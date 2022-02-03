High School swimming notebook: Bishop Kelley boys seeking fourth straight state title

“Those three are definitely three of my standouts,” Glasgow said. “Those three, I feel like always have a chance and expect to win every race.”

Other key swimmers this year for Kelley include senior Colin Frohnapfel, who finished second to Wilson in the 50 free and second to Anderson in the 100 backstroke at Broken Arrow (and finished fifth in the 100 backstroke and eighth in the 100 free at state last year) and junior Caleb Gilbert, who won the 100 breaststroke and placed third in the 200 free at BA.

“We have Cogan Frohnapfel back, who was an A finalist in both of his events last year and I expect more of the same,” Glasgow said. “And Caleb Gilbert has improved a ton from last year and I think he’s going to have an impactful role as well.”

Union girls 'rebuilding'

Like their boys squad, the Union girls are also in rebuilding mode this year. After their most successful finish at state in 10 years last season, the Redhawks have to replenish the talent pool.