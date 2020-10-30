High school football, Week 9: Union reels off fourth straight win, downing Southmoore 48-7

During its four-game winning streak, Union (4-4, 4-1 in District 6AI-2) has posted wins by margins of 56, 50, 25 and 41 points. Green, a senior who has verbally committed to Arkansas, has 705 yards and 10 touchdowns during those games and now is just 6 yards shy of 1,000 season rushing yards.

Southmoore (3-6, 3-3) still has a shot at hosting a playoff game in the expanded 6AI playoffs but likely would need a win at Norman North next week to be in line to do so. One of the SaberCats’ few bright spots Friday was junior receiver Reece Moffett, who had five catches for 100 yards.

Union scored only once in the first quarter, on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tempest to a wide-open Shea Dan, but poured it on with 28 second-quarter points.

After holding Southmoore on a fourth-and-1 play from the Union 9, Union marched 85 yards and scored on a 9-yard run by Green. A Southmoore fumble at the SaberCats’ 25 led to a 14-yard touchdown run by Junior Smith. After a three-and-out by Southmoore, Union needed only two plays to score, with Green doing the honors on a 10-yard run.

Union defensive end Jackson Jennings recovered a fumble on Southmoore’s next offensive play at the SaberCats’ 12-yard line, and Rovaughn Banks scored from there on the next play. Tyler Cowan’s conversion kick made it 35-0.