High school swimming: Big week for Kelley freshman Alex Lane; Jenks ready to defend titles

In the meet at Booker T. Washington, Lane won the 200 free and switched events to place second in the 100 free to Oologah’s Mia Pendleton, who was runner-up at 5A state last year. Mink finished second in the 50 free to Pendleton, the defending state champion in that race, and Mink was runner-up in the 100 butterfly to Bixby’s Savannah Jacoway.

The Kelley girls, with Mink starting and Lane anchoring (along with Regan Hoyt and Allison Andrews), won the 200 free relay.

Jenks ready to defend state titles

After dominating Class 6A state championship victories in both the boys and girls competitions last year, Jenks is ready to defend both titles.

The Trojans hosted a head-to-head meet with Bishop Kelley Jan. 5 and as expected, did extremely well, winning seven of eight individual races in the boys competition, as well as all three relays, and claiming 10-of-11 events in the girls battle.

At this point, the Jenks squads appear to be favorites to pull off the double repeat.