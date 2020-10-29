High school football: Week 9 kickoff with Ben Ward, Qwontrel Walker and Reese Roller

Numbers to know

6,979: Career total offense produced by Pryor QB Ben Ward. He has 2,024 yards this season and totaled 4,955 in three years at Cleveland. Ward could go over 7,000 yards on Friday when the 5A No. 7 Tigers host No. 3 Collinsville in a first-place District 5A-4 showdown.

6,878: Career rushing yards for Stillwater RB Qwontrel Walker. He needs 122 yards Friday to become the first 6A player to reach 7,000 when the No. 2 Pioneers visit No.3 Midwest City for first place in District 6AII-1.

21: Sacks by sophomore LB Reese Roller. He averages three per game, tied for first nationally in MaxPreps statistics as the 3A No. 2 Cards visit No. 3 Holland Hall in a District 3A-4 showdown.

Players to watch

Keenan Bruce and Deivon Elliott-Willis, OL, Will Rogers

Seniors' left-side blocking provided a boost as the Ropers nipped Durant, ending their 44-game losing streak. Rogers plays Edison at LaFortune Stadium on Friday.

Justin Havens, QB, Owasso