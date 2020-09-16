High school notebook: Beth Bayless, Ella Drake lead Regent to Port City Classic 4A volleyball title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VOLLEYBALL

Port City prize

Junior Beth Bayless and sophomore Ella Drake paved the way for Class 4A No. 6 Regent Prep as the Rams won the 4A division of the Port City Classic over the weekend.

“Going into the week we were ranked eighth in Class 4A,” Regent Prep coach Mike Christie said. “We were excited about the week because we knew we would be playing six of the seven teams that were ranked ahead of us. If we wanted to prove that we should be ranked higher them, we had to go out and perform.”

That they did.

For the Rams (20-9), Bayless came up with 143 kills, 14 aces and 95 digs, and Drake collected 105 kills, 31 aces and 71 digs.

“I am proud of how our girls approached every match,” said Christi, who also credited setter Katie Panter and libero Alyssa Durham with a high level of play. “They were focused and determined. They played with lots of energy and enthusiasm.

“We still have a lot of room for improvement but am happy with the progress we are making.”

SOFTBALL

Demons dominate