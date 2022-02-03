High School swimming notebook: Bishop Kelley boys seeking fourth straight state title

Comets seek fourth straight title
With the Class 5A East Regional taking place on Monday in Jenks because of rescheduling due to weather, the Bishop Kelley boys begin their quest for a fourth consecutive state championship.
The Comets may have lost some key swimmers from last year, but they still have elite-level talent and strong depth, a combination that has worked well for them over the previous three seasons. They enjoyed another strong night on Jan. 25, defeating Broken Arrow in convincing fashion at the Tigers’ Senior Night meet, winning seven of eight individual events and all three relays.
“I think they’re coming along really well,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “Some kids that took a solid supporting role last year really stepped up and took on the leadership that left, moved into their place, so that’s good to see. We definitely got a shot (to win state again). I think we’re really solid.”
The key leaders for BK this year are juniors Preston Hoang, who won both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly at Broken Arrow; Owen Anderson, who won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and senior Ian Wilson, who won the 50 freestyle and 100 free at BA. Each enjoyed strong performances last year contributing to the state title: Hoang won the 100 free and placed second in the 100 breaststroke, Wilson finished second in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free, and Anderson was fourth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 backstroke. Each hope for better outcomes this year.
“Those three are definitely three of my standouts,” Glasgow said. “Those three, I feel like always have a chance and expect to win every race.”
Other key swimmers this year for Kelley include senior Colin Frohnapfel, who finished second to Wilson in the 50 free and second to Anderson in the 100 backstroke at Broken Arrow (and finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 100 free at state last year) and junior Caleb Gilbert, who won the 100 breaststroke and placed third in the 200 free at BA.
“We have Cogan Frohnapfel back, who was an A finalist in both of his events last year and I expect more of the same,” Glasgow said. “And Caleb Gilbert has improved a ton from last year and I think he’s going to have an impactful role as well.”
Union girls 'rebuilding'
Like their boys squad, the Union girls are also in rebuilding mode this year. After their most successful finish at state in 10 years last season, the Redhawks have to replenish the talent pool.
Union held its Senior Night meet on Jan. 27 and did well against small teams from Muskogee and Checotah. With just three swimmers back from the seven that helped the Redhawks place second at the Class 6A state meet last year (their best finish since also taking second in 2011), Union faces an uphill battle to remain in the mix, placing seventh at the Frontier Conference meet back on Jan. 11.
“We’ve deviated a lot from last year,” admitted Union coach Lynne Gorman. “We had seven girls at state that got second place at state last year, and we will not be in the running for that again this year. We have returned three girls from state last year. It is (tough). What a great opportunity for rebuilding.”
Union does have some bright spots, though, primarily senior Abigail McMahon, who placed second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 free at the Frontier Conference meet and won both the 50 free and the 100 backstroke at Senior Night last week.
“She’s been a standout at backstroke and freestyle and she is very strong this year,” Gorman said of McMahon.
Gorman also highlighted two sophomore up-and-comers: Abigail’s sister, Monica McMahon, who won the 200 IM and was second in the 400 free on Senior Night, and Abby Tan, who didn’t swim that night. At the Frontier Conference, McMahon was 10th in both the 200 IM and 500 free, while Tan finished 16th in the 100 butterfly and 17th in the 200 IM, so they will be challenged at the East Regional, rescheduled for Tuesday in Jenks.
“I look for those girls, along with a few of the others, to add some depth, to really have some great performances this year,” Gorman said.
