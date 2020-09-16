High school notebook: Beth Bayless, Ella Drake lead Regent to Port City Classic 4A volleyball title

VOLLEYBALL
Port City prize
Junior Beth Bayless and sophomore Ella Drake paved the way for Class 4A No. 6 Regent Prep as the Rams won the 4A division of the Port City Classic over the weekend.
“Going into the week we were ranked eighth in Class 4A,” Regent Prep coach Mike Christie said. “We were excited about the week because we knew we would be playing six of the seven teams that were ranked ahead of us. If we wanted to prove that we should be ranked higher them, we had to go out and perform.”
That they did.
For the Rams (20-9), Bayless came up with 143 kills, 14 aces and 95 digs, and Drake collected 105 kills, 31 aces and 71 digs.
“I am proud of how our girls approached every match,” said Christi, who also credited setter Katie Panter and libero Alyssa Durham with a high level of play. “They were focused and determined. They played with lots of energy and enthusiasm.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement but am happy with the progress we are making.”
SOFTBALL
Demons dominate
Beggs coasted through last week, picking up a district win and going 5-0 at the Mounds tournament to win the championship. The Demons picked up victories over Olive, Warner, Inola and Mounds before defeating Fairland in the finals.
“Winning the tournament was exciting for us,” Beggs coach Stephen Castlebury said. “We played extremely well in the tournament. I thought we hit and fielded and pitched about as well as we have all year. Beating a quality team like Fairland, who is ranked third in Class A, was a great win for us.”
Leading the way on offense for Beggs (26-4) was Caylee York with four home runs and one each from Haileigh Mills and Kaylee Hutton.
In the pitching circle, Brooklyn Angielski and Hutton logged an inning and Kaci Phelps picked up wins on the final day of the tournament, including over Fairland.
“Others that stepped up and played well were Hannah Padgett and Freedom Hicks; they did a great job for us,” Castlebury said. “Overall, it was a great weekend for us and hope to continue it into the next week going into playoffs.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Patriots set winning pace
Both Metro Christian teams posted first-place finishes at the eighth annual Kiefer Trojans cross country meet over the weekend.
The Patriot girls scored 49 team points, beating runner-up Jay by 46. Darcy Ball led the way in the 2-mile event with a time of 13 minutes, 13 seconds. Caroline Steward, Becca Haveman, Ayrin Ethridge and Laura Storms finished in the top 16.
The Metro Christian boys went low on the scoreboard with 29 points, easily beating second-place Sapulpa (63). Carson Smith and Caleb Cain both finished in at 16:14 in the 5K Krace for fourth- and fifth-place finishes. JP Trook, Eric Holmes and Brodie Bradshaw were all in the top 11 for the Patriots.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!