while Kaylee Stika placed second in the 50 free and third in 100 free. Other key finishers for the Tigers were Eleanor York (third in the 100 butterfly, fourth 200 free), Lexi Young (third in the 100 backstroke, seventh in the 50 free) and Sophie Hollingsworth (third in the 400 free). Broken Arrow also finished second in all three relays.
The Tigers then placed third in a strong field of nine teams at Edmond on Tuesday night. In that meet, McDaris finished third in the 200 free and fifth in 50 free, while Stika was fourth in both the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. York was fifth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 free and the Tigers placed third in the 400 free relay.
“Honestly, I have so many sick, we’re just trying to keep it together and trying to have some good swims individually,” coach Casey Beck said of her team. “The relays keep changing because people are here and people aren’t, so I’m just looking at their individual swims.”
Beck noted that McDaris, who won the 200 free and placed third in the 500 free at the Frontier Conference meet in Jenks on Jan. 11, is trying to determine whether she will swim the 50 or the 500 at the Class 6A regional and state meets next month. It will depend on where her times rank against the other top competitors. Her third place time at Edmond was 28.13 seconds.
“Her times are getting really close; we’re trying to get under 26 (seconds) for her to be actually competitive at state for the 50,” Beck said of McDaris, who placed ninth in both the 200 free and 500 free at last year’s state meet as a sophomore. “It’s going to be a contender for something that she definitely swims at state.”
Stika is also seeking to improve on her state performance last year, finishing 13th in the 100 breaststroke and placing 17th, less than a second outside of the top 16, in the 200 IM.
“We’re planning on swimming her for IM and the breaststroke,” Beck said of Stika. “She did really well last year at state. We’re planning on doing better in the IM than we did last year, but her breaststroke is where her passion lies and where she excels.”