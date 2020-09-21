High school football: Westmoore cancels district opener at Broken Arrow

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Broken Arrow's football team has learned that Friday's district opener against Westmoore has been canceled.

"Westmoore contacted us Monday afternoon after they determined that Friday's game could not be played due to COVID-related issues," Broken Arrow director of athletics Steve Dunn said in a statement on the BAPS website.

"While we are disappointed for our student-athletes and coaches, we certainly understand and have anticipated setbacks like this occurring throughout this school year," he said.

BA football coach David Alexander said he was "heartbroken for our kids. We've been preparing from the beginning (for the start of district play) and we were actually planning to have senior night this week, even though we have six games left on the schedule."

Alexander said he hoped to reschedule the game but had not yet spoken to Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams.

Last Friday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association tweaked its policy requiring written notice from a school on why it was forced to cancel a district contest and why it shouldn't absorb a forfeit.

No. 3 Broken Arrow's next scheduled game is at No. 2 Jenks on Oct. 2 in a match of leading contenders for the District 6AI-1 title.

"We're just gonna control what we can control," Alexander said. "We're gonna practice and get ready for Jenks."

Mike Brown 918-581-8390 mike.brown@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @mikebrownTW

