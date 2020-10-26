High school football: Week 9's top games -- District showdowns include Coweta-Bishop Kelley, Verdigris-Holland Hall

All games 7 p.m. Friday.

1. District 5A-3: No. 5 Coweta at No. 1 Bishop Kelley

The outlook: This has been a great rivalry since 1990 with many thrilling finishes. Coweta can clinch the district title while Kelley likely will be the No. 1 seed with a win.

Records: Coweta 7-1, 5-0; Bishop Kelley 7-0, 4-0

Key players: Coweta — Gage Hamm has completed 102-of-147 passes for 1,538 yards and 17 touchdowns; Mason Ford has 33 catches for 653 yards and 12 TDs overall. Kelley — Owen Heinecke is a 1,000-yard rusher who had a 65-yard TD run in last year’s 41-38 win over Coweta; Jeremiah Besses caught three TD passes and had a Kelley-record 185 receiving yards against Coweta in 2019. Last week, he had a Pick-6 and caught a TD bomb against East Central.

Notable: Coweta is off to its best start since 1996. Kelley is 7-0 for the first time since since 2009.