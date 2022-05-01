High School soccer preview: Bishop Kelley favored to sweep 5A titles again

6A Boys

Defending champion: Broken Arrow

Team to beat: Jenks. The Trojans (12-1-2) won District 6A-3 with a perfect 7-0 record, winning all district contests by a combined 29-3 margin, and appear just a step above the rest. They’ve already defeated other top contenders such as Bixby and Broken Arrow back in March and tied District 6A-1 champion Edmond Deer Creek (11-3-1) at a tournament in late March.

Local teams to watch: District 6A-4 champions Bixby (13-2), who are guided by longtime coaching legend John Timmons, are riding a five-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 18-3 over that span. Defending champion Broken Arrow (11-2), which won its last two games in extra time and three district contests overall that way, could also go on another run and possibly repeat. They also beat Edmond Deer Creek in overtime in a tournament in March.

Playoff Pairings

Tuesday’s first round

OKC U.S. Grant (10-5) at Edmond Deer Creek (11-3-1), 7 p.m.; OKC Northwest Classen (8-4) at Mustang (9-6), 8 p.m.; Enid (11-4) at Bixby (13-2), 7 p.m.; Bartlesville (9-5) at Union (10-5), 8 p.m.; Booker T. Washington (10-4) at Jenks (12-1-2), 7 p.m.; Edmond North (9-3) at Broken Arrow (11-2), 8 p.m.; Edmond Memorial (6-6) at Norman North (8-3), 7 p.m.; Westmoore (9-5-1) at Norman (11-4), 7 p.m.

Friday’s quarterfinals

OKC U.S. Grant/Edmond Deer Creek winner vs. OKC Northwest Classen/Mustang winner; Enid/Bixby winner vs. Bartlesville/Union winner; Booker T. Washington/Jenks winner vs. Edmond North/Broken Arrow winner; Edmond Memorial/Norman North winner vs. Westmoore/Norman winner.

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

5A Boys

Defending champion: Bishop Kelley.

Team to beat: Bishop Kelley. The Comets (9-5) are seeking their fifth straight state championship and enter the playoffs having won nine straight games by a combined margin of 42-4. Despite the rough start, Kelley has not lost to a 5A squad this year. Led by the reigning All-World Player of the Year Will Applegate, along with midfielder Carson Rury, defenders Brody Adams and Kevin Arroyo-Medina and goalkeeper K.J. Masso, the Comets’ dynasty looks in good shape.

Local teams to watch: Will Rogers (13-2) won the District 5A-4 title this year, going 7-0 in the district while outscoring opponents 17-1 in those contests. The Ropers enter the playoffs on a 10-game winning streak. Also keep an eye on last year’s state finalist Edison (9-5), which had won seven in a row before falling 3-1 to Bishop Kelley on April 22 in the match that decided the District 5A-3 championship.

Playoff Pairings

Tuesday’s first round

Guymon (6-5) at Santa Fe South (14-1), 6 p.m.; Noble (8-4) at Piedmont (11-3); Durant (8-4) at Will Rogers (13-2), 7 p.m.; Coweta (11-4) at Edison (9-5), 8 p.m.; Glenpool (10-5) at Bishop Kelley (9-5), 8 p.m.; Memorial (10-5) at East Central (10-2), 8 p.m.; Duncan (7-6) at OKC Southeast (11-2); OKC McGuinness (5-8) at Lawton Eisenhower (8-5), 7 p.m.

Friday’s quarterfinals

Guymon/Santa Fe South winner vs. Noble/Piedmont winner; Durant/Will Rogers winner vs. Coweta/Edison winner; Glenpool/Bishop Kelley winner vs. Memorial/East Central winner; Duncan/OKC Southeast winner vs. OKC McGuinness/Lawton Eisenhower winner.

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

4A Boys

Defending champion: Clinton

Team to beat: Holland Hall (14-1) won District 4A-3 and enters the playoffs on a roll, having won eight games in a row by a combined margin of 32-3, including a hard-fought 2-1 win over Metro Christian on April 19 that clinched the district title. Their only loss was to 6A Stillwater back on March 26. Defending champion Clinton (12-1) didn’t win its district but will still be tough to eliminate.

Local teams to watch: Hilldale (11-3-1), which reached the state semi-finals last year, won District 4A-4 and enters the playoffs on a five-game winning streak, outscoring those opponents 28-2. Metro Christian (11-3), which finished second in District 4A-3 to Holland Hall, and Cascia Hall (8-6), which has won six straight games by a combined margin of 21-2 since a tough 2-1 loss to Hilldale, could both make deep post-season runs.

