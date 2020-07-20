Longtime Bishop Kelley girls soccer coach Troy Tokarchik is moving to Holland Hall.
On Monday, Holland Hall announced that Tokarchik will be the Dutch's girls soccer coach.
Tokarchik led Kelley to 14 state titles in 21 years. He has been the Tulsa World's All World or All-Metro coach of the year five times since 2005. Tokarchik also will teach a variety of math courses at Holland Hall.
Holland Hall athletic director Steve Heldebrand said in the announcement, "One thing that struck me during the interview process, when I asked what he learned most over the past 21 years, he said, `the first 10 years it was all about winning, but now I take more interest in cultivating the relationship and the development of the player. It is a much more rewarding experience for both the athlete and me.' ”
Tokarchik's daughter, Madison, is the Gatorade girls state soccer player of the year and a University of Tulsa signee.
"I look forward to the girls meeting Coach Tokarchik in the next couple of weeks and I am excited about the future of Dutch soccer," Heldebrand said.
2020 All World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Vote Now: Here are the 2020 All World linebackers. You pick the best.
1. Emaud Triplett
Owasso ¦ 5-11 ¦ 210 ¦ Sr. Committed to Army. The only returning All World football player of the year finalist. In 2019, l ed the Rams' defense with 140 tackles, including 48 solos, with eight sacks. Produced 18 tackles each against Mustang and Moore. In the regular season against Broken Arrow, had 15 tackles and a 65-yard interception return. Filled in at running back after injuries depleted that position in the playoffs and had 23 carries for 110 yards, including the Rams' second and last TD in a 14-6 win over Jenks in the 6AI state final. Click here to vote for Emaud
2. Darryan Moss
Broken Arrow ¦ 6-2 ¦ 225 ¦ Sr.
Had 95 tackles and two sacks to help the Tigers reach the 6AI semifinals last season. Recorded 16 tackles with nine solos and a key fumble recovery in a 17-15 win over Jenks. Was involved in four first-half sacks in a 35-13 win over Norman. Had five rushing TDs as a freshman for Victory Christian in 2017 before moving to Broken Arrow and helping the Tigers win a state title in a reserve role in 2018.
Click here to vote for Darryan
3. Cade Gibson
Metro Christian ¦ 6-1 ¦ 170 ¦ Sr.
Shared District 2A-4 defensive player of the year honors with teammate Price Allman last year. Had 135 tackles with seven sacks and four fumble recoveries to help the Patriots post a 15-0 record and win the 2A state title. Caught a 22-yard TD pass in a playoff game against Kiefer. Had 12 tackles plus two touches for 29 yards in a season-opening win over Broken Bow. Had 87 tackles with two sacks as a sophomore in 2018.
Click here to vote for Cade
4. Brenden Dye
Owasso ¦ 6-2 ¦ 225 ¦ Sr.
Had 112 tackles with seven sacks for the Rams last season. Recorded 18 tackles in a 24-10 win over Mustang. Produced 11 tackles with four for losses in a 6AI semifinal victory over Broken Arrow. Scored on a blocked punt return in the opener against Bentonville West. Had a sack or an interception in the last five games. In 2018, had 54 tackles in eight games.
Click here to vote for Brenden
5. Tyson Ward
Jenks ¦ 6-0 ¦ 190 ¦ Sr.
Had 85 tackles in his first season with the Trojans helping them reach the 6AI state final. Was involved in 20 tackles against Edmond Santa Fe. The only returnee from last summer's linebacker rankings. Moved from Lincoln Christian, where he had 253 tackles over the 2017 and '18 seasons. Had 17 tackles against a 2018 3A playoff opener. In 2017, had a career-high 21 tackles against Seminole.
Click here to vote for Tyson
6. Gabe Brown
Stillwater ¦ 6-2 ¦ 220 ¦ Jr.
Produced 126 tackles and three takeaways last season. Had 39 tackles in the playoffs, including nine solos in the 6AII final against Bixby. Recorded season-highs of 14 tackles against Norman and in the semifinals against Choctaw. Scored on a fumble return against Southmoore.
Click here to vote for Gabe
7. Braeden Winters
Bartlesville ¦ 6-2 ¦ 235 ¦ Sr.
In 2019, had 126 tackles with seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Was named a team captain as a junior. Has a 4.59 time in the 40. Had 87 tackles in 2018, including 16 against 6AII semifinalist Booker T. Washington and 15 against 5A semifinalist Collinsville. Also used a tight end/fullback.
Click here to vote for Braeden
8. Nick Wedel
Bixby ¦ 5-9 ¦ 200 ¦ Sr.
In 2019, had 76 tackles, including 8 1/2 for losses, with three sacks and five quarterback hurries to help the undefeated Spartans win the 6AII state title. Had a season-high 11 tackles and a sack in a semifinal win over Del City. Was involved in eight tackles and had a fumble recovery against 6AI runner-up Jenks. Produced 17 tackles in a reserve role for the Spartans' 2018 state champions.
Click here to vote for Nick
9. Trey Gause
Wagoner ¦ 5-8 ¦ 200 ¦ Sr.
Led the Bulldogs defense with 143 tackles and 16 sacks. Also recovered three fumbles and had an interception. Recorded 16 tackles with a school-record six sacks in a 21-14 win at Bethany in the 4A quarterfinals. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said Gause was "dominant" and "had a breakthrough year."
Click here to vote for Trey
10. Daymon Levell
Lincoln Christian ¦ 5-9 ¦ 160 ¦ Sr.
Recorded 116 tackles with three sacks to help the undefeated Bulldogs win the 3A state title last year. Had a season-high 13 tackles, including eight solos, and scored on an interception return against Stigler. Had 10 tackles with two for losses against Inola in a playoff opener. Produced 11 tackles each in the semifinals and final. Had 52 tackles in 2018.
Click here to vote for Daymon
Click here to vote on the best running back
All World defensive backs: Recruiters didn't miss B.T. Washington standout Keuan Parker
The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer…