High school notebook: Abby Cunningham leads Lincoln to Claremore volleyball title

VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln lands title
Class 4A No. 3 Lincoln Christian went 7-2 at the Claremore tournament over the weekend to win the championship.
After knocking off 6A No. 2 Jenks leading up to the tournament, the Bulldogs beat Collinsville, Moore, Claremore, Bartlesville and Muskogee along the way to secure the championship.
Abby Cunningham led the Bulldogs with 86 digs and 14 aces en route to being named most valuable player. Raena Marick also landed on the all-tournament team with 41 kills and a .537 hitting percentage.
Freshman Paiton Tuggle led the Bulldogs with 62 kills.
“We headed into the tournament after a big win and a late night on Thursday,” Lincoln Christian coach Deidra Rader said. “While we showed up the first half of Friday, we struggled to execute in the second half. But I’m proud of the girls for getting rest Friday night and coming back Saturday ready to rally in the bracket. It’s been a constant battle all season dealing with injuries and quarantines and we’ve come out stronger because of the flexibility and adaptability they’ve been forced to engage.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Rams running on top
Both Regent Prep teams excelled at the pre-state meet in Edmond over the weekend. The Regent Prep girls finished first in the field of 16, collecting 31 points and easily finishing ahead of Chandler (115).
The Regent Prep girls were led by Natalia Cleveland, who completed the two-mile race at 12:01 — 43 seconds ahead of her teammate, Micah Dickens (12:44), who finished in second place. Kate McKinney (13:04) gave Regent Prep a third runner in the top five with her fifth-place finish.
“The Regent girls are a very deep, talented team, led by senior Natalia Cleveland,” Regent Prep coach Jeff Anderson said. “Each of the seven varsity runners are capable of medaling at any meet.”
The Regent Prep boys, who recorded 110 points, were second to Kiefer (40) in the team standings. The Rams were led by Michael Portman, who finished the 5K race at 18:10 and in 10th place overall. Samuel Fantoni was right behind Portman in 11th place at 18:16.
SOFTBALL
Hornets buzzing again
If it’s October, it means Hilldale is making a late-season run at a state tournament spot. Hilldale has been scoring in bunches and continued it over the weekend, notching victories over Fort Gibson, Poteau and Bristow at the Northeastern State University/Tahlequah tournament.
Leading the way for Hilldale has been Tulsa commit Drew Riddle with her .623 batting average. The senior standout has collected 16 extra-base hits and 27 runs batted in. Riddle has also compiled a 13-2 record with a 0.527 earned run average and 101 strikeouts in 79⅔ innings.
Also on offense, Bree Galvan, Celeste Wood ,Keely Ibarra and Riley Barnoskie each have batting averages over .338 with Wood leading the way with 25 runs scored.
“We have a core group of seniors who have played together for several years now,” Hilldale coach Darren Riddle said. “We have great team chemistry, and we’re solid defensively and swing the bats well through the lineup.”
The Hornets are currently 18-6 and have already wrapped up the District 4A-6 title.
— Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World