Playoff Pairings

Monday’s first round

Woodward (7-7) at Madill (12-3), 6 p.m.; Newcastle (7-5) at Clinton (12-1); Catoosa (8-7) at Hilldale (11-3-1), 7:30 p.m.; Fort Gibson (8-7) at Metro Christian (11-3), 8 p.m.; Pryor (9-4) at Holland Hall (14-1), 8 p.m.; Wagoner (5-8) at Cascia Hall (8-6), 7 p.m.; Bethany (5-6) at Harding Charter (11-3), 4:30 p.m.; Elk City (6-8) at Chickasha (11-3), 6 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Woodward/Madill winner vs. Newcastle/Clinton winner; Catoosa/Hilldale winner vs. Fort Gibson/Metro Christian winner; Pryor/Holland Hall winner vs. Wagoner/Cascia Hall winner; Bethany/Harding Charter winner vs. Elk City/Chickasha winner.

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

3A Boys

Defending champion: OKC Mount St. Mary

Team to beat: Crooked Oak (10-5), last year’s state finalist, comes into the post-season on a hot streak, having won all six of its District 3A-1 matchups by a combined margin of 24-5. Their only losses this year have come against 5A and 6A squads and even have several wins against higher-level teams. Crossings Christian (13-2) has won four in a row by a combined 18-0 since its only loss, 4-1 to Crooked Oak on April 5.

Local teams to watch: Summit Christian (11-2) won District 3A-3 and begins the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, having outscored opponents 27-7 with five shutouts over that stretch. Both District 3A-4 champion Rejoice Christian (7-5) and Victory Christian (9-6) also could make deep playoff runs.

Playoff Pairings

Monday’s first round

Kingfisher (4-8) at Crooked Oak (10-5), 7 p.m.; Oklahoma Christian School (10-5) at OKC Mount St. Mary (9-2), 8 p.m.; Commerce (6-7) at Rejoice Christian (7-5); Bristow (6-7) at Locust Grove (7-3); Heavener (6-7) at Summit Christian (11-2), 8 p.m.; Verdigris (8-5) at Victory Christian (9-6), 7:30 p.m.; Christian Heritage (5-7) at OKC Heritage Hall (7-2), 8 p.m.; Community Christian (8-5) at Crossings Christian (13-2)

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Kingfisher/Crooked Oak winner vs. Oklahoma Christian School/OKC Mount St. Mary winner; Commerce/Rejoice Christian winner vs. Bristow/Locust Grove winner; Heavener/Summit Christian winner vs. Verdigris/Victory Christian winner; Christian Heritage/OKC Heritage Hall winner vs. Community Christian/Crossings Christian winner

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

6A Girls

Defending champion: Norman North

Team to beat: Norman North. The two-time defending champions won District 6A-2, winning all seven district games by a combined 53-2 and have a 13-2 record overall, with one of the losses coming to a powerhouse team from Georgia. Until they are defeated, they the team to beat.

Local teams to watch: Broken Arrow (11-1) enters the playoffs having won eight games in a row, outscoring opponents 46-3 over that span, with seven shutouts, including a 1-0 victory over Owasso (14-1) last Tuesday for the District 6A-4 championship. Owasso will also be in the mix, despite suffering their first defeat; they had won their previous 12 games by a combined margin of 67-2 and have also beaten District 6A-3 champion Union (10-5).

Playoff Pairings

Tuesday’s first round

Edmond Santa Fe (5-8) at Edmond Deer Creek (11-2), 6 p.m.; Yukon (9-5) at Mustang (9-5), 7 p.m.; Sand Springs (11-4) at Broken Arrow (11-1), 6 p.m.; Bixby (12-3) at Edmond North (11-1), 7 p.m.; Booker T. Washington (8-5) at Union (10-5), 6 p.m.; Jenks (8-3) at Owasso (14-1), 7 p.m.; Southmoore (10-4) at Norman North (13-2), 7 p.m.; Westmoore (10-5) at Edmond Memorial (9-3), 7 p.m.

Friday’s quarterfinals

Edmond Santa Fe/Edmond Deer Creek winner vs. Yukon/Mustang winner; Sand Springs/Broken Arrow winner vs. Bixby/Edmond North winner; Booker T. Washington/Union winner vs. Jenks/Owasso winner; Southmoore/Norman North winner vs. Westmoore/Edmond Memorial winner.

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

5A Girls

Defending champion: Bishop Kelley

Team to beat: Bishop Kelley (11-4) rolled through District 5A-3 again, prevailing in all seven matchups by a combined margin of 43-0 and look primed to repeat. Two of Kelley’s losses this year were to teams from out of state, and the other two came against 6A schools.

