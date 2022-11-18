High school roundup: Grove downs Guthrie for spot in Class 5A semis

Class 5A No. 2 Grove is back in the semifinals for the first time since 2008 after holding off No. 7 Guthrie, 27-19, Friday night at Ridgerunner Stadium in Grove.

The Ridgerunners finished with 361 yards on offense, including Emmanuel Crawford’s 36-yard touchdown with 5:02 left to take Grove’s lead from one point to eight.

Grove was the only team to score in the first half. It was Carson Trimble finding Hagen Hacker for a 42-yard touchdown pass, and the Ridgerunners led 7-0 at halftime.

Guthrie tied the game at 7 on Hayden Calvert’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Willy Clymer early in the third quarter.

But Grove answered on Trimble’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Gain. And it was Gain who scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Trimble to put Grove up 20-13 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Ridgerunners will now take on Carl Albert in the 5A semifinals.

Records: Grove 12-0; Guthrie 9-3

Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 48, Kingfisher 12

The No. 1 Bulldogs scored the game’s first 48 points and put the game away midway through the third quarter.

Lincoln Christian racked up 459 yards on offense, including Luke Milligan’s 283 yards and two touchdowns through the air. John Washington rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, and Moses Fullingim had 47 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Ricke also added a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Seth Kruise hauled in six catches for 138 yards for Lincoln Christian, and Washington and Tyler Johnson caught Milligan’s two touchdown passes.

Lincoln Christian limited Kingfisher to 192 yards on offense. The Bulldogs also forced three Kingfisher turnovers.

Records: Lincoln Christian 11-1; Kingfisher 8-4

Class 2A: Claremore Sequoyah 35, Eufaula 7

No. 5 Claremore Sequoyah's offense dominated against Eufaula to the tune of 471 yards on Friday night. The Eagles amassed 421 yards rushing and 50 yards through the air.

The Eagles went in front early on and never looked back after Dylan Piguet’s 23-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Then Landon Gilbreath scored on a 5-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Eufaula’s lone touchdown was on Luke Adcock’s 13-yard touchdown to Kaden Bumgarner to cut Claremore Sequoyah’s lead to 14-7 with 8:54 left until halftime.

But it was all Eagles from there.

Gilbreath hit Piguet for a 32-yard pass, and Logan Hattaway capped off Claremore Sequoyah’s drive with a 1-yard score with 31 seconds left in the first half.

The Eagles’ two touchdowns in the second half came on Piguet’s 20-yard run in the third quarter and Gilbreath’s 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles will now face Millwood in the quarterfinals.

Records: Claremore Sequoyah 11-1; Eufaula 10-2

Class A: Gore 56, Woodland 20

After losing to Woodland two years in a row in Class A’s second round, No. 2 Gore was able to get some atonement on Friday night.

It didn’t take Gore long to get going with Noah Cooper scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

After Woodland cut Gore’s lead to 7-6 in the second quarter, Cooper accounted for three unanswered touchdowns to give the Pirates a 28-6 halftime lead.

In the second half, Cooper aided the Pirates in two more touchdown drives.

The victory for Gore gets the Pirates to the Class A quarterfinals for the first time since 1990.

Records: Gore 12-0; Woodland 7-5