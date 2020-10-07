High school notebook: Seniors lead Kellyville to state; Verdigris volleyball returns to state

SOFTBALL
Seniors lead Kellyville
A group of six seniors has helped guide Kellyville back to the fast-pitch state tournament for the first time since 2017. The Ponies will begin their Class 3A state tournament journey Thursday in Shawnee at The Ballfields at Firelake against Tishomingo.
Kellyville enters with a 28-9 record and mostly clean slate when it comes to staying healthy this season.
“For us, we’ve been real lucky,” Kellyville coach Scott Neighbors said. “Straight up, we haven’t lost a game due to us having a COVID situation. We were in quarantine prior to the season and missed out on some scrimmages, but we haven’t had any issues in the regular season due to us.”
The seniors leading the charge for the Ponies include Kayla Richardson. Kailyn Bearpaw, Madison Riley, Jaydee Pulliam, Grace Littlefield and Shayler Childers. They were instrumental in Kellyville breezing through district tournament play against Jones and then getting wins against Dickson, Heritage Hall and Davis to win a regional tournament championship.
“We kind of knew we had this possibility,” Neighbors said. “This was my first group when I got here; they were in the seventh grade, and they were the first group I had to come into my program. They were 33-3 during their junior high days, and they’ve been a big part of building of the process since I’ve been here.”
3A softball schedule
First-round and semifinal games at The Ballfields at Firelake (Shawnee), Field 3; championship, USA Hall of Fame Stadium (OKC), Field 1.
THURSDAY
Henryetta vs. Sulphur, 11 a.m.; Kellyville vs. Tishomingo, 1:30 p.m.; Chisholm vs. Washington, 4 p.m.; Dewey vs. Pocola, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Kellyville/Tishomingo winner vs. Henryetta/Sulphur winner, noon; Dewey/Pocola winner vs. Chisholm/Washington winner, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Verdigris returns to state
Class 4A No. 4 Verdigris is on its way back to the state tournament. The Cardinals will embark on the season’s final weekend for the first time since 2013 and take on fifth-ranked Christian Heritage in the quarterfinals at Westmoore High School.
“We were one point away last year at Summit Christian, but we just couldn’t do it and it was frustrating,” Verdigris coach Caleb Horton said. “So our goal this year was to get to the state tournament.”
The Cardinals achieved that objective while having a team this season without any seniors. In fact, Verdigris (25-8) has received big contributions from freshman Sicilei Redd along the front line this year.
“We’re excited about seeing what she can do at the state tournament,” Horton said of Redd. “And to be honest, since she’s a freshman she may not know anything about the big stage of the state tournament. Where everyone else has that myth of the state tournament in their head, she may just show up and play without even knowing.
Verdigris knocked off Wagoner and Webster in regional tournament play to punch its ticket to the state tournament -- where they’ll have Amelia Fernau and Logan Hamilton return to the lineup after missing some recent matches.
“We’re excited about having them back,” said Horton, who is in his 19th season of coaching volleyball and heading to the state tournament for the second time. This first time was when he took Claremore for the program’s first time in 2006.
4A
All games at Westmoore
FRIDAY
Cascia Hall vs. Bethany, 10 a.m.; Lincoln Christian vs. Holland Hall, noon; Regent Prep vs. Tuttle, 2 p.m.; Verdigris vs. Christian Heritage, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Lincoln/Holland Hall winner vs. Cascia/Berthany winner, 1 p.m.; Regent/Tuttle winner vs. Verdigris/CHA winner, 3:30 p.m.; championship, 7:30 p.m.
3A
All games at Blanchard
FRIDAY
Oklahoma Christian vs. North Rock Creek, 10 a.m.; Summit Christian vs. Community Christian, noon; Metro Christian vs. Holland Hall, 2 p.m.; Oklahoma Union vs. Oklahoma Bible, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Summit/Community Christian winner vs. North Rock Creek/Oklahoma Christian winner, 9 .m.; Metro/Heritage Hall winner vs. Oklahoma Union/Oklahoma Bible winner, 11:30 p.m.; championship, 3:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jenks wins again
The Jenks girls dominated another big field by winning the Owasso High School Invitational at Mohawk Polo Fields last week. The Trojans were the only team to post a score under 100 with a winning total of 80.
Avery Mazzei led the Trojans with a second-place overall finish at 18:54 in the 5K event. Deborah Mazzei wasn’t far behind in fourth place at 19:03.
Bixby’s Cayden Dawson was the overall winner at 18:05, claiming first place by 49 seconds. Regent Prep’s Natalia Cleveland came in third at 19:00.
The boys field was dominated by Deer Creek with Union’s Shawn Rutledge being the highest local finisher in third place with a time of 16:03 in the 5K event.
High school football: Week 6's top games include Metro Christian-Beggs; Vian-Cascia Hall; Sand Springs-BTW
Week 6 high school football
1. District 2A-7: No. 5 Metro Christian (3-2, 2-0) at No. 3 Beggs (3-1, 2-0)
2019 Class 2A football semifinal
2018 Class 2A semifinals
Key players for Beggs
Key players for Metro Christian
Quotables
2. 2A-5: No. 1 Vian (5-0, 2-0) at No. 7 Cascia Hall (4-1, 2-0)
Key players for Vian
Key players for Cascia Hall
Series history:
3. 6AII-2: No. 8 Sand Springs (4-1, 2-0) at No. 5 Booker T. Washington (3-2, 1-1)
Notables for BTW vs Sand Springs
Notables for BTW vs Sand Springs (continued)
Series history:
4. 6AI-II: No. 5 Union (0-4, 0-1) at No. 7 Mustang (3-2, 1-1)
Notable:
Series history:
5. 6AII-2: No. 4 Choctaw (3-2, 2-0) at No. 1 Bixby (4-0, 1-0)
Series history:
Best of the rest: 5A-4: No. 4 Collinsville (5-0, 2-0) at Claremore (4-1, 2-0)
Best of the rest: 5A-3: No. 6 Coweta (4-1, 2-0) at East Central (3-1, 1-1)
Best of the rest: 6AI-2: Edmond North (1-3, 1-1) at No. 1 Owasso (5-0, 2-0)
Best of the rest: 2A-8: Sperry (3-2, 2-0) at No. 6 Adair (4-1, 2-0)
Cancelled: 3A-4: Vinita (4-1, 2-0) at No. 3 Holland Hall (5-0, 2-0)
