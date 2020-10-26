High school football: Week 9's top games -- District showdowns include Coweta-Bishop Kelley, Verdigris-Holland Hall

All games 7 p.m. Friday.
1. District 5A-3: No. 5 Coweta at No. 1 Bishop Kelley
The outlook: This has been a great rivalry since 1990 with many thrilling finishes. Coweta can clinch the district title while Kelley likely will be the No. 1 seed with a win.
Records: Coweta 7-1, 5-0; Bishop Kelley 7-0, 4-0
Key players: Coweta — Gage Hamm has completed 102-of-147 passes for 1,538 yards and 17 touchdowns; Mason Ford has 33 catches for 653 yards and 12 TDs overall. Kelley — Owen Heinecke is a 1,000-yard rusher who had a 65-yard TD run in last year’s 41-38 win over Coweta; Jeremiah Besses caught three TD passes and had a Kelley-record 185 receiving yards against Coweta in 2019. Last week, he had a Pick-6 and caught a TD bomb against East Central.
Notable: Coweta is off to its best start since 1996. Kelley is 7-0 for the first time since since 2009.
Series history: Tied 12-12. In 16 seasons as Kelley’s coach, JJ Tappana has faced Coweta 14 times and 12 of those games have been decided by two TDs or less. Kelley and Coweta met in the playoffs three consecutive years from 2010-12. Friday could be a wild game similar to last year or Kelley’s 47-46 win in 2014 or Coweta’s 48-42 victory in 2013.
2. 3A-4: No. 2 Verdigris at No. 3 Holland Hall
The outlook: This first-ever meeting between the teams has been much anticipated since the start of the season.
Records: Verdigris 7-0, 4-0; Holland Hall 6-0, 3-0
Key players: Verdigris — Alec James has 73 rushes for 660 yards and 14 TDs, including 220 yards and four TDs against Central in Week 7; Reese Roller has 21 quarterback sacks and 20 QB hurries. Holland Hall — Wallace Clark has completed 71-of-107 passes for 1,326 yards and 18 TDs; Owen Ostroski has 21 tackles for losses, 10 sacks and 23 QB hurries.
Notable: Verdigris is 7-0 for the first time since 2011. Two of Holland Hall’s past three scheduled games were canceled due to its opponents’ COVID issues.
3. 6AII-1: No. 2 Stillwater at No. 3 Midwest City
The outlook: Midwest City can clinch the district title while Stillwater can move closer to the No. 1 seed.
Records: Stillwater 6-0, 3-0; Midwest City 5-1, 4-0
Notable: Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker, the state’s No. 9 career rushing leader, has 480 yards in three career games against Midwest City.
Series history: Midwest City leads 9-7, but Stillwater has won the past two meetings, including 49-14 last year as Walker rushed for 240 yards and 31-13 in ‘18.
4. 5A-4: No. 3 Collinsville at No. 7 Pryor
Outlook: A stellar matchup of run-pass QBs — Pryor’s Ben Ward has accounted for 31 TDs and Collinsville’s Andrew Carney 30 this season.
Records: Collinsville 8-0, 5-0; Pryor 6-1, 4-0
Notable: At 6-1, Pryor has its best start since 2011.
Series history: Collinsville has won seven of the eight meetings since 2012, with Pryor’s lone win, 28-21, in 2017.
5. 4A-3: Grove at No. 1 Wagoner
The outlook: Wagoner has steamrolled most of its opponents this season, but will get solid tests from Grove and No. 8 Skiatook in the final two regular-season games.
Records: Grove 5-2, 3-2; Wagoner 8-0, 5-0
Series history: Wagoner has won nine in a rowsince Grove’s 43-6 victory in 2008. In last year’s game, Wagoner QB Sawyer Jones ran for four TDs and passed to Chase Nanni for another in a 49-10 win.
Best of the rest
6AII-2: Bartlesville (3-5, 2-3) at No. 9 Sand Springs (4-4, 2-3): These teams are tied with Ponca City for fourth place in the district. Bartlesville defeated the Sandites 54-35 last year and 29-27 in 2018.
3A-4: Berryhill (2-3, 1-2) at Vinita (5-1, 3-0): This will be Vinita’s toughest test since losing to Grove in the opener. Berryhill beat Vinita 63-21 last year and 62-14 in 2018.
4A-3: Cleveland (5-3, 2-3) at Oologah (2-4, 2-2): Both teams played two games last week. Cleveland edged Oologah 34-31 in 2019.
4A-4: No. 10 Fort Gibson (6-2, 3-2) at No. 4 Poteau (6-2, 5-0): Defending state champion Poteau has won six in a row while Fort Gibson has two narrow losses in a row.
6AI-2: No. 3 Union (3-4, 3-1) at No. 10 Southmoore (3-5, 3-2): Southmoore’s three wins are by a combined six points. Union’s Rovaughn Banks accounted for five TDs in last year’s 57-0 win over Southmoore.
Friday’s canceled games: Bristow at Catoosa, Morris at Okmulgee, Roland at Cascia Hall. Friday’s forfeited game: Glenpool at Hale (Hale forfeits due to injuries and eligibility issues). Add to Friday’s schedule: Bristow at Cache.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!