High school football, Week 8: Wagoner, Drake run over Oologah, 48-0

WAGONER — Braden Drake had a full game’s worth of production in just one quarter for Wagoner on Friday night.
Drake exploded for 158 yards and three touchdowns rushing in just the first quarter as part of a 213-yard, four-touchdown night as the top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to a 48-0 victory against Oologah in District 4A-3 action at W.L. Odom Field.
“He had a heckuva night,” Wagoner coach Dale Condict of his senior scatback after Drake’s big offensive night. “His field vision continues to improve and he is getting better and better each week.”
Drake needed only 10 touches — all in the first half — to amass his 213 yards on the ground. He is now just shy of 1,000 yards for the season having totaled 979 yards for the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) on 104 carries. He has 20 TDs rushing plus another receiving.
Buoyed by Drake’s big first half, Wagoner used a pair of 21-point quarters to take a commanding 42-0 cushion into halftime.
Drake wasted little time getting his team on the scoreboard, tallying on the Bulldogs’ sixth offensive snap, by scoring from eight yards out to complete a 65-yard march on the opening drive of the game.
On Wagoner’s next offensive possession, Drake actually fumbled at the Oologah 17-yard line after a 25-yad gain.
But minutes later, he atoned for his turnover — on defense — by intercepting a pass by Oologah quarterback Blake Salt at the Mustangs’ 28-yard line.
Two plays later, he was in the end zone again, this time from 18 yards, to make it 14-0.
But Drake’s signature carry of the first half came on Wagoner’s next possession after an Oologah punt.
Starting from the Bulldogs’ 20, Drake took a handoff, veered to the outside, broke several tackles, then tightroped along the right sideline for an 80-yard TD run.
That carry gave him 156 yards on the ground and three scores in the opening period on just six rushes.
“The offensive line did really well,” Drake said in crediting his teammates along the line of scrimmage for his success.
He added that the Bulldogs took advantage of the defensive scheme employed by Oologah (2-4, 2-2) in gaining 469 yards in total offense — 424 of those yards coming via the ground.
“You can’t be lazy,” he added. “You have to be ready for everything.”
Chochee Watson, who chipped in 111 yards rushing on nine carries, notched a 1-yard TD run in the first half then tallied Wagoner’s only points of the second half on a 12-yard scamper in the third quarter.
Bulldogs’ quarterback Sawyer Jones added a 1-yard sneak for a touchdown in the second quarter before Drake finished the first-half onslaught by bolting 37 yards for his final TD of the game.
As good as the offense was, the Wagoner defense was solid, too.
The Bulldogs came up with two interceptions and held Salt to just 4-of-19 passing for 25 yards.
Oologah, playing its third game in nine days, wasn’t much better on the ground, netting just 37 yards on 20 attempts.
After erupting for 70 points in each of its two previous contests, Wagoner has now outscored district opponents by a 261-15 margin.
