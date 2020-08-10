It had been five months since the last official OSSAA athletic contests were played — before the COVID-19 pandemic put high school sports in Oklahoma on pause. That dry spell ended Monday night when Lincoln Christian volleyball defeated Rejoice Christian 3-0 to kick off the 2020 high school sports season.
“It’s great to be back on the court, especially with everything going on,” said Bulldogs senior Micah Clayton, who, in addition to her strong performance during the game, delivered a beautiful rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” beforehand. “We were all apart from each other for a while, but it’s great to be back together and play the game we love.
“To start off with a win is great and we hope to have another winning season and win another state championship. That’s the goal.”
The Bulldogs, the defending Class 4A state champions who went 27-11 in 2019, are optimistic about chasing their third straight championship. They are just hoping the season doesn’t get canceled because of the coronavirus before they get a chance to complete the mission.
“It would break our hearts, because we have seven seniors, and many of them have been starting since they were sophomores and would love nothing more than to finish their senior year with a third ring on their finger,” coach Deidra Rader said. “But they know this is life, and that’s what being on the court is about, developing character and life skills and this is just one more opportunity to have good character and heart and support a teammate and we’ll do that as long as the OSSAA will allow us to.
“If it happens, then it happens,” Clayton added of the possibility of the season getting cut short. “But we’re going to play the best we can while we have the chance.”
Lincoln Christian, which also won the Class 3A title in 2018 before moving up a level last season, started out strong, jumping out to early leads of 9-1 and 14-4 in the first set before cruising to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-14 victory.
Rader said she was happy with the win and that hopefully it’s the first step on the road to another state title.
“We set out with the goal to come out and take care of the small things well, to set the tone for the season, so I feel solid that we executed that,” Rader said. “We had some hazy serving moments, but I think we took care of the details like we set out to do.”
Despite the defeat, Rejoice Christian coach Zac Briscoe was happy just to be on the court, and saw quite a bit of room for growth from his squad, which went 12-17 last year.
“We’re so excited we’re getting to play, we’re excited about our season and think that we have a lot of potential,” Briscoe said. “We played a really great team tonight but we think here in a couple of months, we’ll be playing at a level that we can compete at this. We saw a lot of really good things and a lot of easily fixable things, so I feel good about our potential.”