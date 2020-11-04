High school football: Who has the highest playoff seeds and how did they get there?

Are you confused about where your favorite high school football team stands in relations to the postseason playoffs? Join the club.
With the coronavirus causing scheduled cancellations almost every week, the 2020 season has been about as confusing as it gets.
With that in mind, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has opened the playoff brackets to every team that wants to participate.
It is also allowing coaches three different methods for assigning playoff seeds within each district.
The first method is the tried-and-true old formula using winning percentage and marginal points founds in the OSSAA football manual. But that’s just for districts that weren’t disrupted by a single cancellation.
A second way prioritizes total wins over winning percentage and average marginal points over total marginal points in districts that have at least one cancellation, meaning every team hasn't played the same number of district games.
A third way allows the coaches in a district to seed the teams according to rankings, assigning points in descending order from 7 for a first-place vote and 6 for a second-place vote down to one for a seventh-place vote. A majority of coaches in a district had to agree on this method.
Still confused? Have no fear. The Tulsa World has broken down all the districts involving Tulsa-area and eastern Oklahoma teams:
AMP=Average marginal points
District 6AI-1
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Edmond Santa Fe (5-0, 13.4), Jenks (4-0, 13.25), Broken Arrow (3-2, 4.0), Westmoore (3-2, 0.4), Yukon (3-3, 3-3, -0.5), Norman (2-4, -4.33), Enid (1-4, -9.4), Edmond Memorial (0-6, -11.0).
Final games: Norman at Edmond Santa Fe; Jenks at Westmoore (Thursday); Broken Arrow at Enid; Edmond Memorial at Yukon.
How it looks: Edmond Santa Fe is first with a win or Jenks loss. Jenks is second unless it loses and Broken Arrow and Yukon also lose, which would make Westmoore second and Jenks third. Jenks and Santa Fe did not play, but the Trojans likely would be first on AMP with a win and Santa Fe loss. Broken Arrow is third with a win but would fall to fourth with a loss and a win by Westmoore or Yukon; or fifth if both win. Yukon is guaranteed fourth with a win and BA loss. However, Westmoore could be fourth on AMP if the Jaguars, BA and Yukon all win or all lose. Norman is no lower than sixth and could be as high as fourth (but probably no higher than fifth) if BA, Westmoore and Yukon all lose. Enid is seventh and Edmond Memorial is eighth.
District 6AI-2
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Owasso (9-0, 91). 2, Union (4-4, 80). 3, Norman North (4-3, 69). 4, Mustang (4-4, 56). 5, Southmoore (3-6, 51). 6, Putnam City (4-4, 29). 7, Moore (2-7, 26). 8, Edmond North (1-6, 16).
Final games: Putnam City at Owasso, Union at Edmond North, Southmoore at Norman North; Mustang at Moore.
How it looks: Owasso is defending state champ with 22 straight wins. Union’s only district loss is to Owasso and Norman North has lost only to Owasso and Union. Moore-Mustang game could shake things up.
District 6AII-1
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Stillwater (7-0, 60). 2, Midwest City (5-2, 52). 3, Putnam North (7-1, 44). 4, Del City (2-5, 36). 5, Lawton (4-3, 26). 6, Deer Creek (3-5, 22). 7, U.S. Grant (2-5, -8).
Final games: Putnam North at Stillwater; OKC Northwest at Midwest City; Lawton at Del City; Deer Creek at U.S. Grant.
How it looks: North’s Panthers have had a rewarding year with a veteran team, but the odds are not with them to upset Stillwater, which hasn’t lost a regular-season game in three years. A North loss might open the door for Del City to move higher. The talented Eagles have played a murderous schedule and might be the best 2-5 team in the state. However, North did beat them 10-6 three weeks ago.
District 6AII-2
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Bixby (7-0, 98). 2, Choctaw (6-3, 86). 3, B.T. Washington (6-2, 74). 4, Sand Springs (5-4, 62). 5, Ponca City (3-5, 48). 6, Bartlesville (3-6, 40). 7, Muskogee (0-6, 22). 8, Putnam West (0-7, 16).
Final games: B.T. Washington at Bixby (Thursday), Bartlesville at Choctaw, Sand Springs at Putnam West. Muskogee at Ponca City, cancelled.
