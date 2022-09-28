High school sports notebook: Union volleyball heats up after slow start

VOLLEYBALL

Down goes No. 1

4A No. 3 Regent Prep defeated No. 1 Verdigris on Tuesday night at home. Led by Ella Drake’s 26 kills on her senior night, the Rams took down the Cardinals in four sets, winning the first and fourth by over 10 points.

The Rams finished their district schedule undefeated at home for the second consecutive season.

Redhawks are Red Hot

After a 9-12 start to the season, 6A No. 11 Union has won five consecutive matches in the past week, claiming victory at the Stillwater Invitational. The Redhawks took down Mustang and No. 12 Stillwater, who both defeated Union earlier this season.

Union senior Sidney Smith was named MVP of the Stillwater Invitational.

Union also claimed 2-1 victory over 3A No. 1 Holland Hall at the tournament and 3-0 over No. 5 Sapulpa on Tuesday night.

Jenks in position to finish at the top

Jenks retained the No. 1 spot in 6A in this week’s coaches poll. The Trojans have won 16 of their last 17 with only a loss to Fayetteville, Arkansas at the Bishop Kelley Tournament of Champions.

The Trojans defeated 4A No. 3 Regent Prep, 6A No. 9 Bixby, No. 2 Bishop Kelley and Bentonville, Arkansas at the Jenks Invitational last week.

The Trojans’ remaining schedule includes road trips to No. 3 Edmond Memorial, No. 2 Broken Arrow and the Mustang Invitational.

Dutch finish undefeated in 3A

3A No. 1 Holland Hall defeated No. 2 Rejoice Christian 3-1 Monday night to finish the regular season 5-0 against teams in its class.

The Dutch finished 19-15 overall. The Eagles went 19-3.

SOFTBALL

Close finish

District 5A-3 rivals Coweta and Pryor both entered last week 13-0 with two games scheduled against each other.

On Tuesday at home, Coweta defeated Pryor by one.

Two days later at their place, Pryor returned the favor, beating Coweta by one.

Both finished their district schedules 13-1 overall with a 1-1 head-to-head record, but Coweta edged Pryor in district points 117-99 to win the district crown. Coweta is 23-13 overall and Pryor is 21-10.

Trojans run the table in 6A-3

Jenks defeated Bixby 11-3 and Memorial/Booker T. Washington’s shared team 15-1 earlier this week to finish 14-0 in district play. With three regular season games remaining on their schedule, the Trojans are 27-6 overall.

Stillwater trails in the district standing with an 11-3 overall record. Two of the Pioneers’ losses were to Jenks.

Pirates claim 4A-5

Bristow is the outright champion of district 4A-5 after finishing 12-0 and 23-8 overall. The Pirates defeated Inola 10-1 on Monday. Bristow finished 14-0 against 4A teams and with one regular season game remaining at Jenks on Thursday, the Pirates have only lost four times to in-state teams.

CROSS COUNTRY

Edmond Pre-State

Numerous Tulsa-area racers competed at the Edmond Pre-State meet last Saturday.

In the girls 5k, Union freshman Ava Cornelius ran an 18:39 personal record to finish second.

Jenks sisters Kate and Ryann Barber finished fifth and 14th, respectively. Trojans freshman Victoria Collins finished eight with a 19:53.

On Jenks’ boys team, Tyler McDoulett ran 16:35.90 to finish sixth.

Cleveland junior Mazee Southward won the 4A girls 3200m with a 12:31.

Cascia Hall junior Dylan Derewonko went fifth in the 4A boys 5k at 16:59.

In 3A, Kiefer’s Shayna Hendrix won the girls 3200m with a 12:26. Regent Prep’s Lucy Odea and Ellie Hoemann finished third and fourth, respectfully, at 12:43 and 12:48.

Regent’s Micah Dickens and Alvia Sides also finished within the top ten.

Regent freshman Jeremiah Tangren ran a 16:27.65 to win the 3A boys 5k. Rejoice Christian senior Evan Heiden finished second at 16:48, and Regent freshman Clay McKinney finished third at 17:27.

Edison racers win big at Booker T.

Edison sophomore Henry Zoellner won first place at the Booker T. Washington Invitational last Thursday with a 17:14, edging Coweta senior Avan Doeksen by four seconds.

Booker T. Washington’s Samuel Freeman and Oscar Uy finished three-four, and Grove’s Jackson Kernan rounded out the top five.

Booker T. Washington won the meet overall with 38 points. Coweta finished second at 48 and Edison finished third at 79.

Edison freshman Jade Burnett won the girls 5k with a 20:51.92. She finished two seconds ahead of Coweta senior Kyliee Addington.

Collinsville’s Kennedy Guest ran a 21:59.26 to finish third. Edison sophomore Kate Weber finished fourth and Grove’s Nora Shefeld finished fifth.

Edison won first overall as a team with 37 points, trailed by Collinsville (43) and Coweta (49).

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World