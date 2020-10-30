High school football, Week 9: Union reels off fourth straight win, downing Southmoore 48-7

MOORE — After opening the football season with four straight losses — the program’s worst start in more than four decades — Union has completed its version of “Red October” on an absolute roll.
The Redskins, ranked No. 3 in Class 6AI, rolled up 463 yards of offense — 348 on the ground — and crushed No. 10-ranked Southmoore 48-7 on Friday night at Moore Schools Stadium.
Four Union ballcarriers had a run of at least 20 yards, led by tailback A.J. Green (14 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns) and quarterback Grayson Tempest (nine carries, 108 yards and one touchdown). Tempest also threw for 115 yards and another score.
Union’s defense did its part, sacking Southmoore quarterback Noah Peters seven times and limiting the SaberCats to 43 rushing yards, intercepting three passes and recovering two fumbles.
Union coach Kirk Fridrich wasn’t happy with his team’s sloppy play — the Redskins committed 15 penalties for a whopping 146 yards — but was grateful for another lopsided win.
“Any win is always good,” he said, “but I thought we didn’t prepare as well this week. Some of that had to do with the (icy) weather, but we’ve got to be a more mature team and be able to handle those situations better and play cleaner.
“We’re excited about the steps we’re taking. We know that the playoffs are around the corner and we’re looking forward to seeing how much better we are.”
During its four-game winning streak, Union (4-4, 4-1 in District 6AI-2) has posted wins by margins of 56, 50, 25 and 41 points. Green, a senior who has verbally committed to Arkansas, has 705 yards and 10 touchdowns during those games and now is just 6 yards shy of 1,000 season rushing yards.
Southmoore (3-6, 3-3) still has a shot at hosting a playoff game in the expanded 6AI playoffs but likely would need a win at Norman North next week to be in line to do so. One of the SaberCats’ few bright spots Friday was junior receiver Reece Moffett, who had five catches for 100 yards.
Union scored only once in the first quarter, on a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tempest to a wide-open Shea Dan, but poured it on with 28 second-quarter points.
After holding Southmoore on a fourth-and-1 play from the Union 9, Union marched 85 yards and scored on a 9-yard run by Green. A Southmoore fumble at the SaberCats’ 25 led to a 14-yard touchdown run by Junior Smith. After a three-and-out by Southmoore, Union needed only two plays to score, with Green doing the honors on a 10-yard run.
Union defensive end Jackson Jennings recovered a fumble on Southmoore’s next offensive play at the SaberCats’ 12-yard line, and Rovaughn Banks scored from there on the next play. Tyler Cowan’s conversion kick made it 35-0.
Southmoore’s blue-chip kicker, Cameron Little — who also has committed to Arkansas — tried a 62-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but even with calm wind, the attempt fell well short. Little did complete two passes on fake punts for 50 yards, picking up the first down each time.
The SaberCats scored on a 17-yard scramble by quarterback Noah Peters in the third quarter, but Union responded with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 26-yard run by Tempest and a 14-yard run by Cuhlin Farley after an interception by Braylon Moore.
