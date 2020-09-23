High school notebook: Aliyah Taff, Madison Lee lead streaking Sandites

SOFTBALL
Sandites streaking
Sand Springs kept a stellar season rolling last week, nabbing three District 6A-3 victories, including some key wins over Shawnee and Owasso.
Aliyah Taff was the winning pitcher in all three matchups, recording 25 strikeouts while only walking two batters. She also spread out 14 hits among the three games.
On offense, senior shortstop Madison Lee had 10 hits against the three district foes, while Avery Tanner, Olivia Alexander and Raegan Rector combined for 16 hits to power the Sandites (21-4), who are in a three-way tie for first place in district play with Shawnee and Owasso.
“I’m so proud of how hard they’ve worked and how well they’ve played together,” Sand Springs coach Shelli Brown said. “They had a great week. They were able to put together three wins against some great teams.”
VOLLEYBALL
Cougars cruising
It was a rough start to the season for Oklahoma Union. The Cougars struggled to find their way in August with a 2-10 record.
Now, though, the Cougars are riding a big wave of momentum.
Oklahoma Union has now won 16 straight matches, including six victories over the weekend to claim the title of the tournament the Cougars hosted. Oklahoma Union beat Wesleyan Christian, Salina, Okay and Berryhill (three times).
“We seem to be hitting our stride at the right time,” Oklahoma Union coach Crissy Ott said. “Knock on some more wood, but that’s 16 in a row.”
Leading the way for the Cougars in tournament play was Sara McKinney with 14 kills and Julia Barron with nine kills and an ace. Gracie Koscielny had 20 assists and two aces, and Kayton O’Brian had two kills and two aces.
“I will say I’m proud of this group for going to work every day and keeping on keeping on,” Ott said. “It’s not easy when you are 2-10, but we stayed the course.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Trending Tigers
In an extremely deep field of quality teams, the Broken Arrow girls finished in the top spot in the 24-team field at the 35th annual Holland Hall Cross Country Invitational over the weekend.
Broken Arrow finished with 99 points, narrowly edging out Bishop Kelley (112) and Regent Prep (117).
“Our girls team has been working very hard,” Broken Arrow coach Shane Messinger said. “They demonstrated the determination and grit necessary to win.”
Leading the way for the Tigers was junior Payton Hinkle, who finished third overall at 19:28 in the 5K race. Lily Melton (19:49 in fifth place), Evie Noel (20:50 in 17th place), Averie McKnight (21:29 in 25th) and Abby Read (23:08 in 56th) rounded out Broken Arrow’s top five finishers.
Bixby junior Cayden Dawson won the individual title at 18:39 — 43 seconds ahead of Holland Hall’s Libby Rowland in second place.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