Final games: Spartans have received the maximum number of points in the first two weeks of polling, as befits a two-time state champ with 32 straight wins. B.T. Washington might change the landscape by upsetting Bixby on national television Thursday, but the Hornets would have to pass Choctaw, which has already beaten them. Putnam West has opted out of the postseason.
District 5A-3
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Coweta (6-0, 13.0), McAlester (4-2, 9,0), Bishop Kelley (4-1, 6.6), Shawnee (4-2, 5.0), Edison (2-4, -5.83), Durant (1-4, -5.8), East Central (1-5, -10.0), Will Rogers (1-5, -11.83).
Final games: Durant at Coweta, McAlester at Will Rogers, Bishop Kelley at Shawnee, Edison at East Central.
How it looks: Coweta has clinched first place. Kelley is second with a win but likely fourth with a loss. McAlester is third with a win and second with a Kelley loss. Shawnee is third with a win and could be second if McAlester loses. Edison is fifth with a win but East Central will be fifth with a win over the Eagles and Durant loss. Durant could go as high as fifth on marginal points and is guaranteed sixth place if East Central and Rogers lose. But the Lions would fall to eighth with a loss and East Central win.
District 5A-4
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Collinsville (6-0, 15.0), Tahlequah (4-1, 10.0), Pryor (4-1, 9.0). Claremore (3-2, 3.0). Sapulpa (3-2, 2.0), Glenpool (2-4, -5.0); Memorial (0-6, -15.0); Nathan Hale (0-6, -15.0).
Final games: Tahlequah at Collinsville, Pryor at Claremore, Sapulpa at Glenpool, Nathan Hale at Memorial (Hale forfeits).
How it looks: Collinsville has clinched first place. Tahlequah and Pryor did not play, so AMP will decide second and third if both win to finish 5-1. One or the other will be second if it wins and the other loses. Tahlequah can be no lower than third if Claremore wins, but would fall to fourth if Sapulpa wins and Claremore loses, making Sapulpa third. Pryor is guaranteed third unless it loses to Claremore by exactly 15 points and Sapulpa also wins, or if it loses and Sapulpa also loses. Claremore can be no lower than fifth but Sapulpa could fall to sixth if it loses to Glenpool and Claremore wins. Glenpool is sixth and Memorial is seventh. Hale is disqualified from the postseason because of forfeits.
District 4A-3
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Wagoner (9-0, 98). 2, Bristow (5-3, 86). 3, Grove (5-3, 71). 4, Skiatook (5-2, 55). 5, Cleveland (5-4, 55). 6, Oologah (3-4, 49). 7, Catoosa (0-7, 22). 8, Miami (0-8, 18).
Final games: Wagoner at Skiatook, Oologah at Bristow, Miami at Grove, Catoosa at Cleveland
How it looks: Like Bixby, Wagoner has received maximum points in first two weeks of polling. The Bulldogs have allowed 39 points all season. Skiatook could shake things up with an upset Friday.
District 4A-4
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Poteau (6-0, 14.0), Broken Bow (5-1, 7.17), Hilldale (5-1, 7.0), Fort Gibson (3-3, 4.0), Sallisaw (3-3, -0.17), McLain (0-5, -12.2), Stilwell (0-4, -14.0), Muldrow (0-5, -15.0).
Final games: Poteau at Broken Bow, Fort Gibson at Hilldale, Stilwell at Sallisaw, McLain at Muldrow.
How it looks: Poteau is first with a win, cannot be lower than second, and is assured first on AMP in the event of a three-way tie. Broken Bow is first with a win and Hilldale loss. Hilldale cannot be first, but can be second on AMP in a three-way tie. Sallisaw has a head-to-head win over Fort Gibson and is fourth with a win. Fort Gibson is fourth with a win and Sallisaw loss. McLain is sixth with a win and Stilwell loss and assured of sixth on AMP with a win of 11 or more. But the Titans would be at least seventh with a loss and eighth if Stilwell wins.
District 3A-3
Method: manual (old style)
The standings: Lincoln Christian (5-0, 75), Stigler 5-0, 75), Seminole (4-2, 21), Checotah (2-3, -6), Locust Grove 2-3, -15), Webster (0-5, -75), Westville (0-5, -75).
