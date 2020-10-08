High school football:

It was at McAlester two weeks ago that Bishop Kelley lineman Cash Hudson started to see just how tough an hombre Owen Heinecke really is.

The senior running had just come off the field after a McAlester player's cleats poked freakishly through his visor, giving him gashes on both sides of his face.

“His chin was covered with blood,” Hudson recalls. “I said, `Hey, are you good? Maybe you ought to sit down.’ He said, `I’m fine. Let’s get it.”

With iron resolve, Heinecke has been willing the Class 5A No. 2 Comets higher and higher, ever since coach JJ Tappana finally decided to start him at tailback late last season.

Kelley was crippled by injuries and running on fumes in 2019 before Heinecke moved up from the depth chart and carried the Comets into the 5A semifinals, where almost nobody thought they could go.

So far in 2020, he’s averaging eight yards per carry, 168 yards per game and has seven rushing touchdowns as the unbeaten Comets visit archrival Edison at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 5A-3 contest at LaFortune Stadium.