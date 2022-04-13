High school soccer notebook: Owasso girls off to strong start

Owasso girls off

to strong startFollowing their 1-0 win at Booker T. Washington Tuesday night, the Owasso girls are looking good with an impressive 10-0 record, and a 2-0 mark in District 6A-4 action. While that game played in gusting winds wasn’t necessarily the Rams’ best performance, it was their fifth straight shutout and seventh of the season. In fact, after a pair of 3-2 victories to open the season, Owasso has outscored its opponents 47-1 over its last eight contests.

“This is one of the most talented groups that I’ve had,” said longtime Owasso coach Sam Bowers. “When they focus and they’re ready to play, this is going to be a tough out for somebody, they really are. We can get better. We’ve got to get back to playing a little bit faster.”

The Rams have been led offensively by senior midfielder Delana King, who assisted on their only goal Tuesday night, delivering a corner kick into the box for Emelie Rhein to finish off. With team-leading totals of 10 goals and 10 assists, King is finally delivering on her vast potential after her previous two seasons were cut short by injuries.

“She’s been playing so well,” Bowers said of King. “She is so fast. And it’s the first time I’ve had her this long, so she’s actually been healthy this year and she is a major threat.”

Other important contributors for Owasso include sophomore center backs Macey Harter and Trinity Gray, senior midfielder Abby Davis (signed with Western Kentucky) and junior midfielder Lauren Hoefer, who is heading to OU next January, so she will miss next season. Bowers pointed out that after losing two center backs to graduation last year and another to a torn ACL before the season started, the emergence of Gray, and especially Harter, has made a key impact.

“She’s controlled the back line,” Bowers said of Harter. “She’s an aggressive kid and she’s been a huge surprise, because that was the one thing we were worried about, who would be our center backs? And her and Trinity, those two have controlled the back.

“(Davis) is our defensive center mid and she’s probably, to be honest, our heart and soul in the middle of the field. She wins balls, I think she’s got seven or eight goals this year. She’s a big, strong, physical kid.”

Miami’s Douthit surpasses 250-win milestoneDavid Douthit likes to downplay his major accomplishment by noting that if you stick around long enough, the coaching wins will start adding up. That may be true, but the Miami boys’ soccer coach, who recently recorded his 250th career victory as a high school soccer coach, has earned that milestone.

Douthit, who played high school soccer himself at Tahlequah for current Bixby coach John Timmons, earning All-State honors before graduating in 1989, started coaching at Skiatook in 1998. He moved on to Stilwell in 2002 for the ’03 soccer season coaching the girls, then coached just the boys in 2004, before taking on both from 2005-13. He left for Miami in 2013 for the ’14 season.

Looking back, he remembers some of his best teams, although he is still seeking his first state championship.

“The (Stilwell) girls’ 2007 team was the first team to make the (Class 4A) state playoffs and then the boys, in 2010, we made the state quarterfinals, which is the furthest they’ve ever gone,” Douthit recalled. “One of my favorite teams was the last girls team I had at Stilwell, we went 13-2, but unfortunately, we had to play Verdigris in the second round of the playoffs and they were on that run where they won like six state championships. I always thought if we had been in a different part of the bracket, we might have been even a semi-final team.”

In his second year at Miami in 2015, Douthit led the Wardogs to a district championship and reached the 4A state quarterfinals, and then his best playoff run came in 2016 as Miami advanced to the state semi-finals.

“It just means I’ve been doing it a long time,” said Douthit, who says he still uses some of the tactics he learned from Timmons long ago. “I’ve got two guys that I coached, one at Skiatook and one at Stilwell, now that’s coaching. I know you’re getting old when that happens.”

After reaching win no. 250 on April 1 with a 6-2 triumph over Life Way Christian (Ark.), Douthit added no. 251 on Tuesday night as the Wardogs fell behind 2-0 in the first half against Skiatook before rallying to win 3-2 in a shootout. It was a big victory for a young and inexperienced squad that is now 4-8 on the season and 1-3 in District 4A-3.

“I graduated nine seniors last year, so I was expecting it to be a little bit of a rebuilding year,” Douthit said. “I’ve got 20 kids on the roster, three are seniors and two of those are first-year starters, and then a junior who’s a first-year starter, and then I’ve got 16 freshmen and sophomores.

“There’s some talent in those younger ones. We struggle at times and we play pretty well at times. It’s been a fun group. My son (Shane) is a sophomore, and I’ve been having a fun time, even if the wins and losses aren’t where you’d want them to be. They’re playing hard, we never quit.”

