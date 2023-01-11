High school swimming notebook: Bartlesville boys look to overcome depth disadvantage

Bartlesville boys look to overcome depth disadvantage

Despite losing the Frontier Conference meet Tuesday night by over 200 points, the Bartlesville boys had a strong showing, led by a group of three outstanding swimmers.

The Bruins’ won six of eight individual events and the 400 medley relay to place second in the meet, with Bixby a surprisingly close third, just nine points back. Griffin Craig, Cody Lay and Luke Olsen each won two events, but Bartlesville was overwhelmed by Jenks’ smothering depth.

Bartlesville also placed second in the girls’ competition, falling by 64 points, with the teams’ depth much closer. The Trojan girls won five individual events and two relays, while the Bruins won three (Emma Howze in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle and Calli Richards in the 100 breaststroke) and the 400 free relay. Jenks also had five runner-up finishes while Bartlesville had three.

“Jenks came in to win and they are the biggest team in the state and they showed their talents,” Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart said afterwards. “I thought boys and girls, they were quick off the blocks and they were ready to win tonight. They swam as champions and they ended up as champions. I thought we had trouble matching their enthusiasm and their energy early on, I thought our final relays were able to finally step up and get into a rhythm and get it done, but they were just a little sharper than we were tonight, and that was the difference.”

Englehart did not take much solace in his Bruin boys having the edge in top-end talent, with them starting out at a disadvantage just with Jenks’ overall volume of swimmers. He compared the situation to the college football national championship the night before, when Georgia overwhelmed TCU 65-7.

“Yeah, but it’s a team game. TCU might have had the best three players on the field but it didn’t really matter, did it?” Englehart said. “I think you got to put a team together and this is a team sport with team scores, so we’ve got a month and a half to figure it out, but it was really nice to measure ourselves against the presumed champs.”

Jenks boys hoping to extend dynasty

The Jenks boys’ team looks to keep its dynasty going this year, but after losing several key members from last year’s team that won a fourth consecutive Class 6A state championship last season, there will be difficult tests for them.

They passed the first one Tuesday night, winning by over 200 points over second-place Bartlesville in the Frontier Conference meet, despite missing four key swimmers due to illness or injury. Even though the Trojans won just two individual races (Andreas Chatzigiannidis in the 100 butterfly and Jim Mahoney in the 100 breaststroke) and two relays, their superior depth was the difference.

“With the boys, we lost a good bunch of kids, we have a lot of good talent stepping up, it’s that cycle,” Jenks coach Diego Henao said. “We have some good freshmen and they’re also learning the process. Hopefully, they mature and they’re going to be a strong team.”

The biggest task is still looming on the horizon, though, as Edmond North, which placed second last year, will be a formidable opponent at state, as Henao already knows from two previous encounters earlier this season.

“We lost our first meet since I’ve been coaching, with the boys, this season by five points,” Henao said. “Of course, we had some kids who were sick and couldn’t compete. Edmond North, they’re going to be good competition this year. We’ve swum against them twice; they won one, we won another one, by five points, so it’s going to be very challenging.”

Cascia Hall’s small girls' team still potent

Cascia Hall’s girls' team may be small, with just three swimmers, but they’re all fast and always threats to claim a medal. In the Jenks Senior Night meet last Thursday, Jan. 5, the three Commandos totaled 27 points, not too far behind the full Owasso team that had 58.

“I think, as a small school and kids who pretty much train on their own, being able to swim against a lot of kids who’ve had state championship experience here, is really good,” Cascia Hall coach Adam Stoermer said. “It’s just good for the kids to get a chance to compete.”

Ella Newhouse finished third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM, while teammate Abie Dukelow placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke, but the real Cascia Hall star was sophomore Samantha Crane, who won both the 200 free and the 100 free.

“She’s just incredible, she just needs to have somebody to race against and she’ll do her best to beat them,” Stoermer said of Crane. “She’s an incredible swimmer and gets out of the pool every time and identifies a couple of things she wants to work on but always happy with her performance. She’s just a joy to be around. Same with Abie and Ella, just great junior and senior leadership.”

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World