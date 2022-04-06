High school soccer notebook: Sand Springs girls show improvement

Although their game Tuesday night didn’t quite go the way they would have liked, there’s little doubt that the Sand Springs girls have taken a step forward this season and look like a confident bunch.

Prior to falling 4-0 at home to Jenks in a District 6A-3 matchup the other night, the Sandites had been on a roll, winning five straight contests and looking like a major threat to reach the playoffs after going 7-7 last year with just one district triumph (1-6).

Even with the loss to Jenks, the Sandites have already topped last year’s win total with an 8-3 record overall. They are 1-1 within the district and will learn some lessons from that game.

“For as many injuries as we’ve had, the girls are playing outstanding, really putting in the effort, leaving it all out there every game,” said first-year head coach Francisco Chavez. “I really couldn’t say anything less about them, just their work ethic, the look in their eyes. I’ve never seen it in the past three years that I’ve been the assistant, the fire in their eyes.”

Included in Sand Springs’ recent winning streak was the championship of the Collinsville tournament, with victories over Durant, Collinsville and a 2-1 win over 4A power Oologah in the final. That was followed by shutout triumphs over Ponca City (1-0) and Enid (9-0) last week.

“The Collinsville tournament turned out great for us; we were dealing with a few injuries, so really, our whole team got playing time,” Chavez said. “We had some great 4A and 5A teams that pushed us to the limit and really helped prepare us for our district (schedule). I was really grateful for the tournament and the way the girls faced adversity head-on and pulled out the trophy.”

The Sandites have a nice mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. Ava Watts leads the offense with a team-high 13 goals, and center back Carson Sargent anchors the defensive effort. Other key contributors are Karsen Lynch, Katie Webb, Avery Miller and Lainey Stanfill.

“It’s really great to have the upperclassmen really mold the underclassmen into a great team. It’s working out for us,” Chavez said. “Carson Sargent, our center back, just holding that back line and really raising the level for the defense and setting the tone early. Having her back there has really been helpful.”

Under new leadership, Bixby boys taking next step

Hang one of those “under new management” signs on the Bixby boys locker room this season, because veteran coach John Timmons has taken over as Spartans coach this year and has his team looking good so far in the early going.

A disappointing 2-1 loss to Booker T. Washington on Tuesday night snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Spartans, which included triumphs over difficult opponents such as perennial 5A power East Central, Fayetteville (Ark.) and Union. Overall, the Spartans are 8-2, with a 1-1 mark in District 6A-4.

Also part of the streak was an outstanding showing at the prestigious Southern Coast Cup tournament in Alabama last weekend, where the Spartans won all three of their games by a combined score of 5-0. In addition to playing well, it was a good team-bonding experience off the pitch, Timmons said.

“I think they really had a good time,” Timmons said of his players. “We rented some condos on the beach, so they got to go down to the beach. We had a tight enough schedule; we didn’t have a lot of time, but we still got to experience that a little bit. We did great. We didn’t even give up a goal in the whole tournament, won all three games.”

Timmons spent 15 years at Jenks, winning a state title back in 2006, and stepped down from the Trojans job after the team lost in the 2015 state final, then coached Rogers for several years before retiring last summer. Then he was asked to take over in Bixby.

“I came over and started working with the guys and introduced a few different things and just asked that they be patient and try and work a little bit,” Timmons said. “I said the only way I know to do this is just try and make them get better as the season goes. That’s just kind of what’s happened. It’s a really good group of kids. We’ve got a huge senior class. They’ve been really good.”

Timmons was hesitant to identify any key contributors, because there would be too many to mention. He did acknowledge that senior Martin Martinez leads the squad with 10 goals, after scoring in four consecutive games — all three contests at the tournament in Alabama (two of which were 1-0 victories), and the Spartans’ only goal against BTW on Tuesday.

“We’ve got a strong senior group defensively and they’ve gotten better,” Timmons said. “I really don’t want to single out any individuals, but it’s a great senior class and they’re leading the team. (Defensively), they’ve done well. We’ve got some guys that can score, too, but we’ve had a lot of close games, as far as the scoreboard goes, and we’ve won a lot of those close games. They’ve definitely done a great job.”

