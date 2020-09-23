High school notebook: Aliyah Taff, Madison Lee lead streaking Sandites

“We seem to be hitting our stride at the right time,” Oklahoma Union coach Crissy Ott said. “Knock on some more wood, but that’s 16 in a row.”

Leading the way for the Cougars in tournament play was Sara McKinney with 14 kills and Julia Barron with nine kills and an ace. Gracie Koscielny had 20 assists and two aces, and Kayton O’Brian had two kills and two aces.

“I will say I’m proud of this group for going to work every day and keeping on keeping on,” Ott said. “It’s not easy when you are 2-10, but we stayed the course.”

CROSS COUNTRY

Trending Tigers

In an extremely deep field of quality teams, the Broken Arrow girls finished in the top spot in the 24-team field at the 35th annual Holland Hall Cross Country Invitational over the weekend.

Broken Arrow finished with 99 points, narrowly edging out Bishop Kelley (112) and Regent Prep (117).

“Our girls team has been working very hard,” Broken Arrow coach Shane Messinger said. “They demonstrated the determination and grit necessary to win.”