Final games: Lincoln Christian at Stigler, Locust Grove at Checotah, Westville at Webster
How it looks: Lincoln-Stigler game decides first and second place. Seminole is third. Locust Grove-Checotah game decides fourth and fifth place. Westville is sixth because Webster has opted out of the postseason.
District 3A-4
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Holland Hall (4-0, 15.0), Vinita (4-0, 13.25), Verdigris (4-1, 9.0), Inola (2-3, -4.4), Central (2-4, -5.0), Berryhill (1-3, -5.75), Mannford (1-5, -9), Jay (0-2, -14.5)
Final games: Holland Hall at Inola, Vinita at Verdigris, Central at Jay, Mannford at Berryhill.
How it looks: Holland Hall, Vinita and Verdigris are guaranteed the top three spots. Holland Hall is first with a win and Vinita loss and first on AMP with a win by nine or more. The Dutch cannot be lower than second if Verdigris loses, but in a radical scenario, would be third with a loss and Verdigris win by 8 points or more. Even more radically, the Vinita-Vergdigris winner will be first if the Holland Hall-Inola game is canceled. Central is fourth with a win and cannot be lower than sixth with a loss. Inola is fourth with a win and Central loss and cannot be lower than sixth. Berryhill is no lower than sixth with a win and will be fifth if Inola wins and Central loses and likely fourth if both lose. Mannford can be sixth with a win but could fall to eighth with loss and Jay win.
District 2A-2
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Millwood (4-0, 11.5), Jones (3-1, 8.5), Chandler (3-2, 3.4), Kellyville (3-3, 1.33), Prague (1-1, -4.5), Meeker (1-3, -9.5), Crossings Christian (0-5, -11.6)
Final games: Millwood at Crossing Christian, Meeker at Jones, Prague at Chandler, Kellyville at Star Spencer (canceled).
How it looks: Millwood has clinched first place. Jones is second with a win and cannot be lower than third. Chandler is second with a win and Jones loss and cannot be lower than third. Kellyville is fourth. Prague is fourth with a win and Meeker will be fourth with a win and Prague loss. Crossings is seventh.
District 2A-5
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Cascia Hall (5-0, 12.0), Vian (4-1, 11.8), Spiro (4-1, 8.4); Keys (3-3, 1.67), Roland (3-2, 1.4), Panama 2-4 (-4.67), Heavener (1-5, -10.0), Pocola (0-6, -15.0)
Final games: Cascia Hall at Keys, Vian at Heavener, Panama at Roland.
How it looks: Cascia Hall is first and Vian and Spiro have the next two spots. Vian is second with a win or with a loss by 8 points or less. Roland is fourth with a win or a Keys loss. Keys is fourth with a win and Roland loss. Panama is sixth, Heavener is seventh and Pocola is eighth.
District 2A-6
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Eufaula (5-0, 15.0), Idabel (5-1, 8.0), Atoka (4-1, 6.8), Antlers (3-3, 6.0), Hugo (2-3, -5.6), Hartshorne (1-5, -8.83), Wilburton (1-5, -11.17), Valliant (0-3, -15.0).
Final games: Eufaula at Antlers, Idabel at Atoka, Hugo at Hartshorne, Wilburton at Valliant.
How it looks: Eufaula is first with a win and cannot be lower than second. Idabel is first with a win and Eufaula loss and cannot be lower than third. Atoka is second with a win and cannot be lower than third. Antlers is fourth with a win. Hugo is fourth with a win and Antlers loss. But the Buffaloes would be sixth with a loss to Hartshorne if Wilburton also loses; they also would be sixth with a loss of 10 or more if Wilburton wins. Wilburton is sixth with a win and Hartshorne loss, but could fall to eighth on AMP with a loss.
District 2A-7
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Metro Christian (5-0, 13.0), Beggs (4-1, 10.4), Victory Christian (4-1, 6.4), Kiefer (3-3, 2.17), Morris (1-3, -7.25), Okmulgee (1-3, -7.5), Henryetta (1-5, -9.17), Haskell (1-4, -10.2).
