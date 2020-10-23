High school football, Week 8: Wagoner, Drake run over Oologah, 48-0

But minutes later, he atoned for his turnover — on defense — by intercepting a pass by Oologah quarterback Blake Salt at the Mustangs’ 28-yard line.

Two plays later, he was in the end zone again, this time from 18 yards, to make it 14-0.

But Drake’s signature carry of the first half came on Wagoner’s next possession after an Oologah punt.

Starting from the Bulldogs’ 20, Drake took a handoff, veered to the outside, broke several tackles, then tightroped along the right sideline for an 80-yard TD run.

That carry gave him 156 yards on the ground and three scores in the opening period on just six rushes.

“The offensive line did really well,” Drake said in crediting his teammates along the line of scrimmage for his success.

He added that the Bulldogs took advantage of the defensive scheme employed by Oologah (2-4, 2-2) in gaining 469 yards in total offense — 424 of those yards coming via the ground.

“You can’t be lazy,” he added. “You have to be ready for everything.”