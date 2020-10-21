High school notebook: Pinnacle names Victory's Bella Wakley MVP, conference dominates volleyball

VOLLEYBALL
Pinnacle Conference dominance
The Pinnacle Conference flexed its muscles all regular season, and the postseason was no different. Six of the seven teams in the conference qualified for state tournament spots, and that included two clubs winning state championships.
In Class 4A, Regent Prep, Lincoln Christian, Cascia Hall and Holland Hall made the state tournament field. Lincoln Christian won its third straight state championship.
“We love planning a tough schedule every season because it better prepares us for postseason play,” Lincoln Christian coach Deidra Rader said. “Luckily, we don’t have to look much further than our own tiny conference to see that level of competition.”
Metro Christian carried the conference torch in the 3A state tournament, and Victory Christian continued its stranglehold in 5A by winning its fourth straight state championship. The Conquerors also had the conference’s most valuable player this season, Bella Wakley.
SOFTBALL
Tiger turnaround
With an 8-3 victory over Carl Albert on Saturday to win the Class 5A state championship, Coweta was able to finish off a 35-3 season — a year after going 18-14.
“The thing that flipped the switch was we were a family this year,” Coweta senior catcher Rhilee Denton said. “There was a bond that could not be broken which made us almost undefeatable this year.”
And what an ending for Denton in her final season.
“When the last three outs had to be played, I had chills through me that I could not explain,” Denton said. “Not to mention, I have not been to the state tournament throughout my high school career, so going to the tournament was a great experience and then taking home the state champion title topped it all off.”
And best of all for Coweta, the Tigers only graduate four players of this year’s team, laying the foundation for years to come.
“Throughout the year, us seniors had to make sure the girls did not become too confident with winning over 20 games in a row,” Denton said. “Hopefully we instilled a thought to stay level-headed throughout their season next year because they are a great group of ball players.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Conference titles earned
Tahlequah’s McKenna Hood won the individual honors in the Metro Lakes Conference girls 5K event. The freshman runner for the Tigers finished at 19:48 — 21 seconds ahead of her teammate, Lily Couch.
The Coweta girls won the team title with 28 team points, led by Hailey Secrest’s third-place finish at 20:19. In fact, Coweta’s top four finishers finished in third through sixth place with Brelee Burcham, Anna Patterson and Macey Brooks finishing right behind Secrest.
In the boys race, Tahlequah’s Jack McKee finished first at 16:33, beating Claremore’s Tyler Douthitt by eight seconds.
Tahlequah also won the team championship with 23 points, with all of its runners finishing in the top seven. Collinsville was second with 71 points.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
