High school swimming notebook: BA girls show improvement; Bixby boys strong

Broken Arrow girls looking impressive

After a strong finish at the Frontier Conference meet last week and a big win over Bixby at the Bixby Senior Night meet last Thursday, Jan. 12, the Broken Arrow girls team is serving notice that they are much-improved this season.

The Tigers finished third at the Frontier Conference and then won six of eight individual events and all three relays en route to defeating Bixby 557-288.

Eleanor York (200-meter IM and 100-meter butterfly) and Kaylee Stika (50 freestyle and 100 freestyle) each won two races, while Lillian Hawksworth also claimed the 200 free and 400 free.

Claire McDaris placed second in the 50 free and 100 free, while Cecilia Bautta finished as runner-up in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

“I’m really glad with where they’re at right now, I think we’re peaking at the right time,” said BA coach Casey Beck. “We didn’t necessarily swim the events that we’re going to swim at Regionals.”

Indeed, many of them swam different races just two nights earlier at the Frontier Conference meet. York swam the 200 free (placing 10th) and stuck with the 100 butterfly (finishing 12th) at the conference meet, while Stika competed in the 200 IM (ninth) and 100 breaststroke (fourth). Hawksworth swam in the 50 free (eighth) and 100 free (13th), McDaris swam the 200 IM (sixth) and 500 free (seventh), while Bautta also swam the 200 free (12th) and 500 free (12th).

Beck is still in the process of figuring out which races each swimmer is best at and where they will most help the team score points.

“Claire was in the IM and Kaylee, we haven’t decided if she’s going to swim the IM this year or if she wants to do the 100 free, but I think either way, those are going to be options for Kaylee,” Beck said.

Wherever they end up, this is clearly a deeper and more talented team than Broken Arrow has had in a number of years. Last year, the Tigers finished a distant 17th at the Class 6A state meet. It’s safe to say that they will improve on that significantly this season.

Bixby boys enjoying strong season

It was somewhat of a surprise to many observers that Bixby’s boys did so well at the Frontier Conference meet last week, placing a strong third, just nine points back of second-place Bartlesville.

This Bixby team is for real and should be a formidable opponent heading into Regionals and the Class 6A state meet next month. The Spartans continued their successful season last Thursday, Jan. 12, edging out a close win in the Bixby Senior Night meet, defeating a larger Broken Arrow team by just nine points, 484-475.

“I think they’re doing really well, I think they’re in a good place going into the final part of our season and we’re hoping, we’d like third place at state,” said Bixby coach Christa Thompson, whose team placed a solid fifth at state last year. “It’ll be difficult, there’s a lot of really good competition, so we’ll have to show our best.”

At the Senior Night meet, Bixby won seven of eight individual events and two of three relays. Leading the way was senior Jack Mose, who won the 200 free and 400 free, both by large margins. Also winning both their individual races was Teague Brown (200 IM and 100 butterfly), Scott Kelly (100 free and 100 breaststroke). Danny Malott also won the 50 free and placed second to Mose in the 400 free, while Cole Stisser was second in both the 200 free and 100 butterfly.

Mose, who placed second in both the 200 free and the 500 free at the Frontier Conference, leads the way for the Spartans. He finished fourth in the 200 free at last year’s state meet, but also was heartbroken to find out he was disqualified from the 500 free, where he surely would have finished among the top six, due to an early take-off in the preliminaries. That adversity has him even more determined this year.

“He’s probably our hardest worker, one of the top two, and he’s a team captain,” Thompson said. “He’s trying to lead by example. He really wants to do well his senior year, because last year he had an unfortunate disqualification and I know he’s ready to go out and try to get in the top couple of places again. He did really well last year, even with the DQ. He’s a super-competitive kid and doesn’t like to be beat.”

Mose, along with a nice supporting cast, will again help Bixby make some noise at the state meet this year.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World