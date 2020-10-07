High school notebook: Seniors lead Kellyville to state; Verdigris volleyball returns to state

SOFTBALL

Seniors lead Kellyville

A group of six seniors has helped guide Kellyville back to the fast-pitch state tournament for the first time since 2017. The Ponies will begin their Class 3A state tournament journey Thursday in Shawnee at The Ballfields at Firelake against Tishomingo.

Kellyville enters with a 28-9 record and mostly clean slate when it comes to staying healthy this season.

“For us, we’ve been real lucky,” Kellyville coach Scott Neighbors said. “Straight up, we haven’t lost a game due to us having a COVID situation. We were in quarantine prior to the season and missed out on some scrimmages, but we haven’t had any issues in the regular season due to us.”

The seniors leading the charge for the Ponies include Kayla Richardson. Kailyn Bearpaw, Madison Riley, Jaydee Pulliam, Grace Littlefield and Shayler Childers. They were instrumental in Kellyville breezing through district tournament play against Jones and then getting wins against Dickson, Heritage Hall and Davis to win a regional tournament championship.