High school football: Who has the highest playoff seeds and how did they get there?

District 3A-3

District 3A-4

How it looks: Holland Hall, Vinita and Verdigris are guaranteed the top three spots. Holland Hall is first with a win and Vinita loss and first on AMP with a win by nine or more. The Dutch cannot be lower than second if Verdigris loses, but in a radical scenario, would be third with a loss and Verdigris win by 8 points or more. Even more radically, the Vinita-Vergdigris winner will be first if the Holland Hall-Inola game is canceled. Central is fourth with a win and cannot be lower than sixth with a loss. Inola is fourth with a win and Central loss and cannot be lower than sixth. Berryhill is no lower than sixth with a win and will be fifth if Inola wins and Central loses and likely fourth if both lose. Mannford can be sixth with a win but could fall to eighth with loss and Jay win.