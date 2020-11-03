High school softball: Three Sandites receive All-State honors

Three Sand Springs players were named to the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State Large East team Tuesday.
The Sandites' selections are Aliyah Taff, Madison Lee and Drew Hawkins.
Class 6A runner-up Owasso will be represented by Lily Shaw and Avery Tallman. Class 5A champion Coweta has one selection, Sherri Mason.
The All-State games are scheduled June 11-12 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
Below are rosters for all six All-State teams:
OHSFSCA ALL-STATE TEAMS
LARGE EAST
Lily Shaw, P, Owasso; Carly Torbett, C, Shawnee; Jessica Watson, CI, Jenks; Maci Cole, CI, Broken Arrow; Sherri Mason, MI, Coweta; McKayla Carney, MI, Broken Arrow; Kate Bradley, OF, Bixby; Drew Hawkins, OF, Sand Springs; Terran Schornick, OF, Claremore; Aliyah Taff, P, Sand Springs; Avery Tallman, P, Owasso; Cambrie Schlomann, C, Collinsville; Tatum Sparks, U/MI, Shawnee; Rhett Looney, U/MI, Pryor; Madison Lee, U/MI, Sand Springs; Alex Griffin, U/OF Stillwater; Sydney Price, U/CI, Bartlesville; Emma Rote, U/P, Broken Arrow.
Coach: Keeli Coyle, Claremore
MIDDLE EAST
Grace Anderson, P, Tishomingo; Ava Sarwinski, C, Grove; Drew Riddle, CI, Hilldale; Kailyn Bearpaw, CI, Kellyville; Jadyn Hook, MI, Tishomingo; Celeste Wood, MI, Hilldale; Ayzia Shirey, OF, Tecumseh; Chloe James, OF, Broken Bow; Madison Riley, OF, Kellyville; Kenzie Chacon, P, Oologah; Kayla Richardson, P, Kellyville; Keely Ibarra, C, Hilldale; Kenzie Tuck, U/CI, Pocola; Harley Sturm, U/CI, Tecumseh; Kacie Gibbens, U/OF, Vian; Emma Damato, U/MI, Pocola; Bailie Runner, U/CI, Oologah; Trenity Miller, U/CI, Byng.
Coach: Charles Hook, Tishomingo
SMALL EAST
Kacie Bell, P, Red Oak; Danyn Lang, C, Dale; Brylea Russell, CI, Latta; Kylee Anderson, CI, Caddo; Kye Stone, MI, Kiowa; Emilia Idleman, MI, Dale; Gracie Lawless, OF, Silo; Hannah Abeyta, OF, Whitesboro; Kate Hammons, OF, Wister; Brasen Hackler, P, Kiowa; Jadyn Young, P, Stroud; Ally Bartley, C, Wyandotte; Hailey Baber, U/MI, Latta; Chesnie Hewitt U/MI, Oklahoma Union; Faith Watts U/P, Woodland; Bailey Stewart, U/P, Stuart; Emma Davis, U/C, Stroud; Gracie Britten, U/CI, Oktaha.
Coach: Keith Quaid, Kiowa
LARGE WEST
Terin Ritz, P, Deer Creek; Kaiden Boren, C, Choctaw; Claira Skaggs, CI, Westmoore; Bridgett Morales, CI, Moore; Kaylee Lyon, MI, Norman; McKenna Johnson, MI, Yukon; Ieesha Christian, OF, Westmoore; Beth McAnally, OF, Edmond Memorial; Aerin Talley, OF, Carl Albert; Ererson Heron, P, Edmond Memorial; Morgan Max; P, Moore; Abbey Rogers, C, Carl Albert; Jamiya Morgan, U/MI, Lawton Eisenhower; Macy Stewart, U/CI, Putnam City; Hailey Evans, U/C, Deer Creek; Shakira Smith, U/OF, Ardmore; Kennedy Fisher, U/MI, Lawton MacArthur; Grace Batdorf, U/OF, Putnam City.
Coach: Jason Lingo, Southmoore
MIDDLE WEST
Emmy Guthrie, P, Lone Grove; Shallen Mershon, C, Sulphur; Emma Curry CI, Washington; Savannah Chenoweth, CI, Perry; Hailey Kastl, MI, Perkins; Rylan Dooner, MI, Tuttle; Kinlee Duck, OF, Sulphur; Merik Edgar, OF, Blackwell; Grace Strange, OF, Newcastle; Katelyn Hicks, P, Washington; Katelyn Carrier, P, Cushing; Karsen Jennings, C, Purcell; Rachel Sherwood, U/MI, Cushing; Hannah Morales, U/CI, Tuttle; Meliah Brown, U/P, Weatherford; Noa Dodson, U/MI, Lone Grove; Maegan Jackson, U/C, Chisholm; Kaylee Edwards, U/MI, Bridge Creek.
Coach: Nikki York, Cushing
SMALL WEST
Bailey Kite, P, Amber-Pocasset; Layne Smith, C, Binger-Oney; Caton Muncy, CI, Amber-Pocasset; Korbyn Skipworth, CI, Binger-Oney; Carlee Mollett, MI, Ripley; Alexx Waitman, MI, Crossings Christian; Betty Wolfe, OF, Ripley; Karlee Danielson, OF, Leedey; Taloni Norris, OF, Hobart; Rian Mann, P, Leedey; Hailee Brown, P, Cyril; Grace Myers, C, Walters; Leigha Harris, U/OF Marlow Central; Abigail Womack, U/CI, Morrison; Tegan Jones, U/MI, Shattuck; Rally Radacy, U/MI, Lookeba-Sickles; Molly Adams, U/CI, Mooreland; Jaycee Kimbrough, U/OF, Velma-Alma.
Coach: Erick Muncy, Amber-Pocasset