Final games: Haskell at Metro Christian (canceled, Metro plays at Seminole), Victory Christian at Beggs, Kiefer at Morris, Okmulgee at Henryetta.
How it looks: Metro is first. Victory-Beggs game decides second and third. Kiefer is fourth. Multiple scenarios for fifth through eighth place will be decided by AMP. Okmulgee-Henryetta winner is no lower than sixth and will be fifth if Morris loses. Morris is fifth with a win and Okmulgee loss and could be fifth on AMP if Okmulgee wins. Haskell has opted out of the postseason.
District 2A-8
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Adair (6-0, 13.0); Sequoyah Claremore (5-0, 13.4); Sperry (4-1, 11.4), Rejoice Christian (3-2, 3.6), Kansas (2-4, -6.67), Dewey (1-5, -8.5), Salina (1-5, -9.0), Nowata (0-5, -15.0)
Final games: Adair at Sequoyah, Sperry at Rejoice Christian, Dewey at Kansas, Nowata at Salina.
How it looks: Adair-Sequoyah game decides first and Adair cannot be lower than second. Sequoyah is first with a win but could fall to third on AMP with a loss and Sperry win. Sperry is third with a win and could be second on AMP if Sequoyah loses. Rejoice is third with a win and no lower than fourth with a loss. Kansas is fifth with a win but could be as low as seventh on points with a loss and Salina win. Dewey is fifth with a win and Salina loss and could be as high as fifth with a win of 6 points if Salina wins. Salina is sixth with a win and Dewey loss and could be as high as fifth on points but more likely will be sixth. Nowata has opted out of the postseason.
District A-5
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Pawhuska (9-0, 98). 2, Oklahoma Union (5-1, 82). 3, Commerce (3-4), 74). 4, Quapaw (4-1, 66). 5, Afton (3-5, 50). 6, Wyandotte (3-4, 38). 7, Fairland (1-5, 26). 8, Ketchum (0-8, 14).
Final games: Ketchum at Pawhuska, Oklahoma Union at Fairland, Quapaw at Commerce, Afton at Wyandotte.
How it looks: A win over Ketchum would give Pawhuska's Huskies what is believed to be the school's first-ever unbeaten regular season. Winner of Quapaw-Commerce game could decide the third seed. Ketchum has opted out of the postseason.
District A-6
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Pawnee (6-1, 72). 2, Woodland (8-1, 62), Morrison 6-2, 52), Hominy (4-5, 42). 5, Caney Valley 5-4 (31), 6, Chelsea (3-4, 22), Chouteau (0-9, 13).
Final games: Caney Valley at Pawnee, Woodland at Oklahoma Christian Academy, Chouteau at Morrison, Chelsea at Hominy.
How it looks: Pawnee might need one more win to lock up the No. 1 seed in the competitive district. Chouteau has opted out of the postseason..
District A-7
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Wewoka (8-0, 98). 2, Okemah (6-2, 86). 3, Konawa (6-2, 74). 4, Allen (5-4, 54). 5, Mounds (2-6, 51). 6, Liberty (2-5, 29). 7, Savanna (2-5, 29). 8, Stroud (1-6, 27).
Final games: Savanna at Wewoka, Okemah at Stroud, Allen at Konawa, Mounds at Liberty.
How it looks: Wewoka and Okemah appear to be shoo-ins for the top two spots and Allen-Konawa game likely decides third.
District A-8
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Gore (6-0, 12.67), Colcord (4-1, 7.0), Warner (3-2, 7.0), Central Sallisaw (3-3, -1.33), Porter (1-3, -5.5), Canadian (1-4, -9.0), Hulbert (0-3), -15.0), Talihina (0-2, -15.0)
Final games: Gore at Talihina (canceled), Colcord at Canadian, Warner at Porter, Central Sallisaw at Hulbert.
How it looks: Gore is champion and Colcord is runner-up. Warner is third with a win and Central Sallisaw loss and cannot be lower than fourth. Central is third with a win and Warner loss. Porter is fifth with a win. Canadian is fifth with a win and Porter loss. Tahlihina and Hulbert have opted out of the potseason.
District B-5
Method: manual (old style)
The standings: Dewar (4-0, 60), Quinton (4-0, 6-0), Wetumka (2-2, -1), Webbers Falls (1-3, -29), Weleetka (1-3, -39), Porum (0-4, -51).
