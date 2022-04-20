High school soccer notebook: Bishop Kelley back on track after slow start

It sure looked odd, seeing the Bishop Kelley boys with an 0-5 record back in mid-March. There were circumstances that led to that occurring, of course, but Comets fans can breathe easy again as the team is back on track now, having won seven straight contests since then by a combined margin of 35-3, including a 3-1 triumph over Memorial on Tuesday night.

The Class 5A defending state champions, who are seeking their fifth straight title, always purposely play a difficult early-season schedule, but this year’s turned out tougher than usual due to issues with injuries and a tournament in Arkansas where eight starters didn’t participate due to a club-team conflict.

“This year has been one of the craziest years ever as far as injuries, eligibility, guys missing for club,” said longtime Comets coach Phil Barkley. “We have a different lineup probably every week. It’s crazy, I’ve never experienced this.”

Following a season-opening loss to defending Class 6A state champion Broken Arrow, Bishop Kelley lost all three of its games at the tournament featuring the best teams in Arkansas, but one was 2-1 in a shootout and the other two were 1-0 defeats. So even with a bunch of reserves in the lineup, the Comets still competed, they just weren’t able to pull out a win. The fifth loss was also 2-1 to a top team, Heritage, from Arkansas.

Then they defeated 6A Ponca City 6-1 and Jenks 1-0 in penalty kicks, and they have been on a roll ever since.

“To the resiliency of the boys, I give them props,” Barkley said. “The guys that have stepped in when they’ve needed to, they’ve done it, so that’s what’s got us back on track. That Jenks game was a tight game; we played well, we didn’t let them score. We won on penalty kicks, but I loved the way we played, so that got us going into district, and now we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

The Comets are 7-5 overall and 5-0 in District 5A-3, with a showdown against Edison coming up Friday night to decide the district championship. And they have done all this without one of their best players, senior midfielder Jacob Chapple, who tore his ACL last October and hasn’t played yet.

While it’s still possible Chapple could make it back at some point, Bishop Kelley is led by junior Will Applegate, last year’s All-World Player of the Year when he totaled 25 goals. Despite missing four games due to club conflicts, Applegate tops the squad with 17 goals and 16 assists, including an epic five-goal, four-assist performance in a 9-1 win over Sapulpa last week.

“I can’t say enough great things about that kid,” Barkley said of Applegate. “He has a nose for the goal, his work ethic’s unbelievable and he just finishes. He’s catching fire, which is awesome, that helps us out. I expect him to match what he did last year.”

Other key contributors include senior midfielder Carson Rury, who had two goals and an assist against Memorial on Tuesday, junior midfielder Braedon Gehring, rock-solid senior defenders Brody Adams and Kevin Arroyo-Medina and goalkeeper K.J. Masso.

Holland Hall girls clinch district title

Following a thrilling 2-1 victory over Metro Christian on Tuesday night, the Holland Hall girls have clinched the District 4A-3 championship.

The Dutch, who have won nine consecutive contests by a combined margin of 30-4, are 13-1 overall and have one more district contest left but have already secured first. Their only loss came against Class 6A Stillwater on March 25.

An important aspect of Holland Hall’s success has been its defensive game, highlighted by the performance of senior goalkeeper Annabelle White, who made nine saves Tuesday night. A key moment of the Dutch’s victory occurred with Metro Christian leading 1-0 with 20:48 remaining, when White made a nice sliding stop on a point-blank shot from Metro’s Maggie Warrick. Soon afterward, momentum shifted in Holland Hall’s favor and it ended up getting the equalizer about six minutes later and then the game-winner with 2:42 left.

“I was like, ‘I can’t let anything go, this is a big game and my teammates rely on me, I rely on them,’ and we got the job done,” said White, who made six stops in the first 20 minutes of the second half to keep her team in it. “I was really nervous, but we worked together, we pushed together.”

The district title was a huge accomplishment for the seniors especially, who hadn’t yet achieved that.

“Since we have been here, we haven’t ever won district, so it’s special for senior year,” White said.

“It means a lot to us, because we’ve had rivals on that team since we were little; we played club with some of those girls,” added senior Taylor Zahn, who scored the game-winning goal against Metro Christian. “It just means a lot to go out and prove what we can do.”

In addition to White and Zahn, a team captain who controls the midfield, other key contributors for the Dutch include senior midfielder Harper Siemens (an All-World First Team selection last season), sophomore Berkley Zahn (Taylor’s sister) at forward, and senior defender Abby Johnson.