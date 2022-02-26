High school state wrestling notebook: Collinsville dynasty continues

The only thing in doubt about Collinsville’s performance in the Class 5A state tournament was whether or not it would complete a perfect weekend, and the Cardinals nearly pulled it off.
In the end, the Cardinals went 7-2 in the final round, amassing 185 points to claim their fifth straight state title and 11th in the past 12 years. Guthrie finished second with 86 points.
“Seven out of nine is a record for us,” said Collinsville coach Wes Harding. “I’m kind of speechless in a way. Our schedule is pretty brutal, and it’s really helped set us up to wrestle like this at the state tournament. We hadn’t won a tournament all year until dual state, and now state. But that’s our schedule. We are wrestling ranked teams every weekend and ranked individuals every weekend, and when you do that, you come to the state tournament and peak.”
Among Collinsville’s champions was senior Cameron Steed, who pinned Claremore’s Kai Shultz in 1:02 in the final to win his fourth straight individual state title, becoming the 44th person in Oklahoma history to achieve that feat.
“It feels pretty good; I don’t know what to say,” said Steed, who was named the most outstanding wrestler in 5A. “I got to win it with my best friends, we’re all pretty close. We’ve always been best friends; we’ve grown up together and we’ll be friends even after college.”
Other Collinsville champions include Canon Acklin at 106 pounds, Gerald Harris at 113, Hunter Henslick at 126, Cole Brooks at 145, Drake Acklin at 160 and Brayden Gilkey at 195.
Union girls pull out state title victory
One year after having just one wrestler qualify for the state tournament, the Union girls came back with a more complete team and claimed the girls state championship.
The Redhawks, which had three finalists and crowned one individual champion (Kali Hayden at 185 pounds), compiled 60 points to edge out second-place Bixby with 52.
“It makes me feel real good,” said Union coach Darin McAfee. “There’s not many times you can start a program out and come out and win junior high state champion and high school state back-to-back.”
As far as the Redhawks have come in one year, McAfee encourages other schools to implement a new program, proving that it can be built into a winner quickly.
“It’s a great thing to let other teams know that you don’t have to have a full lineup to come out here and compete,” McAfee said. “If you’ve got five or six girls out there that’s ready to go, let’s get them out there, get them competing and build the sport.”
Chanelle Alburg placed second at 120 pounds, while previously undefeated Azrael Smith dropped a 4-1 decision to Broken Arrow’s Ki’Eisha Cathey in the 235 final.
“We had a couple of setbacks, surprises, but we’re young, so they’ll learn from it, gain from it,” McAfee said. “Overall, it’s a success. I’m very pleased with all of them.”
One of those setbacks was courtesy of Cathey. After losing twice previously this season to Smith, including in the East Regional final last weekend, she bounced back to claim a hard-fought victory for her second straight state title.
“This was their third match together, and (Cathey) lost both, so this was an incredibly sweet victory,” said Broken Arrow coach Cassidy Jasperson. “She’s been adapting to her new weight class, and we knew she was peaking and finally finding her flow at the right time, but mentally, for her to go out there against somebody who has already beaten her twice this season, to show up like that, and to be relentless, it’s a dream to coach someone with that much heart, that’s going to come back and win when it truly matters the most. That’s what this sport is all about.”
Wrestling a family affair at Bixby
Bixby’s girls accomplished a lot with a little, finishing second with just four wrestlers qualified for the state tournament.
With three finalists, the Spartans had one champion, Jadyn Roller at 100 pounds, while sisters Emma (145 pounds) and Grace Thompson (152) each placed second.
“I thought they fought hard here,” said Bixby assistant coach Gregg Evans, who focuses on the girls. “And Jadyn, she’s tough. She went out there and handled her business. They all work hard in practice, that’s part of it.”
The Thompson sisters keep the team close-knit, always encouraging each other.
“They kind of fight each other, they do push each other,” Evans said of the sisters. “They’re each other’s work partners, and they cheer for each other. (Emma) just got beat and she was upset and she comes out and cheers for her sister.”
Adding to the family affair was that Jadyn’s brother, Jace Roller, won the individual title at 138 pounds for the boys.
For the Rollers, whose father Shane is a Spartan assistant coach, it was a great achievement, as wrestling is a big part of their family life.
“It was really exciting (to watch Jace win),” Jadyn said. “He motivates me to do better on the mats. He shows me how to wrestle good. My brother’s always trying to wrestle us all the time in our living room.”
There are even two more Rollers, a younger boy and girl, who also wrestle.
“I have a younger brother and two younger sisters and all four of us wrestle and we’ve grown up in the wrestling room, so it’s pretty fun to all wrestle together,” Jace said. “It’s like a family thing.”