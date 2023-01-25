High school swimming notebook: Bishop Kelley boys aiming for another title

Bishop Kelley boys aiming for another title

After just missing out on a fourth straight Class 5A state championship last year, when they finished second, just six points behind Altus, Bishop Kelley’s boys are ready to take another run at it, despite losing several key seniors off that team.

After winning a meet at Bixby last week on Jan. 17, the Comet boys came back and delivered another strong performance last weekend in the Jenks Invitational, placing second behind Class 6A power Jenks, and edging out fellow 5A power Midwest City Carl Albert by just three points. They also got a chance to go up against other 5A schools Fort Gibson and Shawnee, who placed third and fourth at last year’s state meet.

“We’d seen Fort Gibson before, but we beat Carl Albert by three points. It was nice to get a look at them,” said Kelley coach Ellen Glasgow. “Altus beat us last year, we have not swum against them yet. We’re looking good. We had some big shoes to fill but I feel like our freshmen have really stepped up and are doing a good job. We’ve got some solid new talent as well as some returning talent.”

The key returning swimmer is senior Preston Hoang, who won both the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle at the Bixby meet (which also included teams from Stillwater, Edison and OKC Heritage Hall) and then both the 50-yard free and the 100-yard free at Jenks.

Other important returning swimmers include Caleb Gilbert (second in the 100 breaststroke and third in the 200 free at Bixby and third in the 200 free and eighth in the 100 breaststroke at Jenks), Owen Anderson (second in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 200 free at Bixby and sixth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 50 free at Jenks), Jacob Philbeck (fourth in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 200 free at Bixby and seventh in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 200 free at Jenks), and Patrick Berg (third in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 backstroke at Bixby and eighth in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free at Jenks).

The most impressive newcomer so far has been Preston’s freshman brother Jacob Hoang, who won both the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke at Bixby and placed third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM at Jenks.

“Sadly he’s the last one,” Glasgow joked of Jacob, whose older brother Tyler also starred at Bishop Kelley before graduating in 2021. “He’s been swimming really well. He definitely shares his brothers’ competitive spirit, which is great.”

Overall, Glasgow is happy with how her team has progressed so far this season, even if she has to remind them how good they are sometimes.

“Everybody swam well,” she said of the Jenks meet. “It’s hard, we’ve been swimming against so many 6A schools, I have to remind some of my kids who are going to help us but aren’t quite as noticeable as Preston or his brother Jacob, that when we swim against other 5A schools, they’re going to beat more people.”

Small Bixby girls team hoping to make noise

For the Bixby girls, after losing a bunch of high-level swimmers to graduation, this is more of a rebuilding year, as the squad barely has enough swimmers in the lineup right now to fill out three relay teams. Still, they placed third in their meet last week, on Jan. 17, with a few highlights that foreshadow better days ahead, including two individual champions.

The biggest bright spot for the Spartans was junior Jasmine Tilly, who won both the 100-meter butterfly (by 14 seconds!) and placed third in the 200 free. Freshman Hahyeon Kim also had a big night, winning the 200 IM and placing third in the 100 breaststroke, while junior Elizabeth Naylor finished third in the 400 free and sixth in the 200 free.

“We only have eight swimmers so it’s really hard,” said Bixby coach Christa Thompson. “Jasmine Tilly is our returning state swimmer and she works extremely hard. So we’re hoping to see good things from her at state this year, hopefully a top-eight finish in both of her events.”

Jenks boys continue to roll

The Jenks boys, seeking their fifth straight Class 6A state championship, continue to look impressive, as they came away with a huge victory in the Jenks Invitational last weekend, claiming the team title with 600 points, way ahead of runner-up Bishop Kelley with 349.

The Trojans won nine of 11 races, including all three relays and six of eight individual events, with Bishop Kelley’s Preston Hoang claiming the other two. Jenks champions included Jacob Clink (both the 200 free and 500 free), Camp Bonds (200 IM), Andreas Chatzigiannidis (100 butterfly), Reece Pangburn (100 backstroke), and Jim Mahoney (100 breaststroke).

Additionally, Trojans also finished as runners-up in seven different races: Russell Trinh (both the 200 free and 500 free), Ian Truong (both the 50 free and 100 free), Josh Rau (100 butterfly), Walker Bridenstine (100 backstroke) and Chatzigiannidis (100 breaststroke).

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World