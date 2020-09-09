High school notebook: Running rivalry continues between Holland Hall's Ike Walker, Fort Gibson's Caden Goss

CROSS COUNTRY
Competing pals
Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss and Holland Hall’s Ike Walker have made a habit of finishing atop the leaderboard in cross country. And often, they’re up there together.
They finished in the top three at last year’s Class 4A state championship, and they’re back at it again this season. At last week’s Sapulpa Invitational, Walker, a junior, placed first in the two-mile race at 10 minutes, 16 seconds. Goss, a senior at who was last year’s 4A state champion, was second in 10:27.
“Caden is most definitely faster than me, and I'm pretty sure this last Sapulpa meet was the first time I had beat him in cross country in two years,” Walker said. “He always pushes me every race.
“His racing style is to try and break all the other runners halfway through the race, and my strategy is usually just to try and keep up with him and outkick him at the end. It definitely is painful trying to keep up with him, but I really enjoy racing against him just because it is a huge challenge just to keep up.”
The running rivalry has also sparked a friendship along the way.
“We are pretty friendly,” Goss said. “I’m pretty friendly with most of my rivals, like (Lincoln Christian’s) Nate Gibson last year. We’ve talked some and he is a pretty good guy and is really good on the course.”
There’s certainly mutual respect between the two.
“We always find each other before every race to wish each other good luck and make sure to congratulate each other after every race,” Walker said. “We are on the same group chat for Oklahoma runners and it's really nice being able to actually talk back and forth even though we're technically competitors.”
Goss knows their showdowns will continue all the way through this year’s state meet.
“I can’t wait to race him again and put down some fast times together,” he said. “State will be a good race with him on the line.”
VOLLEYBALL
Comets soaring
Class 6A No. 3 Bishop Kelley is once again off to a solid start, sporting a 9-3 record heading into the Comet Tournament of Champions this week.
The Comets are coming off victories over 6A No. 1 Edmond Santa Fe, 6A No. 8 Broken Arrow and 4A No. 3 Lincoln Christian.
“This year's team is a blend of savvy and experienced veteran players, as well as talented young players,” Bishop Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “Our upperclassmen are providing steady play and leadership and I believe that is allowing our younger players to just play the game.”
Leading the way for the Comets is Audrey Buford, who has 98 kills, 157 assists and 29 aces to this point. Emma Frette is second in assists, and sophomore Jessica Shildt is the team leader in digs with 141.
Berna credits an addition to her coaching staff as a big spark this season.
“The addition of BK grad and former national team player Chip McCaw to our coaching staff has added a high level of technical expertise that has positively impacted our players both as individuals and in turn, our team,” Berna said. “We are pleased with where we are right now but are excited to keep working and see what we can accomplish.”
SOFTBALL
Oologah on the move
Oologah is picking up where it left off from last year’s 34-4 run with a 19-3 start to this year’s campaign. The Mustangs motored to five victories in their own tournament over the weekend and secured three district victories in the past week.
“We have been focusing on the intangibles all season and those really shined bright during our tournament,” Oologah coach Jason Brown said. “It’s really hard to put on a tournament and then actually go win the thing. You are out in the heat all day fixing fields and then you got to go win a couple of games each day. These girls were amazing and really leaned on each other to capture the championship over a good Owasso team.”
Oologah knocked off Owasso 1-0 in the finals after scoring double digits in victories over Claremore Sequoyah, Wagoner and Cleveland.
Pitchers Bailie Runner and Kenzie Chacon combined to go 7-0 with 60 strikeouts and only three runs allowed. Chacon also added three home runs and 10 RBIs. Runner, Kiah Purdunn and Morgan Bement each drove in at least six runs.
“It's one of the most unified teams I have ever coached, but we really funnel everything through our five senior leaders,” Brown said. “I told the five seniors before the championship game to lead the way and the young ones would follow and they did just that. Obviously we are blessed with two amazing pitchers in Kenzie Chacon and Bailie Runner, but then we have the impact that Kiah Purdunn (second base), Raigan McKee (catcher), and Morgan Bement (third base) bring to the table. They each add flair and leadership that allow us to do what we do.”
Commerce champs
Verdigris claimed the Lady Tiger Classic in Commerce last week and posted wins over Locust Grove (8-7 and 20-10), Commerce (9-0), Bluejacket (10-0) and Afton (13-0).
Parker Alee led the Cardinals with eight hits, seven RBIs, four doubles and one homer. Alee also had a game-winning double to send Verdigris to a 4-3 district victory over Locust Grove on Tuesday.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
