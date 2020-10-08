High school football:

It was at McAlester two weeks ago that Bishop Kelley lineman Cash Hudson started to see just how tough an hombre Owen Heinecke really is.
The senior running had just come off the field after a McAlester player's cleats poked freakishly through his visor, giving him gashes on both sides of his face.
“His chin was covered with blood,” Hudson recalls. “I said, `Hey, are you good? Maybe you ought to sit down.’ He said, `I’m fine. Let’s get it.”
With iron resolve, Heinecke has been willing the Class 5A No. 2 Comets higher and higher, ever since coach JJ Tappana finally decided to start him at tailback late last season.
Kelley was crippled by injuries and running on fumes in 2019 before Heinecke moved up from the depth chart and carried the Comets into the 5A semifinals, where almost nobody thought they could go.
So far in 2020, he’s averaging eight yards per carry, 168 yards per game and has seven rushing touchdowns as the unbeaten Comets visit archrival Edison at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 5A-3 contest at LaFortune Stadium.
Heinecke also starts at strong safety, averaging nine tackles per game, and rarely comes off the field. While many of the best players at the 5A level have to play both ways, not many who carry the ball 21 times per game are making more of an impact on both sides of the ball.
The combination makes him one of the toughest players Tappana says he’s had in 16 years as Kelley’s head coach.
“He’s always banged up. It usually takes him until Tuesday to lose all of his soreness because he plays so hard,” Tappana said. “He rarely gets tackled one-on-one in the open field and his yards after contract are outrageous.”
Heinecke was born to play football. Toughness and determination run in his veins.
His grandfather was a small-college All-American at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, his father, Justin Heineke, was a University of Tulsa offensive lineman and one uncle, Cory Heinecke, walked on at the University of Oklahoma and eventually started on the Sooners’ 2000 national championship team.
Another uncle played football at Southeastern (Oklahoma) State.
“My dad squatted 765 pounds his junior year of college and my uncle (Cory Heinecke) was strong as an ox, so yeah, I’ve got pretty good genes for football,” Heinecke said.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, Heinecke is also the best player in the state in the club-level sport of lacrosse, carries a 4.52 weighted gradepoint average and scored north of 30 on the ACT. There seems little he can't do when he puts his mind to it.
