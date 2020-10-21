High school notebook: Pinnacle names Victory's Bella Wakley MVP, conference dominates volleyball

“The thing that flipped the switch was we were a family this year,” Coweta senior catcher Rhilee Denton said. “There was a bond that could not be broken which made us almost undefeatable this year.”

And what an ending for Denton in her final season.

“When the last three outs had to be played, I had chills through me that I could not explain,” Denton said. “Not to mention, I have not been to the state tournament throughout my high school career, so going to the tournament was a great experience and then taking home the state champion title topped it all off.”

And best of all for Coweta, the Tigers only graduate four players of this year’s team, laying the foundation for years to come.

“Throughout the year, us seniors had to make sure the girls did not become too confident with winning over 20 games in a row,” Denton said. “Hopefully we instilled a thought to stay level-headed throughout their season next year because they are a great group of ball players.”

CROSS COUNTRY

Conference titles earned