Final games: Quinton at Dewar, Wetumka at Porum, Weleetka at Webbers Falls.
How it looks: Quinton-Dewar decides first and second. Wetumka is third. Weleetka-Webbers Falls decided fourth and fifth. Porum is sixth.
District B-6
Method: coach rankings
The rankings: 1, Summit Christian (6-0, 35). 2, Keota (4-4, 30). 3, Arkoma (5-2, 20). 4, Watts (4-2, 14). 5, Cave Springs (0-9, 12). 6, Gans (0-4, -9).
Final games: Summit Christian at Watts, Keota at Arkoma, Keota at Gans, forfeit.
How it looks: A win Friday at Watts would seal the No. 1 spot for Summit’s Eagles, who outscored Keota 69-42 on Oct. 15. Forfeits disqualified Gans from the postseason.
District B-7
Method: manual (old style)
The standings: Covington-Douglas (4-0, 51), Pioneer-PV (3-1, 39), Garber (2-2, 6), Barnsdall (2-2, -6), Yale (1-3 3-6), Olive (0-4, -60)..
Final games: Pioneer-PV at Covington-Douglas, Olive at Garber, Yale at Barnsdall.
How it looks: Pioneer-Covington game decides first place and Covington cannot be lower than second. Pioneer cannot be lower than third and is assured of at least second if Barnsdall loses. Garber is third with a win and cannot be lower than fourth with a loss. Barnsdall is third with a win and Garber loss and can be second with a win and Pioneer loss. But the Panthers could fall to fifth with a loss to Yale and Garber win, or if Yale wins by 12 or more. Olive is sixth.
District B-8
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Regent Prep (4-0, 15.0), Davenport (5-0), 15.0, Depew (2-2, 0.0), Drumright (1-3, -10.25), Prue (0-3, -11.33), Foyil (0-2, -15.0).
Final games: Regent at Davenport, Prue at Depew, Foyil at Drumright.
How it looks: Regent-Davenport game decides first and second place. Depew is third. Drumright is fourth with a win over Foyil but Foyil is fourth with a win and Prue loss. AMP decide fourth, fifth and sixth if Prue and Foyil win.
District C-3
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Timberlake (6-0, 15.0); Medford (4-1, 9.0); Bluejacket (4-1, 7.0); Wesleyan Christian School (3-3, 0.5); DC-Lamont/Billings (2-4, -6.17), Welch (1-4, -7.4), Copan (1-5, -8.17), South Coffeyville (1-4, -9.8).
Final games: Timberlake at Bluejacket, Medford at Welch, Wesleyan at South Coffeyville, DCLA/Billings at Copan. Note: Postponed Welch-Bluejacket game is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bluejacket but will not count in the standings.
How it looks: Timberlake is champ. Medford is second with a win or Bluejacket loss. Bluejacket is second with a win or Medford loss and neither team can be lower than third. Wesleyan Christian is fourth. DCLA/Billings is fifth with a win, sixth with a loss and could fall as low as seventh or eighth on points in a three- or four-way tie. Copan is fifth with a win and South Coffeyville loss. Welch is sixth with a win and Copan loss. AMP would decide the bottom four places if Welch, Copan and South Coffeyville win, creating a four-way tie.
District C-4
Method: modified criteria
The standings: Midway (4-0, 15.0), Sasakwa (4-0, 13.75), Maud (3-2, 4.0), Graham-Dustin (1-2, -5.0), Oaks (1-3, -7.5), Bowlegs (0-3, -15.0), Wilson Henryetta (0-3, -15.0)
Final games: Midway at Sasakwa, Wilson at Maud, Oaks at Bowlegs, Graham-Dustin at Coyle.
How it looks: Midway-Sasakwa game decides first and second place. Maud is third. Oaks is fourth with a win over Bowlegs but could be as low as seventh on points with a loss and unlikely Wilson win at Maud. Graham-Dustin is fourth with an Oaks win and cannot be lower than fifth with an Oaks loss. Bowlegs can be fifth with a win of 12 or more over Oaks but could fall to seventh with a loss. Coyle has opted out of the postseason.
