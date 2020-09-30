High school notebook: Abby Cunningham leads Lincoln to Claremore volleyball title

Both Regent Prep teams excelled at the pre-state meet in Edmond over the weekend. The Regent Prep girls finished first in the field of 16, collecting 31 points and easily finishing ahead of Chandler (115).

The Regent Prep girls were led by Natalia Cleveland, who completed the two-mile race at 12:01 — 43 seconds ahead of her teammate, Micah Dickens (12:44), who finished in second place. Kate McKinney (13:04) gave Regent Prep a third runner in the top five with her fifth-place finish.

“The Regent girls are a very deep, talented team, led by senior Natalia Cleveland,” Regent Prep coach Jeff Anderson said. “Each of the seven varsity runners are capable of medaling at any meet.”

The Regent Prep boys, who recorded 110 points, were second to Kiefer (40) in the team standings. The Rams were led by Michael Portman, who finished the 5K race at 18:10 and in 10th place overall. Samuel Fantoni was right behind Portman in 11th place at 18:16.

SOFTBALL

Hornets buzzing again