High school notebook: Skiatook, Owasso rally for state softball berths

“We told them, ‘I know it sounds cliché, but just win every inning,’ ” coach Shane Eicher said. “They knew if we won every inning, we’d win in the end. That was kind of our motto.”

That earned Owasso a spot against Shawnee in the state tournament on Thursday in the quarterfinals with a team full of first-timers in the state tournament field.

“The kids, man, it was incredible just to see them competing throughout the regional tournament,” Eicher said. “They just compete nonstop and with all the excitement they had, it was great to see.”

Tigers headed to OKC

Coweta has been on a roll all season long, and that continued in the regional tournament last week. The Tigers throttled Ada and Bishop Kelley by a combined scored of 25-0 to qualify for the state tournament.

“I’m super proud of the girls and the season that they have had so far,” Coweta coach Blake Dunn said. "They are a special group. As far as the state tournament goes, any team that has made it is going to be very competitive. We need to show up every day no matter who we play ready to compete. I’m excited for the girls, and I’m looking forward to seeing them do exactly that.”