Local teams to watch: Collinsville (10-4) won 5A-4 with a 5-1 record, outscoring district opponents 21-1 in those games, only dropping a 1-0 decision to Claremore back on April 1. Since then, the Cardinals have won six straight by a combined 30-2, including a 1-0 victory over Coweta (10-5) for the district title on April 19. Coweta also looks formidable, having won its five other district outings by a combined margin of 24-0.

Playoff Pairings

Tuesday’s first round

Midwest City Carl Albert (10-4) at Noble (11-1); Lawton Eisenhower (9-5) at Piedmont (11-5); McAlester (12-3) at Collinsville (10-4); Grove (10-5) at Memorial (7-5), 5:30 p.m.; Claremore (6-7) at Bishop Kelley (11-4), 6 p.m.; Sapulpa (11-4) at Coweta (10-5), 6 p.m.; Duncan (7-6) at OKC McGuinness (13-2), 6 p.m.; El Reno (10-2) at Lawton MacArthur (11-3)

Friday’s quarterfinals

MWC Carl Albert/Noble winner vs. Lawton Eisenhower/Piedmont winner; McAlester/Collinsville winner vs. Grove/Memorial winner; Claremore/Bishop Kelley winner vs. Sapulpa/Coweta winner; Duncan/OKC McGuinness winner vs. El Reno/Lawton MacArthur winner.

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

4A Girls

Defending champion: Fort Gibson

Team to beat: Defending champion Fort Gibson (14-1) looks like it might be even better this season, if that’s possible, having won 11 games in a row by a combined margin of 59-2, including five straight shutouts, winning each of those by at least two goals. The Tigers’ only loss came to 6A Booker T. Washington back on March 22.

Local teams to watch: Holland Hall (14-1) won District 4A-3 in fairly dominant fashion, allowing just one goal in its last four district matchups, and that came in a hard-fought 2-1 victory over last year’s finalist Metro Christian (12-1-1) for the district title on April 19. The Dutch enter the post-season riding a nine-game winning streak during which they outscored opponents 33-4. Pryor (13-2) had won 10 straight games without conceding a goal until falling 4-0 to Fort Gibson on April 14.

Playoff Pairings

Monday’s first round

Weatherford (9-5) at Cache (11-4), 6 p.m.; Chickasha (9-5) at Clinton (8-5); Wagoner (7-7) at Fort Gibson (14-1), 6 p.m.; Cascia Hall (9-4) at Metro Christian (12-1), 6 p.m.; Hilldale (8-7) at Holland Hall (14-1), 6 p.m.; Oologah (10-5) at Pryor (13-2), 6 p.m.; Harrah (6-6) at Woodward (10-4), 7 p.m.; Elk City (10-4) at Bethany (9-2), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Weatherford/Cache winner vs. Chickasha/Clinton winner; Wagoner/Fort Gibson winner vs. Cascia Hall/Metro Christian winner; Hilldale/Holland Hall winner vs. Oologah/Pryor winner; Harrah/Woodward winner vs. Elk City/Bethany winner.

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

3A Girls

Defending champion: Verdigris

Team to beat: District 3A-2 champion OKC Heritage Hall (10-0) hasn’t allowed a single goal all season, outscoring opponents 77-0 this season. Oklahoma Christian School (15-0), which won District 3A-1, also looks quite formidable. They are the only unbeaten girls teams in the state.

Local teams to watch: Defending champion Verdigris (10-2) once again won District 3A-3, taking all six district matchups by a combined margin of 29-4. The Cardinals enter the postseason on a five-game winning streak. District 3A-4 champion Victory Christian (14-1) also should be in the mix, having won 12 consecutive contests by a combined margin of 69-5.

Playoff Pairings

Monday’s first round

Newkirk (5-6) at Oklahoma Christian School (15-0), 6 p.m.; Crossings Christian (11-3) at Community Christian (9-4), 7 p.m.; Mannford (5-6) at Victory Christian (14-1), 5:30 p.m.; Claremore Sequoyah (11-4) at Summit Christian (9-2), 6 p.m.; Inola (9-6) at Verdigris (10-2); Locust Grove (10-2) at Rejoice Christian (7-2); Bridge Creek (8-5) at OKC Heritage Hall (10-0); OKC Mount St. Mary (9-4) at Christian Heritage (11-3), 4:30 p.m.

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Newkirk/Oklahoma Christian School winner vs. Crossings Christian/Community Christian winner; Mannford/Victory Christian winner vs. Claremore Sequoyah/Summit Christian winner; Inola/Verdigris winner vs. Locust Grove/Rejoice Christian winner; Bridge Creek/OKC Heritage Hall winner vs. OKC Mount St. Mary/Christian Heritage winner.

May 10

Semifinals

May 13 or 14

State championship

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World