High school notebook: Skiatook dominates at Shawnee softball tournament

SOFTBALL
On fire at Firelake
Skiatook capped a dominating week by going 4-0 at the Shawnee tournament at the Ball Fields at Firelake. The Bulldogs posted wins over Noble (10-0), El Reno (12-1), Del City (11-1) and Piedmont (4-2).
“Offensively is where the team as a whole really put up some good numbers,” Skiatook coach Jordan Jones said. “We had really good at-bats as a team this weekend, all the way through the lineup.”
The Bulldogs (10-4), as a team, slugged .864 in the four games with Ryleigh Lynn driving in seven runs and Bailey Henderson, Brynlee Frame, Madi Drummond and Mikayla Stacy scoring five runs apiece.
Paige Castillo pitched 17 innings, giving up only one earned run and striking out 22. She also got the win in each game.
“Paige looked very sharp,” Jones said. “She and Ryleigh Lynn (caught all four games) made a lot of good pitches and gave the defense plenty of opportunities to make outs.”
Dewey dominating
Dewey remained unbeaten with victories in its own tournament against Vinita, Grove and Oklahoma Union over the weekend. Then Dewey posted a 5-4 district victory over Adair on Monday.
In the four games, Gabby Higbee went 9-for-14 with two home runs, five stolen bases and five RBIs. Tristan Hinkle recorded four doubles and four stolen bases, and Kaleena Downing drove in seven runs and stole two bases.
Briley Davis pitched 23 1/3 innings and struck out 17 for a 2.10 ERA.
Against Adair, Makenna Smith scored the winning run after getting on base with a double.
VOLLEYBALL
Top-notch Trojans
Jenks saw plenty of state tournament-caliber teams over the weekend, and the Trojans flexed their muscles. Ranked second in Class 6A, Jenks went 5-1 at the Broken Arrow tournament to win the round-robin event.
“We did a great job going into a tough field of teams this past weekend at the Broken Arrow Invitational,” Jenks coach Tanna Smith said. “It included some big contenders, such as Edmond Memorial, Norman North, Owasso, and Broken Arrow.”
The four teams Smith mentioned are all in 6A’s top nine, and the Trojans (11-1) also had a win over 4A No. 4 Regent Prep.
Junior middle blocker Mikiah Perdue spear-headed Jenks’ offensive efforts with 46 kills and 10 blocks, and senior setter Honda Figueroa added 79 assists.
“I'm proud of the girls and how they handled the pressure all weekend,” Smith said. “There were several times we were down and made a commanding comeback to secure the win. That was in part due to some aggressive serving, consistent passing and correct offensive choices which terminated the ball.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Breaking through
It took four years, but the Union boys finally claimed the Owasso Ram Charge Relays. Union posted a time of 33 minutes, 11 seconds. Lincoln Christian was second in 33:35.
“The boys love this meet and the relay format,” Union coach Toby Hummingbird said. “They have been trying for four years to win the meet, and it happened finally.”
Shawn Rutledge, Spencer Conrad, Kyle Jordan and Mathew Minton combined to conquer the 6-mile event for Union with each posting a time under 5:14.
“A lot of summer miles and hard running paid off,” Hummingbird said. “It helped for the meet that it was pouring rain and course was muddy. They loved the conditions.”
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
