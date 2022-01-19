High school swimming notebook: Bixby boys looking strong

The Tigers then placed third in a strong field of nine teams at Edmond on Tuesday night. In that meet, McDaris finished third in the 200 free and fifth in 50 free, while Stika was fourth in both the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. York was fifth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 free and the Tigers placed third in the 400 free relay.

“Honestly, I have so many sick, we’re just trying to keep it together and trying to have some good swims individually,” coach Casey Beck said of her team. “The relays keep changing because people are here and people aren’t, so I’m just looking at their individual swims.”

Beck noted that McDaris, who won the 200 free and placed third in the 500 free at the Frontier Conference meet in Jenks on Jan. 11, is trying to determine whether she will swim the 50 or the 500 at the Class 6A regional and state meets next month. It will depend on where her times rank against the other top competitors. Her third place time at Edmond was 28.13 seconds.